Business Establishment Lawyer In Saudi Arabia

There are unique business opportunities for businessmen, foreign investors, and existing companies in Saudi Arabia, thanks to the rapidly growing economy in the Kingdom under Vision 2030.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm, based in Riyadh, is a top-ranked law firm providing legal services and advice to Companies located in Saudi Arabia. We have lawyers specialized in setting up companies who help you obtain the necessary licenses, register your company in the Kingdom, comply with the requirements, and enter the market smoothly without any obstacles.

Whether you are an investor desiring to set up a company in the Kingdom or a national entrepreneur, Sadany & Partners Law Firm is your ideal option for seeking legal advice and setting up a company in Saudi Arabia.

Why Legal Support Is Essential for Business Establishment in Saudi Arabia

Setting up the Companies in Saudi Arabia is a process subject to the requirements of the many regulatory authorities, including:

Ministry of Commerce (MoC) – for company registration procedures.

– for company registration procedures. Ministry of Investment (MISA) – for the issue of foreign investment licenses.

– for the issue of foreign investment licenses. Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) – for tax registration and compliance

– for tax registration and compliance Other Regulatory Authorities – specialized in the different sectors such asconstruction, education, healthcare, and financial technology.

You may face major challenges during setting up a company such as:

Selecting the proper legal form (e.g., LLC, branch, joint stock company, specialized enterprise),

Fulfilling the conditions of the Saudization (hiring Saudi employees).

Adherence to the foreign investment requirements.

Preparing the governance documents of the company in line with the regulatory requirements.

At Sadany & Partners, we help you to incorporate your company, while complying with the legal requirements and achieving the desired outcome to proceed with your business successfully.

Our Business Establishment Services

We offer the comprehensive legal assistance for every phase of setting up a company in Saudi Arabia, including:

1. Pre-Establishment Advisory

Providing the legal advice on ideal business structure based on the ownership, business area, strategic objectives.

Organizing the foreign investment projects in compliance with Saudi regulations.

Preparing the joint venture contracts, shareholder agreements, and internal regulation of the company.

2. Licensing and Company Registration

Applying for an investment license at MISA.

Drafting and submitting Corporate Charter and other establishment documents.

Applying for the civil register at the Ministry of Commerce.

Obtaining the operating permits in industry (such as construction, education, healthcare, IT, retail business, franchise, etc.)

3. Post-Establishment Compliance

Enrolling with ZATCA for purposes of registering Zakat, income tax, and VAT.

Providing the legal advice on the compliance Saudization requirements and Labor Law.

Providing the assistance and support through opening the company's bank account, enrollment in GOSI and obtaining the municipal licenses.

4. Special Services for Foreign Investors

Providing the legal advice on setting up a company fully owned by a foreign investor.

Preparing the organizational structure for the head office under Saudi incentives.

Addressing the transnational legal problems, such as tax planning and mitigating permanent set up risks.

We have bilingual team (Arabic-English) that facilitates the voluble and communication with Saudi authorities and international clients alike.

Who We Serve

We provide services of setting up the companies in Saudi Arabia to variety of clients, including:

Entrepreneurs, who wish to launch startups.

Foreign investors, who wish to enter the Saudi market.

Multinational companies that wish to establish branches in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi family companies that desire to set up companies with new legal forms

SMEs operating in various sectors such as retail business, technology, construction, education, and healthcare.

Regardless of size or position of your company,Sadany & Partners offer legal solutions specially designed to meet your needs.

Why Clients Trust Sadany & Partners for Business Establishment

The clients trust Sadany & Partners, because we provide:

In-Depth Companies Setup Knowhow: Thorough understanding of Saudi commercial laws, investment rules, and requirements of licensing in the different industries.

Optimal Workflow Handling: Supervising the different documents, files and consents to minimize the delays and expedite outcomes.

Providing the Legal Advice on theStrategic Plan of Structuring: Assisting the clients in setting up businesses with operational flexibility in an optimal manner whether in terms of the tax compliance or regulatory adherence.

Facilities Provided to the Foreign Clients: Providing the full legal support to the foreign clients in order to enter the Saudi market.

Strategy focused on Client: Providing prompt, customized, and business-oriented service throughout the procedures.

We aims not only to set up your company, but also acquainting you with elements of success, so that your company is legally robust and have the status necessary to the permanent growth.

Our Approach to Business Establishment

At Sadany & Partners, we follow an approach for setting up the companies as follows:

Preliminary Consultation: learning about the form of your company, investment strategies, and industry requirements. Considered Structuring: Providing the legal advice on the options available to the company, distribution of the shares and operating establishment. Obtaining the Licenses and Registration: Handling all the legal documents and communicating with the government authorities. Compliance Guarantee: compliance with tax regulations, Saudization requirements, labor laws, and corporate governance standards. Continuous Legal Assistance: Supporting the company with the continuous consulting services as your company develops and progresses.

We cooperate with you at every movement to ensure success of your company in the Kingdom.

Originally published 8 May 2025

