Company Formation Services In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is deemed an ideal destination for both investors and international corporations due to its strategic location, promising economy, and pro-investor reforms. If you wish to establish a Company in KSA, you must follow some legal and administrative procedures, which require experience with legal lawyers specialized in this area.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm is a leading law firm based in Riyadh. It provides all-inclusive and effective corporate establishment services in KSA. We have experienced legal staff who will mentor you through all phases of establishing your company, ensuring compliance with government regulations while optimizing its structure to achieve success.

If you have a startup in KSA, rely on Sadany & Partners as your legal advisor for a successful business journey in the Kingdom.

Why Professional Company Formation Support Is Essential

Establishment of a company in Saudi Arabia is subject to requirements of varies regulatory authorities, including:

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) – for company registration and commercial licensing

The Ministry of Investment (MISA) – for foreign investment licenses

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) – for tax and zakat registration

Municipal authorities and specialized regulatory authorities – for permits issued by the specialized authorities.

You may face obstacles during establishing a company, such as:

Selecting the proper legal form (LLC, JSC, branch, sole proprietorship, etc.)

Adherence to the foreign title regulations.

Fulfilling Saudization and other legal requirements.

Following up the different licensing and registration steps.

Drafting the company regulatory documentation in line with the legal requirements.

At Sadany & Partners, we simplify the procedures of setting up the company in strict compliance with all regulatory requirements to ensure opening your Company quickly within or before the expiration of the specific timeline.

Our Company Formation Services

We provide a wide variety of services designed specially to each client's area of specialization, ownership structure, and business objectives, including:

1. Pre-Formation Advisory

Providing legal advice on the proper legal form in accordance with your business activities (such as Limited Liability Company (LLC), Joint Stock Company (JSC), branch office, or agency office).

Forming the title for Saudi nationals, GCC citizens, or foreign investors.

Drafting the joint venture contracts and shareholder agreements, if required.

2. Licensing and Registration

Applying for foreign investment permits for the foreign investors at Ministry of Investment (MISA).

Drafting and submitting the Company Charter, Memorandum of Association, and other establishment documentation.

Obtaining the commercial register from the Ministry of Commerce.

Securing the other local permits and specialized operating permits.

3. Post-Formation Compliance

Taking procedures of registering the company at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to legalize the position of the company in terms of zakat, income tax, and VAT.

Giving legal advice on compliance with the requirements of Saudization and Labor Law.

Providing support through opening the bank account of the company and registration in the governmental portals (such as GOSI, Muqeem).

4. Special Services for Foreign Companies

Providing support in the regional headquarters licenses (RHQ program) for multinational corporations.

Establishing wholly foreign-owned enterprises (WFOE) for the licensed industries.

Providing guidance to the investors with respect to the tax structure and permanent establishment (PE) risks.

At Sadany & Partners, we have a bilingual team (Arabic and English) that helps you liaise with both the government entities and international clients seamlessly.

Who We Serve

We offer services of the establishment of companies to a variety of clients, including:

International companies which set up Saudi affiliates or branches.

Investors and emerging companies or branches.

Family-owned companies, which expand its business in new industries.

Consortium between Saudi and foreign members.

SMEs in all of the sectors (technology, retail business, consulting services, construction, industry, healthcare).

Regardless of the size or business area of your company, we provide tailored corporate establishment services to meet your own requirements and achieve your desired goals.

Why Clients Trust Sadany & Partners for Company Formation

The clients, whether Saudi nationals or foreigners confide in Sadany & Partners, because we have:

Long legal experience: deep understanding of Saudi commercial, corporate, investment, and labor laws.

Effective Procedures Management: Taking smooth steps to avoid delays and bureaucratic obstacles.

Planned Business Structure: Taking procedures of setting up the companies in line with tax optimization, smooth operation and future growth strategies.

Global Reach Ability: Providing help and full legal support to international corporations to enter the Saudi Market.

Client-Focused Service: Effective communication, openness, and quick response during the entire process.

We don't aim to register your company only, but also seek to build a company eligible for long-term success.

Our Approach to Company Formation

At Sadany & Partners, we take tailored steps of setting up the companies to ensure the streamline, strategic and legally proper structure of the business.

Requirements Evaluation: Grasp of your company form, ownership distribution and particular needs. Legal Form: provide the legal advice on type of the business, shareholding, management structures and control systems. Drafting Documents and Registration: Preparing and submitting all the required documents of the company at the Saudi authorities. Compliance Guarantee: Providing the guidance to the clients with respect to the adherence to requirements of Saudization, Labor Law, VAT and other obligatory commitments. Post-Establishment Support: Providing the continuous consulting services to the company to help your business to grow permanently.

We cooperate with you in our capacity as both a legal advisor and strategic partner to support your to launch the company successfully and operation your business constantly in KSA.

