Business License Lawyer In Saudi Arabia

It is necessary to obtain the correct licenses and permits from the related authorities to set up and operate a Company in Saudi Arabia. Unless the company obtains a valid commercial license, it will be at risk of legal punishments, fines, or even closure.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm, based in Riyadh, provides all-inclusive services for obtaining commercial licenses in Saudi Arabia. At Sadany & Partners, we have commercial license lawyers who provide guidance to Saudi and foreign clients, who depend on a regulatory framework enabling them to smoothly and effectively follow the procedures for obtaining commercial licenses in compliance with the applicable law.

If you wish to set up a company in Saudi Arabia, rely on Sadany & Partners in obtaining the necessary licenses and regulatory consents.

The Importance of Business Licensing in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, many government authorities oversee business activities, including:

Ministry of Commerce (MoC) – for company registration procedures.

– for company registration procedures. Ministry of Investment (MISA) – for issue of foreign investment licenses.

– for issue of foreign investment licenses. Municipal Authorities – for obtaining the operating permits (municipal licenses).

– for obtaining the operating permits (municipal licenses). Other Regulatory Authorities – specialized in the different sectors such asSaudi Food and Drug Authority, Communications, Space and Technology Commission and Saudi Central Bank.

You may face obstacles and challenges when applying for the licenses, such as:

Selecting the correct categorization of the commercial activity.

Drafting all the documents in compliance with the legal requirements.

Fulfilling the Saudization and other legal requirements.

Conducting renewals and modifications of the license.

Handling the licensing procedures (for specialized industries, such as health care education, construction, finance, and technology).

At Sadany & Partners, we have a professional legal team that will help you in licensing and operating your company in line with the legal requirements and within the specific timeframe without any delays or exposure to risks.

Our Business Licensing Legal Services

We offer comprehensive legal assistance for the extraction of commercial licenses in Saudi Arabia, including:

1. Business License Consultation

Providing legal advice on the proper licensing path depending on the business activity.

Forming the business operations in order to fulfill the legal requirements.

Differentiating between the choices of the Saudi investment licensing and those of the foreign investment licensing.

2. License Application Management

Filling in and providing applications for a license at the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Investment, and other authorities.

Preparing and writing the company establishment documents.

Taking procedures of obtaining the commercial register, municipal license and approvals of the specialized authorities.

3. Foreign Investment Licensing

Providing support to the foreign company to secure MISA licenses for the entities with 100% ownership and joint ventures.

Providing legal advice on the authorized activities and obstacles and restrictions which the investor may face.

Handling the relevant consents of the activities, which necessitate certain permits (such as constructions, consultancy).

4. License Amendments and Renewals

Conducting license modifications with respect to the amendment in the activities, stockholders, managers or company information.

Handling the annual renewals of the license and filling in the required documents in compliance with the legal requirements.

Providing legal advice on the cancellation of the license and business shutdowns, if required.

5. Sector-Specific Licensing

Providing the assistance in procedures of licensing for the industries with top regulation, including:

Contracting and engineering Healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors Retail business and e-commerce Funding and financial services and insurance Technology and telecommunications Education and training service providers



We have a bilingual team (Arabic-English) that facilitates clear communication with Saudi authorities in strict conformity with Saudi laws.

Who We Serve

Saudi entrepreneurs and SMEs

Foreign investors, who set up companies or branches for their companies

Multinational companies, which desire to establish branches and enter the Saudi market.

Thefranchisors and franchisees, who desire to introduce new brands in Saudi Arabia by the franchise agreements.

Professional and consulting services providers.

Whether you are emerging investor or have existing Company, we provide you with licensing services specially designed to meet year requirements.

Why Clients Trust Sadany & Partners for Business Licensing

The Clients throughout Saudi Arabia, whether Saudi national or foreigners, rely on Sadany & Partners, as we offer:

Vast Licensing Experience: Comprehensive grasp of licensing actions in the different industries and regulatory authorities.

Comprehensive grasp of licensing actions in the different industries and regulatory authorities. Handling the Procedures Effectively and Smoothly : Submitting fully accurate documentation within the specific timeframe while minimizing the risk of delays or rejections.

: Submitting fully accurate documentation within the specific timeframe while minimizing the risk of delays or rejections. Expertise In Dealing with Foreign Clients: Providing the assistance to the foreign investors, while comply with the regulatory and licensing compliance in Saudi Arabia.

Providing the assistance to the foreign investors, while comply with the regulatory and licensing compliance in Saudi Arabia. Business-Oriented Guidance: Handling the licensing procedures in line with the operational and business purposes.

Handling the licensing procedures in line with the operational and business purposes. Client-Focused Service: Providing tailored, transparent and positive legal assistance during the entire licensing procedures.

Our objective is to support you to expand and run your company successfully in Saudi Arabia in accordance with the legal requirements.

Our Approach to Business Licensing

Sadany & Partners adopts a transparent and effective licensing approach:

Preliminary Evaluation: Grasp of your Company Framework, ownership form and requirements of specialized authorities. Regulatory Plans Development: Determining all the required licenses, consents and legal obligations. Drafting and Submitting The Documents: drafting, revising and providing all the necessary applications and documents. Follow-Up and Problem Solving: Liaising with the different authorities, replying to any inquiries about the licenses and solving any problems. Continuous Legal Assistance: Providing legal advice on extensions, modifications, and providing the latest compliance requirements, during the expansion of your company.

Originally published 8 May 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.