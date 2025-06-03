Corporate Reporting

2024 has been a robust year of growth for KPMG, demonstrating that our Collective Strategy and our multi-billion-dollar investments in aligned global priorities are paying off. Commitment to our multi-disciplinary model has also fueled greater synergies, growth and cross-border collaboration across our network.



We are seeing seismic shifts in our world. From technological and AI disruption to shifting ESG priorities, the landscape is more complex than ever. I'm proud of how our colleagues have supported our clients to navigate this environment and am confident that the investments we are making today are building a stronger KPMG for the future, making a positive difference for clients, people and society.

FY24 people overview

FY24: Headcount reported is based on partners and staff employed as of 30 September 2024.

* We recognize that gender is a spectrum. KPMG is committed to inclusivity and better monitoring of gender identity beyond binary definitions going forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.