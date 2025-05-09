The Case For NPL Sales In Saudi Arabia: Seizing Opportunities In An Evolving Distressed Asset Market

Committed to Elevate the Practice of Law. Our principal goals are to provide the highest quality of legal services that allow us to be an instrumental part in our clients’ success, and to elevate the practice of law by recruiting, retaining and advancing the brightest professional talent.

Introduction

Saudi Arabia stands at a pivotal moment for Non- Performing Loan (NPL) transactions, with an increasingly conducive legal and regulatory environment creating unprecedented opportunities for market participants. Vision 2030's ambitious economic diversification agenda has accelerated infrastructure development and private sector growth, whilst simultaneously necessitating healthier bank balance sheets to support continued financing. This convergence of factors has created fertile ground for a vibrant distressed asset market that remains largely untapped compared to more mature jurisdictions.

Saudi Arabia's legal framework has undergone significant transformation, with the revised Companies Law, the Bankruptcy Law of 2018, the Enforcement Law and the Civil Transactions Law (CTL) collectively establishing robust foundations for NPL transactions. These reforms have enhanced legal certainty, streamlined enforcement procedures, and created clearer pathways for debt transfers---essential prerequisites for an efficient NPL marketplace. As these legal innovations continue to be tested and refined in practice, market participants now have unprecedented opportunities to engage in distressed asset transactions with greater confidence and predictability.

Emerging Opportunities in the Saudi NPL Landscape

The substantial project pipeline associated with Vision 2030 initiatives, including giga-projects like NEOM, Red Sea Development, and Qiddiya, demands significant financial resources. For local banks to participate fully in financing these transformative projects, balance sheet optimisation has become imperative. NPL sales represent a strategic tool for financial institutions to free up capital, improve regulatory ratios, and redirect resources toward new lending opportunities aligned with national development priorities.

International investors now have compelling reasons to enter the Saudi NPL market. The legal reforms mentioned above, combined with enhanced judicial capacity through specialised Commercial Courts, have significantly improved recovery prospects and procedural predictability. As these systems continue to mature, first-movers in the distressed asset space stand to benefit from attractive pricing in a market still developing its full valuation efficiency.

Key Considerations for Market Participants

The evolving Saudi NPL landscape offers distinct advantages for both sellers and purchasers. For financial institutions looking to optimise their balance sheets, the improved legal framework has created more favourable conditions for asset valuation and pricing. The streamlined enforcement procedures are gradually compressing recovery timelines and enhancing collateral liquidity, positively influencing NPL valuations. Sellers can now employ more sophisticated portfolio structuring approaches, potentially aligning with sectors prioritised under Vision 2030 to enhance marketability.

For investors, the environment presents opportunities for value creation through accurate risk assessment and potentially more aggressive pricing strategies. The Bankruptcy Law of 2018 continues to demonstrate its effectiveness in practice, suggesting recovery timelines and rates may exceed historical precedents. Meanwhile, the evolving legal framework provides greater certainty around enforcement outcomes, with specialised Commercial Courts building predictable jurisprudence that reduces transaction complexity and legal uncertainty.

Among the various considerations for NPL market participants, two areas deserve particular attention in the Saudi Arabian context: data sharing obligations and debt transfer mechanisms. These elements form the critical infrastructure for any functioning NPL marketplace and have seen significant developments under recent legal reforms.

Data Sharing and Disclosure Considerations in NPL Transactions

The transfer of NPLs inherently involves the sharing of sensitive information between sellers and potential buyers. In the Saudi context, careful navigation of data disclosure obligations represents a foundational consideration for successful transactions. These obligations vary significantly depending on the nature of the data involved, the applicable contractual terms, and the evolving regulatory landscape.

Contractual Consent and Disclosure Provisions: Loan agreements, particularly those following standard market practices such as the Loan Market Association (LMA) forms, typically include explicit provisions allowing lenders to disclose certain borrower-related data in connection with transfers or assignments. When these contractual consents are clearly defined, the initial hurdle for data disclosure is effectively managed. Lenders or sellers of NPL portfolios should carefully review the precise wording of these provisions, as limitations or conditions, such as notification obligations or constraints around types of permissible recipients, might apply. It is important to note that such documentation may not necessarily be sufficient, since specific consent would only be provided by obligors who are party to such documents and would not cover any specific consents required from other members of the group of the obligors who are not party to the documents. This gap can create compliance challenges when portfolio sales involve data relating to affiliated entities.

Personal Data Protection Requirements: The nature of the data shared is a crucial factor determining applicable restrictions. Personal data, broadly defined under legislation like the Saudi Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) or the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), receives stringent protection. Under both the PDPL and GDPR, processing, transferring, or disclosing personal data generally requires an appropriate lawful basis, such as explicit consent, compliance with a legal obligation, or contractual necessity.

Cross-border data transfers, especially relevant in international NPL trades, introduce additional complexity under data protection laws. Such transfers typically necessitate specific safeguards, including standard contractual clauses or appropriate data transfer agreements, to ensure compliance with the PDPL, GDPR, or similar regulations.

Handling of Price-Sensitive and Insider Information: Another significant consideration relates to price-sensitive or market-sensitive information, especially relevant when the selling party or lender qualifies as an "insider" under applicable securities market regulations. Insider sellers must carefully manage information disclosure to avoid potential liability under insider trading or market abuse laws.

Typically, this concern arises where the borrower or obligor whose loans are being traded is publicly listed, or where confidential information could materially influence market prices. In these cases, sellers must ensure that any disclosures occur within controlled and strictly confidential environments. Establishing rigorous non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) between sellers and prospective buyers can help mitigate risks by explicitly defining permitted uses of disclosed data, obligations to maintain confidentiality, and consequences of breach.

Mitigation Strategies and Practical Solutions: To address these complexities effectively, sellers and buyers in NPL transactions should consider adopting practical strategies such as clear contractual provisions, robust non-disclosure agreements, data minimisation practices, and ongoing regulatory awareness. Utilising secure, virtual data rooms with controlled access helps maintain confidentiality and regulatory compliance, while undertaking detailed data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) when personal data is involved ensures lawful bases for disclosure are documented and defensible.

Debt Transfers

The second critical consideration for Saudi NPL market participants relates to the mechanisms for transferring debt obligations. This area presents particular complexity due to the need for both conventional legal compliance and, in many cases, adherence to Shari'ah principles. Recent legal developments have significantly clarified the pathways for effective debt transfers in both contexts.

Debt Transfers under Shari'ah

In Islamic finance, the direct trading or sale of debt (Bay' al-Dayn) at a discount or premium is generally prohibited by classical Shari'ah scholars due to concerns related to riba (interest). Consequently, financial institutions and market participants have developed alternative, asset-backed structures such as Commodity Murabaha coupled with Hawala.

In Islamic finance, the transfer or assignment of debt obligations is commonly achieved through the mechanism known as Hawala. A creditor-initiated Hawala involves a creditor instructing its debtor to satisfy an outstanding debt directly by payment to a third-party transferee creditor. Upon acceptance of this arrangement, the debtor's liability shifts entirely towards the transferee creditor, extinguishing both the original creditor's claim against the debtor and its corresponding debt to the transferee.

Another approach which is derived for the purpose of receivables financings involves a commodity Murabaha transaction. The proposed structure for Shari'ah-compliant invoice financing utilising a combination of Commodity Murabaha and Hawala involves a series of integrated transactions:

The entity seeking financing submits invoice details to the financier The financier purchases commodities from a third-party broker at a discounted cost price These commodities are then sold to the entity on a deferred-payment Murabaha basis, with the deferred sale price equal to the invoice's face value To settle this Murabaha debt, the entity assigns the receivable (invoice) to the financier through a Hawala arrangement Concurrently, the entity, acting as an agent for the financier, sells the purchased commodities to a second broker at the original cost price Upon receiving confirmation of the Hawala execution, the financier releases the cost price proceeds to the entity Finally, the financier appoints the entity as its agent to manage the collection of receivables directly from the debtor

The proposed financing structure presents several difficulties, particularly from a Shari'ah compliance perspective. According to the Hanbali school, prevalent in Saudi Arabia, Hawala requires that the two debts involved match exactly in both amount and term, which could complicate implementation. Additionally, utilising commodity brokers introduces administrative complexities and potential cost increases, as each Murabaha utilisation must align precisely with the invoices' tenor and value, possibly multiplying transaction frequency. Furthermore, if the financier lacks established relationships with commodity brokers, appointing a third-party bank as a facility agent becomes necessary, adding coordination challenges and expenses. Finally, some Shari'ah scholars critique Commodity Murabaha arrangements as disguised interest-based loans, casting doubt on their overall Shari'ah compliance.

Debt Transfers under the Civil Transactions Law

The Civil Transactions Law (CTL) of Saudi Arabia came into effect on 16 December 2023. This law serves as the Kingdom's first comprehensive civil code, codifying Shari'ah principles to enhance legal clarity and predictability in civil transactions. It applies to both new and existing contracts, with certain exceptions, and is part of broader legal reforms under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative. The CTL potentially addresses certain of the issues highlighted above in respect of assignments of debt and provides a more solid foundation for their execution.

Articles 238 to 247 of the CTL provide the legal framework governing the assignment of rights, which directly applies to the trading of NPLs. Article 238 specifies that a creditor may assign its right to another person, unless otherwise stipulated by a legal provision, an agreement or due to the nature of the obligation. Otherwise, the assignment can typically proceed without the debtor's consent, although notification to the debtor is required to ensure enforceability of the assignment against the debtor and third parties.

Ensuring the continued enforceability of the debt post-transfer is crucial for both sellers and purchasers of NPLs. Article 241 addresses this directly, stipulating that all associated rights, guarantees, and securities initially granted for securing the debt transfer automatically to the assignee. Nevertheless, purchasers must ensure compliance with any additional specific requirements under relevant laws governing security and collateral to perfect and maintain such rights effectively against third parties. For instance, pursuant to Article 23 of the Registered Real Estate Mortgage Law, the assignment of a debt secured by a registered real estate mortgage must be recorded in the mortgage and the real estate registry to be enforceable against third parties.

Additionally, it is important to consider promissory notes, which are commonly issued by obligors in support of financing arrangements in Saudi Arabia. If a security agent is not involved, promissory notes originally issued in favour of the seller will require either reissuance in favour of the purchaser or endorsement by the seller to the purchaser.

Articles 243 and 244 of the CTL are especially relevant to the trading of NPLs which are typically carried out at a discount. These provisions state that unless explicitly agreed, the assignor does not guarantee the debtor's solvency or ability to repay the debt. If solvency is warranted, such warranty pertains exclusively to the debtor's financial condition at the time of the assignment (unless agreed otherwise). Furthermore, Article 244 clarifies that even if a solvency warranty exists, the assignor's liability is limited to the amount actually received from the assignee plus any expenses incurred. This explicitly acknowledges that assignments may occur below the debt's face value, reflecting common practice in distressed asset markets where NPLs are routinely traded at discounts.

Outlook: Saudi Arabia's NPL Market -- Where Islamic Finance Meets ESG and Innovation

Saudi Arabia's NPL market presents a compelling opportunity to align Islamic Finance principles with ESG investing---a convergence that perfectly complements Vision 2030's economic diversification goals. This alignment creates a powerful value proposition for financial institutions seeking to optimise balance sheets while meeting growing global demand for sustainable investments.

Turnaround Opportunities through the Bankruptcy Law: The Bankruptcy Law of 2018 represents not just a mechanism for asset recovery but a powerful tool for corporate rehabilitation. When coupled with Vision 2030's emphasis on Islamic financing principles and ESG values, the law creates unique opportunities for investors to acquire distressed assets and implement turnaround strategies aligned with national development priorities. The law's Preventive Settlement and Financial Restructuring procedures offer pathways to revitalize troubled entities while preserving their economic value and employment bases, potentially transforming non-performing assets into productive contributors to Saudi economic diversification.

This rehabilitation-focused approach allows investors to leverage NPL acquisitions as entry points for implementing ESG-aligned operational improvements, such as energy efficiency upgrades, governance enhancements, and workforce development programs. By aligning turnaround strategies with Vision 2030 priority sectors and sustainability goals, investors can potentially access additional support mechanisms and incentives, further enhancing returns while contributing to national development objectives.

The Islamic Finance and ESG Advantage: Research demonstrates that Shari'ah-compliant companies typically score 6% higher on ESG metrics than non-compliant ones, with notable strength in environmental and social categories. This natural compatibility positions Saudi Arabia, with its Islamic Finance expertise and Net Zero commitment by 2060, to develop NPL investment vehicles that satisfy both frameworks.

Under Islamic finance principles, default interest or penalties on late payments (known as Gharamah) are generally prohibited if they result in additional profit for the financier, as this is considered usurious (Riba). Instead, Islamic finance documents typically provide for late payment charges as deterrents, with any collected amounts directed strictly to charitable purposes, in accordance with Shari'ah guidelines. This approach opens an opportunity to structure a dedicated support fund where these late-payment charges could be accumulated. Such a fund might be strategically deployed, particularly for distressed entities, to cover socially beneficial obligations like unpaid employee salaries, aligning financial discipline with broader social responsibility objectives inherent in Islamic finance.

Fintech as a Catalyst for NPL Innovation: The Kingdom's rapidly expanding fintech ecosystem offers powerful tools to transform NPL management and investment. Saudi-based fintechs can develop digital platforms for NPL valuation, transaction, and management that incorporate both Shari'ah compliance and ESG scoring; AI-powered analytics to identify restructuring opportunities that enhance sustainability metrics; and blockchain solutions for transparent documentation and certification of ESG-compliant Islamic NPL transactions.

Direct Financing Investment Funds and NPL Platforms: Building upon the Capital Market Authority's introduction of Direct Financing Investment Funds, Saudi Arabia has a unique opportunity to develop specialized investment vehicles tailored specifically to the NPL market. These funds, operating under CMA regulations, could be further evolved to focus on distressed assets, providing a regulated framework for investors to participate in the NPL market while ensuring appropriate governance and investor protection.

Such specialized vehicles could include Shari'ah-ESG NPL Investment Funds that acquire distressed assets and implement ESG-focused turnaround strategies while maintaining Shari'ah compliance; Green Restructuring Funds dedicated to acquiring NPLs from carbon-intensive sectors with the explicit goal of implementing sustainable transition plans; and the development of a Digital NPL Trading Platform that connects sellers, investors, and service providers while providing standardised Shari'ah-ESG certification and documentation.

A centralized marketplace would significantly increase market transparency, reduce transaction costs, and attract international investors seeking exposure to the Saudi NPL market. By incorporating standardized ESG metrics and Shari'ah compliance verification, the platform would facilitate efficient price discovery while maintaining regulatory oversight, further positioning Saudi Arabia as a pioneer in ethical financial innovation.

Conclusion: Seizing the Moment

The confluence of legal reforms, economic transformation, and financial sector development has created a uniquely favourable environment for NPL transactions in Saudi Arabia. Financial institutions seeking balance sheet optimisation and investors pursuing distressed asset opportunities now have unprecedented foundations for successful engagement in this market.

By leveraging the enhanced legal framework---from the revised Companies Law to the Bankruptcy Law of 2018 and the Civil Transactions Law---market participants can navigate transactions with greater certainty and efficiency than ever before. As Vision 2030 continues to drive economic transformation and project development, the strategic imperative for NPL transactions will only strengthen, creating mutually beneficial opportunities for sellers, purchasers, and the broader Saudi economy.

Those who act decisively to develop the necessary expertise, relationships, and transaction capabilities in this evolving landscape will position themselves advantageously in what promises to be a significant and growing component of Saudi Arabia's financial ecosystem. The window of opportunity is now open for forward-thinking market participants to help shape the Kingdom's distressed asset market while capturing its substantial potential value.

