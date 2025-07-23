Cheque Bounce Regulations In UAE - 2025 Guide (Video)

self

In simple words, a cheque is an order to a bank to pay a particular sum of money from the account of the issuer of the cheque, written on a specifically printed form. The issuer of the cheque is called the drawer, while the person to whom the cheque is issued is the bearer. The bank that holds and transfers the money for the drawer is called the drawee.

