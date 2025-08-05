This document presents the Translation of Law No. 194 of 2020, known as the Banking Law of Egypt. The English version of the Banking Law has been prepared to provide legal clarity and accessibility to non-Arabic speakers, foreign investors, and international institutions interacting with Egypt's financial and banking sector. This translation aims to ensure that stakeholders are well-informed about the core principles, regulatory structure, and operational guidelines embedded in Law No. 194 of 2020.

The translation of the banking law reflects the full scope of legal provisions enacted to regulate the Central Bank, the broader banking system, and financial institutions operating within Egypt. The Banking Law, as outlined in Law No. 194 of 2020, addresses key areas such as bank licensing, monetary policy, supervision and governance, foreign exchange operations, confidentiality of client data, and corrective measures for regulatory breaches. This English version of the banking law allows for a comprehensive understanding of the legal landscape shaping Egypt's banking sector.

The Translation of Law No. 194 of 2020 adheres to legal accuracy and integrity, capturing both the letter and spirit of the original Arabic text. It is a vital resource for legal practitioners, financial analysts, compliance officers, and decision-makers who require access to the Banking Law in English. The translation supports transparent governance and enhances regulatory cooperation between Egyptian and foreign financial authorities.

In delivering the translation of the banking law, care has been taken to reflect precise terminology used in the Arabic version of Law No. 194 of 2020, including all its articles and definitions. This English version of the banking law is not only a practical reference but also a bridge for fostering legal understanding and cross-border engagement in Egypt's financial ecosystem.

Download pdf.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.