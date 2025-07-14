Bahrain Issues New Guiding Manual On Asset Recovery And Confiscation Enforcement

The Public Prosecution of the Kingdom of Bahrain has issued
Decision No. (47) of 2025, introducing a guiding manual that
outlines procedures for asset recovery requests and enforcement of
confiscation judgments.
This manual was developed based on international standards and the recommendations of the national committee on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing. It aims to enhance legal coordination and institutional transparency across relevant judicial and administrative authorities.
Key Features of the Manual
- Detailed regulatory procedures for recovering assets derived from crimes, whether domestically or abroad.
- Mechanisms for enforcing confiscation orders issued by national courts or foreign authorities.
- Standardisation of procedures among competent judicial and administrative authorities.
- Improved institutional cooperation between the Public Prosecution, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the Central Bank of Bahrain, and the Supreme Judicial Council.
- Safeguards to protect legal rights and ensure due process during enforcement.
- Alignment with international conventions, including UN anti-corruption and anti-money laundering agreements, and FATF recommendations.
- Support for transparency and effective asset management during and after confiscation procedures.
Objective of the Manual
The manual aims to:
- Regulate the legal and procedural framework for asset recovery requests.
- Clarify responsibilities of national entities in processing domestic and international requests.
- Promote institutional transparency and respect for due process.
- Strengthen international judicial cooperation under bilateral and multilateral treaties.
