ARTICLE
14 July 2025

Bahrain Issues New Guiding Manual On Asset Recovery And Confiscation Enforcement

AT
Al Tamimi & Company

Contributor

Al Tamimi & Company logo

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

Explore Firm Details
The Public Prosecution of the Kingdom of Bahrain has issued Decision No. (47) of 2025, introducing a guiding manual that outlines procedures for asset recovery requests and enforcement of confiscation judgments.
Bahrain Finance and Banking
Noor Al Rayes and Fatema Sarhan

The Public Prosecution of the Kingdom of Bahrain has issued Decision No. (47) of 2025, introducing a guiding manual that outlines procedures for asset recovery requests and enforcement of confiscation judgments.
This manual was developed based on international standards and the recommendations of the national committee on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing. It aims to enhance legal coordination and institutional transparency across relevant judicial and administrative authorities.

Key Features of the Manual

  • Detailed regulatory procedures for recovering assets derived from crimes, whether domestically or abroad.
  • Mechanisms for enforcing confiscation orders issued by national courts or foreign authorities.
  • Standardisation of procedures among competent judicial and administrative authorities.
  • Improved institutional cooperation between the Public Prosecution, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the Central Bank of Bahrain, and the Supreme Judicial Council.
  • Safeguards to protect legal rights and ensure due process during enforcement.
  • Alignment with international conventions, including UN anti-corruption and anti-money laundering agreements, and FATF recommendations.
  • Support for transparency and effective asset management during and after confiscation procedures.

Objective of the Manual

The manual aims to:

  • Regulate the legal and procedural framework for asset recovery requests.
  • Clarify responsibilities of national entities in processing domestic and international requests.
  • Promote institutional transparency and respect for due process.
  • Strengthen international judicial cooperation under bilateral and multilateral treaties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Noor Al Rayes
Noor Al Rayes
Photo of Fatema Sarhan
Fatema Sarhan
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More