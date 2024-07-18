Frontiers In Finance (Video)

Latest market insights and forward-looking perspectives for financial services leaders and professionals.

Frontiers in Finance is a biannual, forward-looking collection of market insights, thought-provoking perspectives and sector-specific discussions for leaders and decision-makers within financial services organizations around the world.

Innovating through platforms and ecosystems

The future remains uncertain and exciting. The financial services sector is transforming at break-neck speeds. The lines are becoming increasingly blurred. Many executives are focused on understanding the future trends and setting a vision that will enable their organization to capitalize on them. But, are they moving fast enough — or boldly enough — to compete in the new world?

In this edition of Frontiers in Finance, our global network of financial services professionals explore the issues from various vantage points. We share exclusive interviews with executives from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Blackrock and bolttech (an insurance startup). We take a deep look at cryptoassets. And, throughout, our authors offer insights and ideas to help you accelerate innovation.

The articles in this edition highlight the possibilities to reimagine markets and products and move to seamless operating models and customer experiences. However, with AI and any tech-enabled change, there are always new barriers and challenges. This edition examines both the upsides and downsides of this technology-innovation story.