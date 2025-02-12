Employment Consideration

Saudi Arabian Labour Laws have recently undergone strict reformations (Resolution No. 51848/1442) to ensure the wellbeing and fair treatment of all employees within the Kingdom. The reforms focus mostly on job mobility - migrant workers will have an easier time searching for, changing, and leaving their jobs

Labour Laws

Employers must have the approval of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social 1 Development ("HRSD") to employ expatriates.

The probation period waives the payment of compensation either party wishes to terminate the contract.

Probation periods, if provided in the contract, are usually 90 days

Saudi labour laws mandatel companies to reduce their employees working hours during the month of Ramadan.

May be extended to 180 days if a written agreement from both parties is provided.

It is the responsibility of the employer to provide residential accommodation or house rent allowance

It is mandatory for employers to provide expatriate workers with health insurance

Employees must be paid End of Service Benefits if they have completed two years

Saudization

Saudization is a policy that requires companies to employ a certain number of Saudi nationals. Each company must comply with a percentage of Saudi employees set by the Ministry Human Resources and Social Development. Not complying with Saudization requirements may result in government fines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.