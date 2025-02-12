Employment Consideration

ARTICLE
Saudi Arabian Labour Laws have recently undergone strict reformations (Resolution No. 51848/1442) to ensure the wellbeing and fair treatment of all employees within the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabian Labour Laws have recently undergone strict reformations (Resolution No. 51848/1442) to ensure the wellbeing and fair treatment of all employees within the Kingdom. The reforms focus mostly on job mobility - migrant workers will have an easier time searching for, changing, and leaving their jobs

Labour Laws

  • Employers must have the approval of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social 1 Development ("HRSD") to employ expatriates.
  • The probation period waives the payment of compensation either party wishes to terminate the contract.
  • Probation periods, if provided in the contract, are usually 90 days
  • Saudi labour laws mandatel companies to reduce their employees working hours during the month of Ramadan.
  • May be extended to 180 days if a written agreement from both parties is provided.
  • It is the responsibility of the employer to provide residential accommodation or house rent allowance
  • It is mandatory for employers to provide expatriate workers with health insurance
  • Employees must be paid End of Service Benefits if they have completed two years

Saudization

Saudization is a policy that requires companies to employ a certain number of Saudi nationals. Each company must comply with a percentage of Saudi employees set by the Ministry Human Resources and Social Development. Not complying with Saudization requirements may result in government fines.

