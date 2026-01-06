Best Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A) Services In Riyadh 2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) continues its economic transformation under Vision 2030, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have become a key strategy for expanding business and strengthening market presence. Organisations seek M&A to enhance competitiveness, attract more capital, and modernise operations across various sectors, including energy, construction, financial technology and healthcare. Behind every successful deal stands one decisive factor: Sound legal strategy. At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide high-quality M&A services in Riyadh. We also provide strategic legal guidance that enables growing companies to structure, negotiate, and complete their deals efficiently and in full compliance with regulations.

1. Riyadh: The growth hub for M&A in the KSA

Thanks to Riyadh's status as the financial and commercial hub of the KSA, it is an ideal location for M&A. Legal reforms in the KSA offer unprecedented opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

Companies Law (2022): Flexible corporate structuring options and modern merger procedures were introduced.

Flexible corporate structuring options and modern merger procedures were introduced. Competition Law (2019): Establishment of transparent thresholds for merger control notifications.

Foreign Investment Law and Ministry of Investment Regulations: 100% foreign ownership permitted in most sectors.

100% foreign ownership permitted in most sectors. Digital services for businesses (Najiz portal): Speeding up procedures for filing lawsuits, notarisation, and issuing licences.

Thanks to these reforms, Riyadh has become the preferred destination in the region for strategic corporate consolidation.

2. The strategic value of legal services related to M&A

M&A transactions are more than just business arrangements; they are complex legal processes that require a high degree of precision at every step. Our specialised legal support ensures:

Regulatory compliance with corporate, competition, and capital market laws.

Precise structuring to minimise liabilities and improve ownership outcomes.

Comprehensive due diligence to uncover financial and legal risks before closing.

Bilingual documentation (Arabic and English) for enforcement before Saudi courts.

Effective coordination with the offices of the MISA, the General Authority for Competition (GAC), the Capital Market Authority (CMA), and the Notary Public Offices.

Our lawyers combine strategic vision with legal discipline to protect clients' interests and expedite deal completion.

3. Our comprehensive M&A services in Riyadh

A. Structuring transactions and planning

We design bespoke structures – share purchases, asset transfers or joint ventures – based on sector rules, ownership restrictions and tax efficiency.

B. Legal due diligence

Our specialists conduct comprehensive due diligence reviews covering corporate records, contracts, licences, litigation, employment matters, and regulatory compliance. The results are summarised in clear risk matrices that help shape the negotiation strategy.

C. Drafting and negotiating contracts

We draft and negotiate all essential documents:

Share Purchase Agreements (SPAs)

Shareholder Agreements (SHA)

Asset transfer contracts

Non-disclosure and indemnification

Post-lockdown governance frameworks

Each document is prepared in a bilingual format to ensure complete clarity and enforceability under Saudi law.

D. Regulatory files and approvals

We handle every step with:

The MISA for foreign investment licensing.

The GAC for obtaining approval for competition.

The CMA for public acquisitions and listed company transactions.

Commercial Register / Notary Public for closing documents.

E. Closure and integration

After obtaining regulatory approvals, we manage share transfers, labour law compliance, and commercial registry updates to ensure that the merged entity is legally ready to operate.

4. Case in point – legal precision leads to faster growth

A Riyadh-based logistics organization was seeking to acquire a regional transport company to expand its fleet and distribution network.

Our services:

The transaction was structured as a share purchase under the Companies Law (2022). Full legal care was completed within two weeks. The competition notification was submitted to the GAC, and approval was obtained within 21 days. Drafting bilingual sales and purchase agreements and labour transfer agreements. Completion of the closure and licensing process with the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) and the Commercial Registry within 60 days.

Outcome: Full regulatory compliance, on-time closure, and successful integration – a typical case in Saudi logistics M&A.

5. The M&A legal framework in the KSA

Authority Basic Law Region: Ministry of Commerce (MIC) Companies Law (2022) Company formation/mergers MISA Foreign Investment Law Foreign ownership GAC Competition Law (2019) Merger control CMA Capital Market Law (2003) General acquisition Ministry of Human Resources Labour Law (2020 Amendments) Labour transfer

Our lawyers liaise directly with the above Authorities to ensure approvals are obtained quickly and efficiently, while avoiding any compliance risks.

6 Typical timeline and cost transparency

We issue written cost estimates and provide regular progress updates, enabling customers to know exactly what to expect at every stage of the process.

7. M&A drivers in Riyadh 2025

Integration of technology and financial services – Start-ups merge to expand digital services.

Energy transition and sustainability – partnerships in renewable energy.

Expanding healthcare and education – unifying the private sector.

Healthcare and education expansion – private sector consolidation.

Cross-border investments from the GCC States, Europe and Asia into Saudi markets.

Our lawyers specialising in M&A are keen to follow these developments to ensure that our clients' transactions are aligned with the KSA's regulatory and economic priorities.

8. Why is Sadany & Partners Law Firm a leader in M&A services in Riyadh?

A division dedicated to M&A with proven cross-border experience.

A bilingual legal team fluent in Arabic and English.

Strong relationships with the MISA, the GAC, the CMA and other authorities to obtain approvals faster.

Transparent pricing and effective communication.

A strategic vision that balances legal precision with business vision.

Ethical and results-oriented representation.

We don't just draft agreements; we also help you build strong, sustainable transactions that stand the test of time and regulatory requirements.

9. Post-closure – ongoing legal support

Our commitment goes beyond simply signing agreements; we offer:

Post-merger and integration advice.

Licence and registry updates.

Employee transfer and compliance

Corporate governance and prevention of disputes between shareholders.

We ensure that your newly merged entity remains legally secure and operationally compliant after closure.

10. Conclusion – Strategic Legal Solutions for Start-ups

As Saudi businesses merge to compete in the global marketplace, obtaining specialised legal advice on M&A transactions is no longer optional, but essential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.