The Rise Of Digital Debt Securities In The Middle East

Let's get digital – the Middle East has been working toward broader adoption of digital debt securities, driven by government-led transformation agendas, regulatory frameworks, and an appetite for financial innovation.

What Are Digital Debt Securities?

A digital bond, or sukuk, is a debt instrument issued and recorded using distributed ledger technology (DLT), typically a private, permissioned blockchain used by regulated financial institutions. Economically, digital bonds function identically to traditional bonds — the issuer raises capital, the investor receives interest (or profit, in the case of sukuk), and principal is repaid at maturity. The difference lies in the infrastructure: issuance, investor registries, settlement, and lifecycle events occur on a digital ledger rather than through multiple intermediaries and traditional clearing systems. There are two primary models: digitally native bonds, which are created and exist entirely within the DLT platform, and tokenised traditional bonds, which are conventional bonds held by a traditional custodian and represented by digital tokens on a blockchain. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issuances to date have been digitally native bonds.

Advantages Over Traditional Bonds

Digital bonds reduce intermediaries, manual reconciliations, and paperwork, potentially cutting issuance and settlement costs. DLT enables same-day or instantaneous settlement (compared to as many as five days after the transaction occurs (T+5) for traditional settlement), potentially reducing counterparty risk. On-ledger records provide issuers, investors, and regulators with a shared, real-time view of bond ownership. Smart contracts can automate interest/profit payments, corporate actions, and reporting, potentially reducing errors. Integration with global custodians such as Euroclear and Clearstream may enable efficient cross-border investor access.

Landmark GCC Issuances

The GCC has seen notable momentum in digitally native note (DNN) issuances, using established blockchain-based platforms, including Euroclear's digital financial market infrastructure (D-FMI):

First Abu Dhabi Bank (8 July 2025) — USD 100 million in digitally native notes issued on a major commercial bank's proprietary blockchain-based platform in partnership with ADX; the first digitally native bond in the MENA region. Qatar National Bank (26 November 2025) — USD 500 million in digitally native notes issued on the aforementioned bank's platform; the largest digital bond by a financial institution in the Middle East and Africa. Doha Bank (4 December 2025) — USD 150 million in digitally native notes issued on Euroclear D-FMI; the first regional transaction to utilise the D-FMI. Emirates NBD (15 January 2026) — AED 1 billion in digitally native notes issued on Euroclear D-FMI; the first AED-denominated digital bond in the region.

In each case, DNN mechanics were incorporated into the issuer's pre-existing Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme by way of supplement, serving as a blueprint for building DNN mechanics into market standard EMTN documentation. Issuers contemplating future digital issuances may wish to consider incorporating these mechanics proactively during annual programme updates.

Challenges and Outlook

Regional frameworks for tokenised debt (including custody, secondary trading, and investor protection) are still developing; secondary market liquidity is limited; and issuances rely on international platforms. Banks and investors require updated systems and training, and technology risks around cybersecurity and legacy system integration persist.

Nevertheless, adoption continues. The next phase may include digital sukuk, ESG-linked digital bonds, and wider corporate adoption. Continued regulatory clarity and infrastructure development may support broader adoption across sovereign, corporate, and Sharia-compliant markets, advancing the GCC's efforts around digital capital markets innovation.