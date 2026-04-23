The End Of The Paper Trail: JAFZA Goes Fully Digital

Founded in 1984, Habib Al Mulla & Partners is one of the UAE’s most respected law firms, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Baghdad, Moscow, Cairo and New Delhi. Our 50+ multi-disciplinary lawyers are recognised for excellence in dispute resolution, cross-border advisory, and regulatory matters. The firm has played a leading role in shaping the UAE’s modern legal landscape, including drafting legislation and creating the legal framework for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). We combine deep regional insight with international expertise to serve clients across diverse industries.

Article Insights

Hossam Elsafoury’s articles from Habib Al Mulla and Partners are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries Habib Al Mulla and Partners are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Government, Public Sector and Criminal Law topic(s)

A Quiet but Significant Shift in How UAE Businesses Operate

If you have ever managed a board member change in a UAE free zone, you will know the routine well. Printed resolutions, notarised documents, courier packages, follow-up calls, and plenty of waiting, were all part of the process. For businesses registered in one of the world’s most connected trade hubs, the contrast with the UAE’s broader digital ambitions has long been striking.

Effective 21 April 2026, JAFZA, home to over 9,500 companies and one of the world’s largest free zone ecosystems, has formally closed that gap. The authority has launched a fully online DocuSign process for Board Member Changes and Specimen Signatures, eliminating the need for physical visits or courier submissions entirely.

This is not a pilot or a phased rollout. It is a live, operational change that applies nowadays, and it deserves more than a passing mention in your inbox.

From Courier to Cloud: What the New Process Covers

The new digital process applies to two categories of corporate action that have historically required the most administrative effort:

In practical terms, the update covers the following officer roles across JAFZA’s two main entity structures:

Submissions are initiated digitally, documents are executed through the DocuSign platform, and status can be tracked online in real time. There are no more physical queues, no more couriers, and no more ambiguity about where your documents are in the process.

Two practical points to get right from the outset: all board members’ email addresses must be provided at the time of submission, and Power of Attorney details are required wherever authorised signatories are involved. Incomplete submissions at either of the above points are the most likely cause of delays under the new system.

Backed by law: The Regulatory Framework Makes it Possible

This change does not exist in a vacuum. JAFZA’s move to a fully digital execution process sits squarely within a well-established and robust UAE legal framework for electronic transactions.

Federal Decree-Law No. (46) of 2021 on Electronic Transactions and Trust Services, the UAE’s cornerstone legislation in this space, affirms that electronic documents retain full legal validity and enforceability, and that electronically signed documents satisfy the signature requirements under applicable UAE law. The law expressly provides that a contract shall not lose its validity, evidential weight, or enforceability merely because it is in electronic form.

Importantly, DocuSign is among the platforms recognised as a Trust Service Provider under the UAE framework, authorised by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (“TDRA”). This means that documents executed through DocuSign carry the same legal standing as their wet-ink equivalents, not as a matter of convention, but as a matter of federal law.

JAFZA’s own company regulations, operating under the broader JAFZA Rules (8th Edition, 2020) and applicable UAE federal legislation, provide the authority with a full scope to modernise its administrative processes in this manner. This is a well-grounded regulatory move, not an untested experiment.

Single Piece of a Larger Puzzle: the UAE’s Digital Transformation Agenda

JAFZA’s announcement lands at a moment of sustained, government-backed momentum on digital transformation across the UAE. The Dubai Paperless Strategy, fully implemented across all 45 government entities by December 2021, has already eliminated hundreds of millions of paper transactions across the emirate, setting a benchmark that free zone authorities are now clearly aligning with.

The UAE’s broader national vision, anchored in the “We the UAE 2031” framework launched in November 2022, places the development of advanced digital infrastructure at the heart of the country’s forward agenda. The UAE Digital Government Strategy similarly targets over 85% of government transactions being completed electronically, a goal the private sector is increasingly expected to mirror.

For JAFZA, which serves as a cornerstone of Dubai’s trade and logistics identity, this digital shift in corporate administration is both a practical upgrade and a signal to the thousands of businesses it hosts. The administrative infrastructure is catching up with the ambitions of the businesses it serves.

What Boards, Secretaries, and Advisors Need to do Now

The benefits of this change, in faster turnaround, online tracking, and reduced administrative overhead, will materialise most readily for companies that prepare their internal processes accordingly. A few areas worth reviewing now:

Ensure your company’s board member email addresses are accurate, current, and held centrally. They are now a required input at the point of submission; review any existing Powers of Attorney to confirm they are current and accurately reflect authorised signatories before any upcoming submissions; brief your board members on the DocuSign process in advance; unfamiliarity with the platform at the signing stage is a preventable source of delay; and update internal governance calendars and workflows to reflect the new process, particularly if you handle multiple JAFZA-registered entities.

Progress that is Worth Welcoming, and Acting On

At its core, this change reflects something simple and genuinely useful. A recognition that the administrative burden of good corporate governance should not work against the businesses trying to practise it. Removing physical submission requirements, enabling online status tracking, and leaning into a legally sound e-signature infrastructure are exactly the kinds of improvements that make a material difference to how companies actually operate day to day.

JAFZA hosts businesses that connect supply chains across continents. Those businesses deserve administrative tools that move at the speed of modern commerce. This update is a step in the right direction, and a clear signal that the direction of travel is firmly digital.

If your business is registered in JAFZA, or if you advise companies that are, this is the moment to update your processes. The new system is live. The sooner it is embedded into your corporate governance workflows, the sooner you will feel the benefit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.