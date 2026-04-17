DIFC Introduces The UAE's First Variable Capital Company Regime

The DIFC has launched the UAE's first Variable Capital Company (VCC) regime, offering a flexible structure that allows multiple investment portfolios to operate within a single entity while remaining legally segregated.

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The DIFC has launched the UAE’s first Variable Capital Company (VCC) regime, offering a flexible structure that allows multiple investment portfolios to operate within a single entity while remaining legally segregated. Designed for family offices, asset managers and private investment platforms, the framework enables efficient capital management, streamlined governance and enhanced asset protection within the UAE.

The Dubai International Financial Centre has introduced a Variable Capital Company regime, establishing the first framework of its kind in the UAE. The structure allows multiple pools of assets to sit within a single corporate vehicle while remaining legally separated.

The regime follows consultation undertaken in 2025 and forms part of the DIFC’s continued development of investment and wealth structuring frameworks. It introduces a flexible platform designed to support family offices, private investment platforms, and asset managers operating in or through the Centre.

By introducing the VCC, DIFC aligns itself with several leading international financial centres that offer similar variable capital or cell-based investment structures. Jurisdictions such as Singapore, Guernsey and the Cayman Islands have long used comparable vehicles for investment funds and private capital structures. The DIFC regime now provides a domestic alternative for investors seeking similar flexibility within the UAE.

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