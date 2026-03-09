New Phase Of The Nitaqat Saudization Program (2026–2028): What Businesses In Saudi Arabia Need To Know

AHYSP are most popular:

Saudi Arabia is entering a new phase of the Nitaqat Saudization program. Starting in 2026, the Human Resources and Social Development Ministry (MHRSD) will implement a three-year plan to localize more than 340,000 private jobs.

This isn't just another policy update. For companies operating in the Kingdom—especially foreign investors—it affects hiring plans, HR budgets, and day-to-day operations.



The guide below is practical and focused on business. It tells what the new Nitaqat phase signals, its relation to sector/profession localization decisions and also what companies must do now to remain compliant.

340,000 Jobs to Be Localized: What's Changing?

The new Nitaqat phase continues the government's push to increase Saudi participation in the private sector. It builds on previous reforms and aligns with Vision 2030 goals.

But what makes this phase important is scale. Over the next three years, hundreds of thousands of roles are expected to shift toward Saudi nationals.

For employers, Nitaqat status isn't just a number on a government portal. It directly affects:

Your ability to hire foreign workers

Processing of work permits and government services

Overall operational flexibility

A drop in classification can create real obstacles. A strong status, on the other hand, keeps your options open.

Saudization Targets: More Than Just a Percentage

One common mistake businesses make is focusing only on overall headcount. That's not enough anymore.

In recent years, MHRSD has introduced profession-specific localization decisions. That means certain roles must meet specific Saudization percentages—regardless of your total workforce ratio.

For example:

Marketing roles have been subject to a 60% localization requirement, with minimum wage thresholds for Saudis to count toward the quota.

Procurement functions have faced even higher localization percentages.

These decisions apply when a company has a minimum number of employees in those roles. And they're enforced.

So even if your company appears compliant overall, a single department—marketing, HR, engineering, procurement—could put you at risk.

Details matter. Job titles matter. Salary levels matter.

Compliance Is About Structure, Not Intent

Saudi regulators look at what's officially recorded, not what's planned internally.

They review:

Registered job titles

Nationality data

Wage levels

System filings and documentation

If your internal structure doesn't match what's registered, that gap can cause problems during inspections or audits.

That's why Saudization planning shouldn't be treated as an HR afterthought. It needs to be part of your corporate strategy from the start—especially for new market entrants.

The Real Impact on Employers

Let's talk about the practical side.

1. Higher Competition for Saudi Talent

As localization requirements increase, demand for qualified Saudi professionals rises. Naturally, that affects salaries.

In certain sectors, you'll see:

Increased salary expectations

Faster hiring cycles

Higher retention risks

If you're not proactive, recruitment costs can climb quickly.

2. Wage Thresholds Affect Your Budget

In some professions, a Saudi employee only counts toward localization if their salary meets a minimum threshold.

That means compliance isn't just about hiring. It's about compensation structure.

A lower-paid hire might not help your ratio at all.

3. Workforce Redesign May Be Necessary

Many companies are restructuring teams to stay compliant. That can include:

Creating junior and senior role layers

Building graduate pipelines

Investing in structured training programs

Centralizing certain functions

This isn't cosmetic. It's strategic workforce engineering.

What This Means for Foreign Investors

If you're expanding into Saudi Arabia, Saudization must be built into your financial model from day one.

Before finalizing your business plan, you should ask:

What is our expected Nitaqat classification?

Which roles in our sector are already localized?

What salary levels are required for compliance?

How will hiring 10 expatriates affect our ratio?

Ignoring these questions can delay operations or increase costs unexpectedly.

Smart investors run Saudization scenario models before they hire their first employee.

Practical Steps to Prepare for 2026

Here's what businesses should be doing now:

1. Conduct a Nitaqat health check

Review your current classification and calculate how sensitive it is to hiring or resignations.

2. Audit job titles and contracts

Make sure registered occupations match actual duties.

3. Review salary structures

Confirm that Saudi employees meet any applicable wage thresholds.

4. Plan hiring in phases

Avoid sudden headcount shifts that could drop your classification.

5. Set up internal compliance reviews

Quarterly reviews are far better than reacting to government notices.

Why Legal Guidance Matters

Nitaqat and Saudization rules sit at the intersection of employment law and regulatory compliance. A small misstep—incorrect job classification, improper structuring, inconsistent documentation—can create serious operational challenges.

An experienced Saudi employment law firm can help you:

Assess Saudization risk

Review contracts and job mapping

Structure compliant workforce models

Prepare for inspections

Align expansion plans with regulatory requirements

This isn't about over-compliance. It's about protecting your business while operating confidently in the Saudi market.



The new Nitaqat phase isn't a short-term policy shift. It's part of a long-term economic strategy. Businesses that plan early, structure correctly, and monitor compliance consistently will adapt smoothly.

Those that don't may find themselves adjusting under pressure.

FAQ

What is the new Nitaqat phase in Saudi Arabia (2026–2028)?

It is a three-year phase of the enhanced Nitaqat Mutawar program announced by MHRSD, aiming to localize more than 340,000 additional private-sector jobs.

Does Nitaqat apply to foreign-owned companies in KSA?

Yes. Nitaqat applies to private-sector employers operating in Saudi Arabia, including foreign-owned entities, subject to their workforce profile and sector.

Can a company be compliant overall but non-compliant in one function?

Yes. Profession-level localization rules can create exposure in specific functions even if overall headcount ratios appear compliant.

How does Nitaqat affect expatriate hiring?

A company's Nitaqat classification can influence workforce mobility and administrative processes linked to expatriate employment.

Are there minimum salary thresholds for Saudis to count toward localization?

In certain profession-level decisions, minimum wage thresholds apply for Saudi employees to be counted toward compliance.

When should we conduct a Nitaqat health check?

Typically before major hiring waves, restructuring, M&A activity, or expansion into new functions or branches.

