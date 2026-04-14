Saudi Arabia Approves Governance Regulations For Four Special Economic Zones: A Significant Step Toward An Operational SEZ Regime

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken an important further step in the development of its Special Economic Zone (“SEZ”) regime.

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The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken an important further step in the development of its Special Economic Zone (“SEZ”) regime. By Cabinet Decision No. 468/1447, issued on 30 December 2025 and published in the Official Gazette (Umm Al-Qura) on 16 January 2026, the Kingdom approved the regulatory frameworks for four SEZs: the King Abdullah Economic City SEZ (“KAEC SEZ”), Ras Al-Khair SEZ, Jazan SEZ and the Cloud Computing and Information Technology SEZ. The frameworks are stated to come into force 90 days after publication, i.e. on 16 April 2026.

The approval is significant because it moves the SEZ programme beyond a high-level investment initiative and toward a more fully articulated legal and regulatory system. Saudi Arabia originally announced the four SEZs on 13 April 2023 as part of its wider economic diversification agenda. The 2026 regulatory frameworks now provide the legal architecture intended to support actual establishment, licensing and operation within those zones.

A more developed legal framework for SEZ operations

The new frameworks appear designed to create a distinct operating regime for businesses licensed within the relevant SEZs. They sit alongside a separate Royal Decree, published in the same issue of the Official Gazette on 16 January 2026, which states that companies licensed to carry out activities in the four SEZs are exempt from the Companies Law, Commercial Register Law and Trade Names Law. That should not be understood as placing SEZ entities outside Saudi law altogether. Rather, the ordinary onshore corporate and registration regime is being displaced, for qualifying SEZ entities, by a zone-specific framework to be supplemented by implementing rules. This corporate framework will be developed by The Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (“ECZA”) (the governmental authority responsible for SEZs) in agreement with the Ministry of Commerce (“MoC”) (the competent authority for private corporate entities in Saudi Arabia).

Some further detail on the company registration regime to be adopted is contained in the new governance regulations. In particular, there is reference to the establishment by ECZA in agreement with MoC of a commercial register system for companies conducting activities in the SEZs. It is also confirmed that companies established in SEZs will take the form of a limited liability company in accordance with further regulations to again be issued by ECZA in agreement with MoC (company branches may also be registered). The regulations also helpfully confirm that shareholders in companies established in SEZs may regulate their relationship through a shareholders’ agreement or family charter which will prevail over the company's constitutional documents.

This is one of the most important features of the 2026 development. In practical terms, it suggests that the Kingdom is not merely offering incentives within designated investment areas, but is building a parallel legal infrastructure for companies established, licensed and operating in those zones. That is a more mature free-zone style model than a simple tax or customs package. ECZA has publicly described the frameworks as part of an “integrated regulatory system”, built on coordinated roles among the relevant authorities and intended to accelerate licensing, unify regulatory pathways and allow regulators to exercise their functions efficiently within the SEZs.

Different zones, different policy purposes

The four SEZs are not identical, and the regulatory design appears to reflect distinct policy objectives.

The KAEC SEZ, Ras Al-Khair SEZ and Jazan SEZ are geographically demarcated, sector-focused zones. Public summaries of the framework indicate that KAEC SEZ targets sectors such as automotive supply chain and assembly, logistics, pharmaceuticals, MedTech and light manufacturing; Ras Al-Khair SEZ focuses on maritime industries such as shipbuilding, rig platforms and maintenance, repair and overhaul; and Jazan SEZ is directed toward logistics, food processing and metals conversion.

The Cloud Computing and Information Technology SEZ is structurally different. Unlike the other three, it is not simply a fenced industrial area. Public summaries indicate that it is intended to support qualifying cloud and digital infrastructure operators through a Kingdom-wide operating model for data centre activities, subject to the applicable licensing and regulatory requirements. This makes it a particularly notable feature of the Saudi SEZ landscape, because it reflects an approach tailored to digital infrastructure rather than to conventional site-based manufacturing or logistics activity.

Investor-facing features of the new regime

ECZA’s January 2026 announcement emphasised that the frameworks are intended to improve the competitiveness of the zones and to increase their attractiveness to investors. According to ECZA, the package includes tax and customs incentives, simplified operating procedures, flexible ownership arrangements, supportive Saudization frameworks (in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development) tailored to the relevant economic activities, the ability to use multiple languages for trade names, and exemptions from certain provisions of the Companies Law.

Public tax commentary has also noted that the framework contemplates specific tax and customs outcomes for qualifying SEZ companies, although the precise treatment will depend on the zone, the relevant activity, and the detailed implementing rules and conditions. Investors should therefore be cautious about relying on headline summaries alone. Whether a business can access particular tax, customs or operational advantages is likely to depend on qualification criteria, licensing status, activity scope, substance requirements and compliance with future implementing rules. The new regulations do, however, provide that for the SEZs in KAEC, Ras Al-Khair and Jazan the following tax and customs incentives will in principle apply to entities registered there:

an exemption from withholding tax (e.g. the 5% tax otherwise payable on dividends paid to a non-resident shareholder); and

0% VAT on goods supplied from other regions in Saudi Arabia or abroad including, subject to certain conditions, supplies of goods made between entities registered in the same or different SEZs.

A framework still in implementation

Although Cabinet Decision No. 468 is a major development, it is not the end of the story. In March

2026, ECZA published draft corporate rules for public consultation, including Draft Companies Rules in Special Economic Zones, Draft Rules of the Register of Companies in Special Economic Zones, and Draft Trade Name Rules in Special Economic Zones. Those draft rules were expressly stated to implement specific provisions of the SEZ frameworks approved by Cabinet Decision No. 468.

That is important for two reasons. First, it confirms that the 2026 Cabinet approval is intended to be operationalised through further implementing rules rather than left at the level of broad framework principles. Second, it means that the practical legal position for investors may continue to develop as those implementing rules are finalised, including the detailed treatment of incorporation, trade names, registration formalities and compliance obligations inside the SEZs.

Why this matters

From a legal and commercial perspective, the January 2026 frameworks matter because they appear to provide the missing governance layer needed for the SEZ programme to function as a serious market-entry option rather than as a policy announcement supported only by incentives.

For international investors, the key attraction is likely to be the prospect of a more streamlined and tailored legal environment, particularly where ordinary onshore company, registration and naming rules are replaced by SEZ-specific rules. For businesses in advanced manufacturing, maritime industries, logistics and digital infrastructure, the sector-by-sector design of the zones also signals a more targeted industrial policy approach rather than a generic free-zone regime.

For the Saudi market more broadly, the move also aligns with Vision 2030 objectives of economic diversification, supply chain localisation and strategic investment attraction. That policy direction is clear from both the original launch of the SEZs in 2023 and ECZA’s more recent description of the 2026 frameworks as a milestone in the development of the Kingdom’s investment environment.

Practical considerations for investors

The new frameworks are clearly positive, but investors should resist the temptation to treat them as a complete answer in themselves. At this stage, any detailed assessment still needs to consider at least four separate questions.

First, whether the proposed activity actually falls within the licensed scope of the relevant SEZ.

Second, whether the intended business model satisfies the conditions for access to the available tax, customs or regulatory incentives.

Third, which regulator or competent authority is responsible for the relevant activity within the applicable zone framework.

Fourth, how the forthcoming implementing rules will interact with broader Saudi law, including labour, tax, customs, sector licensing, data regulation and any activity-specific approvals.

Conclusion

Saudi Arabia’s approval of governance regulations for the KAEC, Ras Al-Khair, Jazan and Cloud Computing SEZs is a material development in the Kingdom’s investment and regulatory landscape.

The 2026 frameworks indicate a shift from a largely promotional SEZ model toward a more developed and operational legal regime, supported by exemptions from core onshore company and registration laws and by further implementing rules now beginning to emerge.

For investors, the message is encouraging but nuanced. The SEZ regime now appears substantially more real, more structured and more usable than before. At the same time, the practical effect of the regime will depend on the detailed implementing rules, qualification criteria and regulatory interfaces that continue to develop. Businesses considering entry into one of the SEZs should therefore review the relevant framework carefully, rather than relying solely on headline summaries of incentives or exemptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.