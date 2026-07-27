Business For Sale In Egypt: What You Should Know Before Buying

A business for sale in Egypt can be acquired through either a share purchase or an asset purchase, and that choice determines your tax exposure, liability risk, and approval path. Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 governs the corporate mechanics for all buyers. Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 adds protections and equal treatment where foreign capital is involved.

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A business for sale in Egypt can be acquired through either a share purchase or an asset purchase, and that choice determines your tax exposure, liability risk, and approval path. Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 governs the corporate mechanics for all buyers. Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 adds protections and equal treatment where foreign capital is involved. Legal due diligence decides whether the deal closes cleanly.

Introduction

Finding a business for sale in Egypt is often the easy part. Knowing what to do once you find it is where most foreign buyers need proper guidance, especially from a legal, structural, and regulatory perspective.

The legal framework here is layered, regulatory approvals can be required in sectors you might not expect, and the gap between what a business appears to be on paper and what it actually is can be significant. This guide walks through the key legal steps and considerations before you commit to any acquisition.

What Is a Business Acquisition in Egypt?

A business acquisition in Egypt is the transfer of ownership or control of an existing Egyptian enterprise, either by buying shares in the company (a share deal) or by buying selected assets from it (an asset deal). Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 governs the corporate mechanics; Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 governs the investment protections and much of the approval pathway.

What Types of Businesses Are Typically for Sale in Egypt

The Egyptian market offers a broad range of acquisition targets across sectors. Manufacturing businesses, particularly in food processing, textiles, chemicals, and building materials, represent some of the most active deal flow. Services companies, including logistics, healthcare, education, and technology, attract growing interest from international buyers. Retail and hospitality businesses also come to market regularly, particularly in Cairo, Alexandria, and the major tourist destinations along the Red Sea coast.

Businesses come to market through several channels. Some sellers work through investment banks or M&A advisors. Others list through business brokers or commercial real estate agents. Many transactions in Egypt, particularly at the mid-market level, are introduced through professional networks, legal counsel, or local business relationships rather than formal listing platforms.

This means that finding the right opportunity often requires local knowledge, and that due diligence becomes even more important when the deal originates through informal channels.

Start with Structure: What Are You Actually Buying?

Acquisitions in Egypt generally fall into two categories: share acquisitions and asset acquisitions. The choice between them shapes everything that follows, from tax exposure to regulatory approvals to liability risk.

Share acquisition

A share acquisition transfers a stake in the legal entity itself. Assets and liabilities travel together. You take on the employment contracts, the pending litigation, the tax history, and the regulatory licences. The advantage is continuity: permits, supplier contracts, and banking relationships usually remain intact because the contracting party has not changed.

Asset acquisition

An asset acquisition transfers selected assets: equipment, inventory, contracts, intellectual property, real estate. The buyer does not automatically assume the seller’s historical liabilities unless the parties expressly agree otherwise. That is the appeal. The cost is procedural. Individual assets may each require their own transfer formalities, and certain licences and public-sector contracts cannot be assigned without fresh approval, or cannot be assigned at all.

Read also: Asset Deal vs. Share Deal in Egypt: Choosing the Right M&A Structure

Neither structure is inherently better. The right choice depends on the target business, the sector, and the buyer’s risk tolerance.

Can a Foreigner Fully Own a Business in Egypt?

In most commercial sectors, yes. Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 reinforces the principle of equal treatment between Egyptian and foreign investors, and manufacturing, retail, services, logistics, and technology all permit up to 100% foreign ownership.

Limits still exist, and they are specific rather than general.

Strategic and sensitive activities remain subject to restriction. Defence-related industries, certain media activities, and areas touching national security may cap foreign shareholding, require dedicated approvals, or effectively require an Egyptian partner. Sinai and certain border areas carry their own regime.

Real estate sits in a category of its own. Foreign nationals can hold property in Egypt, subject to conditions that vary by location and property type. Where the target holds substantial land or buildings, that element deserves a separate legal opinion rather than a line in the corporate report.

Investors are often surprised by how permissive the ownership rules actually are. What catches them off guard is the approval process running alongside.

What Should Legal Due Diligence Cover, and What Are the Red Flags?

Due diligence is usually the decisive stage of an Egyptian acquisition. Where records are incomplete or the introduction came through informal channels, the review needs to be more rigorous than what buyers may be accustomed to elsewhere.

A standard legal review examines corporate records, share ownership, commercial contracts, employment matters, regulatory licences, litigation history, intellectual property (Law No. 82 of 2002 governs registration and protection), real estate title or leases, tax registrations under Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, and general regulatory compliance.

Read also: Legal Due Diligence in Egypt: An Insider’s Guide for Foreign Investors

Beyond the checklist sit the red flags that experienced local practitioners look for:

Registered shareholdings that do not match the actual ownership arrangement.

Licences that appear valid but are expired, under renewal, or conditional on undisclosed undertakings.

Outstanding tax liabilities, declared or otherwise, which surface after closing and land on the buyer.

Undisclosed disputes, particularly labour claims, which sometimes appear only once the transfer is registered.

This is often misunderstood by foreign counsel. Egyptian due diligence is not a box-ticking exercise. It requires knowing how businesses here actually operate, and knowing which answers to press when they arrive too smoothly.

Which Regulatory Approvals Can Delay a Closing?

Foreign acquisitions in Egypt may require regulatory approvals before they can close. The specific requirements depend on the sector and the size of the transaction.

GAFI plays a central role in foreign investment matters and is typically involved in approvals for new foreign shareholding arrangements. In some sectors, additional approvals from sector-specific authorities are required alongside or instead of GAFI clearance.

Read also: Antitrust Approval in Egypt: Thresholds, Timelines, Penalties

Egypt also has a competition law framework administered by the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA). Acquisitions that result in significant market concentration — or that meet certain thresholds in terms of turnover or assets — may require merger control notification and approval. This is an area where foreign investors sometimes underestimate the local requirements, particularly if they are used to merger control regimes in Europe or the US. The Egyptian process has its own procedures and timelines, and missing a notification obligation carries legal risk.

What Belongs in the Purchase Agreement?

Once due diligence is complete and structure is agreed, the transaction is documented through a share purchase agreement or an asset purchase agreement. Egyptian law will govern the agreement unless the parties agree otherwise, though international investors sometimes negotiate for foreign law to apply depending on the nature of the deal and any arbitration arrangements.

Key provisions to get right include representations and warranties — where the seller commits to the accuracy of what they have represented about the business — conditions precedent, purchase price adjustment mechanisms, and dispute resolution arrangements. Many cross-border transactions include international arbitration clauses, with the Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA) or international institutions such as ICC or LCIA as designated venues.

Read also: Share Purchase Agreement in Egypt: Structure, Clauses, and What Foreign Buyers Should Know

In Egypt, negotiating robust representations is important precisely because the due diligence process may not catch everything. Warranty scope, disclosure mechanics, and the survival period of representations all warrant careful drafting.

Common Mistakes Buyers Make

Deals fail on legal process far more often than on commercial thesis. The recurring errors:

Relying on financial information alone, without comprehensive legal due diligence.

Treating regulatory approvals as a formality to be handled later.

Importing foreign transaction documents without adapting them to Egyptian law.

Failing to verify that the seller actually owns the shares or assets being sold.

Assuming that everything material has been disclosed.

Signing binding documents before the legal review has concluded.

Every one of these is avoidable with preparation and experienced local counsel.

Post-Acquisition: Getting the Business in Your Name

Closing the deal is one thing. Completing it properly is another.

After a share transfer, the change of ownership must be registered with the relevant commercial registry and reflected in the company’s articles of association where required. GAFI registration records must be updated. Bank accounts, licenses, and contracts with public entities may require formal notification or reissuance.

Employment of foreign nationals in the business is subject to Egypt’s foreign workforce ratio rules. If you plan to relocate international management to Egypt post-acquisition, this needs to be factored into your planning early.

Conclusion

A business for sale in Egypt can represent a genuine opportunity — access to one of the region’s largest consumer markets, an established operational base, and existing relationships with suppliers, regulators, and customers. But every acquisition carries legal risk, and Egypt’s regulatory environment has enough complexity that going in without proper preparation is a serious mistake.

The buyers who close successfully tend to share the same approach: they engage local legal counsel early, they take due diligence seriously rather than treating it as a formality, and they build regulatory timelines into their deal schedule from the start. Getting those fundamentals right makes the difference between a transaction that closes cleanly and one that creates problems for years afterward.

For customized legal consultation, please contact us at info@youssrysaleh.com.

FAQ

Where can I find a business for sale in Egypt? Businesses in Egypt may come through M&A advisors, investment banks, brokers, commercial agents, lawyers, or local business networks. Many mid-market opportunities never reach public listings, so foreign buyers often rely on trusted local introductions.

Can a foreigner actually buy a business in Egypt?

Yes, and in more sectors than most people expect. Manufacturing, retail, services, logistics, technology — all of these allow full foreign ownership. Restrictions exist in certain sensitive sectors, so it’s worth verifying your specific target before going further.

What does the buying process look like, step by step?

Structure first, then due diligence, then regulatory approvals, then the purchase agreement, then closing and post-closing registration. That’s the sequence. How long it takes depends on the sector, the size of the deal, and how clean the target company actually is.

What are the biggest legal risks to watch for?

Undisclosed liabilities top the list. After that — share ownership that doesn’t match the register, expired or conditional licenses, tax obligations the seller never mentioned, and litigation that surfaces only after you sign. None of these are rare. All of them are findable with proper due diligence.

Business For Sale In Egypt: What You Should Know Before Buying

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.