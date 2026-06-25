Lawyer In Vietnam Dr. Oliver Massmann – Hydrogen In Vietnam: From Government Vision To Bankable Projects – Opportunity, Reality And The Road Ahead

Over the past two years, hydrogen has moved from being a niche topic discussed primarily among energy specialists to becoming a central component of Vietnam’s long-term energy...

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Vietnam has officially entered the hydrogen era.

Over the past two years, hydrogen has moved from being a niche topic discussed primarily among energy specialists to becoming a central component of Vietnam’s long-term energy transition strategy. Through the National Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8), the Revised PDP8, the National Energy Master Plan, and the National Hydrogen Development Strategy, the Government has made clear that hydrogen and related clean fuels such as green ammonia will play an important role in Vietnam’s pathway toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

For foreign investors, this is both exciting and challenging.

Exciting because Vietnam possesses many of the characteristics required to become a significant hydrogen producer in Asia. Challenging because the path from government vision to commercially viable projects remains complex and uncertain.

The key question for investors is therefore not whether Vietnam supports hydrogen.

It clearly does.

The more important question is whether hydrogen projects in Vietnam can become bankable, commercially viable and financeable.

The answer is yes—but only for those investors who approach the market with realistic expectations and a disciplined strategy.

Hydrogen Is Now Official Government Policy For many years, hydrogen was largely absent from Vietnam’s energy planning discussions.

That has changed dramatically.

The Prime Minister’s National Hydrogen Development Strategy established, for the first time, a dedicated national framework for hydrogen development. The strategy sets ambitious production targets and envisages the development of a complete hydrogen ecosystem covering production, storage, transportation, distribution and utilization.

The Government’s vision is clear.

By 2030, Vietnam aims to establish the foundations of a domestic hydrogen industry and begin developing export opportunities. By 2050, hydrogen is expected to become a significant component of Vietnam’s energy and industrial landscape.

Importantly, hydrogen is no longer being viewed as an isolated technology.

It is now integrated into broader national objectives:

achieving net-zero emissions by 2050;

strengthening energy security;

supporting industrial decarbonization;

developing offshore wind resources;

creating new export industries;

attracting green investment;

maintaining Vietnam’s competitiveness in global supply chains.

This integration significantly increases the likelihood that hydrogen development will remain a long-term government priority.

Why Vietnam Has Natural Advantages

Many countries have announced hydrogen strategies.

Far fewer possess the underlying fundamentals necessary to support a competitive hydrogen industry.

Vietnam arguably possesses several important advantages.

Offshore Wind Potential

Perhaps Vietnam’s greatest advantage lies offshore.

Vietnam possesses some of the most attractive offshore wind resources in Asia. Long coastlines, favorable wind conditions and access to deep-water locations create significant opportunities for future renewable electricity generation.

Hydrogen and offshore wind are natural partners.

Large-scale renewable electricity can be converted into hydrogen during periods of excess generation, allowing energy to be stored, transported or exported rather than curtailed.

For this reason, hydrogen should not be viewed as a standalone sector. It is fundamentally linked to the future success of Vietnam’s offshore wind industry.

Strategic Location

Vietnam occupies a strategically attractive position within Asia.

Potential future export markets such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore are actively exploring hydrogen imports as part of their own decarbonization strategies.

If Vietnam can develop competitive production costs and supporting infrastructure, it could become an important regional supplier.

Industrial Base

Vietnam’s rapidly growing manufacturing sector creates opportunities for domestic hydrogen consumption.

Potential future demand may emerge from:

steel production;

fertilizer manufacturing;

petrochemicals;

refining;

cement;

shipping;

aviation fuels;

logistics and transportation.

This domestic demand potential differentiates Vietnam from some jurisdictions that are relying almost entirely on exports.

The Reality Check: Government Support Does Not Equal Bankability This is where investors must remain disciplined.

Many hydrogen presentations begin with government targets and end with impressive production forecasts.

However, lenders do not finance forecasts.

They finance projects.

The central challenge facing hydrogen development in Vietnam today is not political support.

The central challenge is commercial bankability.

Several important pieces of the hydrogen ecosystem remain under development.

Offtake Remains the Biggest Challenge

The first question every lender will ask is straightforward:

Who will buy the hydrogen?

Hydrogen projects become financeable only when credible long-term purchasers are prepared to commit to buying the product under bankable contracts.

At present, large-scale domestic demand remains limited.

Many potential users are still evaluating whether they can absorb the additional costs associated with green hydrogen compared to conventional fuels.

Without secure offtake arrangements, even technically excellent projects may struggle to obtain financing.

Infrastructure Is Largely Absent

Hydrogen is not simply another power project.

Successful hydrogen industries require extensive supporting infrastructure including:

storage facilities;

transportation systems;

pipelines;

export terminals;

port infrastructure;

safety systems;

certification mechanisms.

Much of this infrastructure does not yet exist in Vietnam.

Developing it will require significant investment, coordination and regulatory support.

Certification and Carbon Accounting

Export markets increasingly demand proof regarding the carbon intensity of hydrogen production.

Future customers will want certainty regarding:

renewable electricity sources;

emissions intensity;

production methods;

certification standards.

Vietnam will need robust certification systems if it wishes to compete in premium international markets.

Financing Challenges

Hydrogen remains capital intensive.

Many hydrogen projects globally continue to depend upon government support, subsidies, tax incentives or concessional financing.

While Vietnam’s strategic commitment is strong, investors should not assume that all hydrogen projects will automatically receive the level of support available in some competing jurisdictions.

Where Hydrogen Projects Are Most Likely to Succeed Not all hydrogen opportunities are equally attractive.

Investors should focus on the areas where commercial logic is strongest.

Industrial Cluster Projects

The most realistic early projects are likely to be linked directly to industrial customers.

Projects serving fertilizer plants, refineries, steel producers, chemical manufacturers or export-oriented industrial zones may have the strongest business case.

The closer a project is to a genuine customer need, the stronger its prospects.

Green Ammonia

Green ammonia may prove commercially viable before large-scale hydrogen exports.

Ammonia benefits from established transportation systems and existing global markets.

For Vietnam, green ammonia could become an important bridge between renewable energy development and international clean-fuel exports.

Offshore Wind Integration

Longer term, offshore wind-linked hydrogen production could become one of Vietnam’s most important opportunities.

However, investors should recognize that hydrogen success depends heavily upon successful offshore wind deployment.

Without large-scale offshore wind, green hydrogen economics become significantly more challenging.

What Investors Should Do Today

Many investors are currently asking whether they should enter Vietnam’s hydrogen sector now or wait.

The answer depends on their objectives.

Those seeking immediate large-scale returns may find the market premature.

Those seeking long-term strategic positioning should pay close attention.

The most attractive strategy today is not aggressive construction.

It is intelligent preparation.

Investor Action Plan

Step 1: Identify Real Demand

Do not begin with technology.

Begin with customers.

Identify who will purchase hydrogen, why they need it, and whether they can support long-term contracts.

Step 2: Evaluate Renewable Energy Supply Hydrogen economics are heavily influenced by electricity costs.

Understanding renewable energy availability, offshore wind development prospects, grid access and future DPPA opportunities is essential.

Step 3: Select Strategic Locations

Project locations should be driven by:

customer proximity;

renewable resources;

port access;

infrastructure availability;

provincial support.

Location decisions made today will determine competitiveness for decades.

Step 4: Conduct Regulatory Mapping

Hydrogen projects involve multiple regulatory frameworks including:

investment approvals;

environmental permits;

construction licensing;

fire safety requirements;

land use approvals;

power sector regulations;

transportation and export rules.

Comprehensive regulatory planning should begin early.

Step 5: Engage Government Constructively Hydrogen remains an emerging industry.

Investors who establish constructive relationships with central and provincial authorities early will often be better positioned to navigate future regulatory developments.

Step 6: Develop in Phases

The most successful projects are likely to be phased.

Pilot projects and industrial cluster projects can validate assumptions, build credibility and reduce risk before larger investments are undertaken.

Homework Checklist for Serious Investors Before committing significant capital, investors should complete five areas of due diligence:

Legal Homework

Project classification.

Licensing requirements.

Land rights.

Environmental approvals.

Foreign investment restrictions.

Safety compliance.

Commercial Homework

Customer demand.

Pricing assumptions.

Competitive landscape.

Export market access.

Contract structures.

Technical Homework

Electrolyser technology.

Renewable power availability.

Water supply.

Storage solutions.

Transportation logistics.

Financial Homework

Capital costs.

Operating costs.

Financing options.

Carbon credit opportunities.

Sensitivity analysis.

Government Relations Homework

Alignment with PDP8 and provincial planning.

Incentive opportunities.

Infrastructure coordination.

Long-term policy developments.

Conclusion: The Opportunity Is Real, But Execution Will Decide the Winners Hydrogen is no longer a future concept in Vietnam.

It has become part of national policy, energy planning and the country’s long-term economic vision.

The Government has sent a strong and credible signal that hydrogen, green ammonia and other clean fuels will play an increasingly important role in Vietnam’s future energy system.

For investors, however, the most important message is not that Vietnam supports hydrogen.

The most important message is that Vietnam is now entering the difficult phase where policy ambition must be transformed into commercially viable projects.

This distinction matters.

The global hydrogen industry remains in its formative years. Around the world, governments are announcing strategies, companies are signing memoranda of understanding and developers are launching pilot projects. Yet relatively few projects have achieved full commercial scale and long-term bankability.

Vietnam faces the same challenge.

What makes Vietnam particularly attractive is that it possesses many of the ingredients necessary for success: renewable energy resources, offshore wind potential, strategic geographic positioning, industrial demand, growing manufacturing capacity and a government committed to energy transition.

At the same time, investors must remain realistic.

Hydrogen projects cannot succeed on policy support alone. They require bankable offtake agreements, competitive production costs, reliable renewable power, transportation infrastructure, storage facilities, certification systems and financing solutions.

The greatest risk for investors today is not regulatory opposition.

The Government is broadly supportive.

The greatest risk is assuming that policy support automatically creates commercial viability.

It does not.

The next five years will therefore be critical.

This period will determine whether Vietnam can move beyond strategy documents and pilot projects toward the development of a genuine hydrogen economy.

The investors who ultimately succeed will not necessarily be those who move fastest.

They will be those who move smartest.

They will focus on real customers rather than speculative demand. They will build partnerships with industrial users, renewable energy developers and infrastructure providers. They will engage constructively with government authorities. They will develop projects in phases and maintain financial discipline throughout the process.

Vietnam is unlikely to become a hydrogen powerhouse overnight.

But if it successfully develops its renewable resources, establishes a predictable regulatory framework, attracts strategic investment and builds the necessary infrastructure, hydrogen could become one of the most important chapters in Vietnam’s energy transition story.

The opportunity is real.

The Government’s commitment is real.

The long-term market potential is real.

What remains to be proven is execution.

And that is precisely where the greatest opportunities may lie for investors prepared to take a long-term view.

Key Investor Takeaway

Hydrogen in Vietnam should not be viewed as a short-term speculative opportunity.

It should be viewed as a long-term strategic platform investment.

The question is no longer whether hydrogen has a future in Vietnam.

The question is which investors will be best positioned when that future arrives.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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