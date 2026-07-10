Vietnam’s Nuclear Moment Has Arrived From Strategic Partner Selection To Secure Project Delivery: A National Action Plan For Ninh Thuan 2

Executive Summary



Vietnam has entered one of the most important phases of its modern economic development.

The revival of the national nuclear power programme represents far more than another infrastructure project. It is a strategic decision concerning Vietnam’s future energy security, industrial competitiveness, technological development, national resilience and long-term economic growth.

Recent developments indicate that Vietnam is moving steadily towards selecting an international strategic partner for the Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Project.

This is an important milestone.

However, selecting an excellent partner is only the beginning. History demonstrates that successful nuclear programmes are built not only on outstanding technology, but equally on excellent preparation, sound legal frameworks, bankable financing structures, robust security, efficient government coordination and disciplined project execution. Vietnam now has a unique opportunity to establish a new international benchmark.



A Defining Moment for Vietnam

Few infrastructure projects shape a nation’s future as profoundly as a nuclear power programme.



Ninh Thuan 2 represents:

– long-term national energy security;

– support for Vietnam’s continued industrialisation;

– reduction of carbon emissions;

– diversification of the national energy mix;

– development of advanced technological capabilities;

– increased investor confidence;

– strengthening Vietnam’s international competitiveness.



This project will influence Vietnam’s economic development for decades.



Vietnam Has Strong Foundations

Vietnam is not beginning from the starting line.



The country already possesses:

– decades of institutional preparation;

– extensive work completed during the previous nuclear programme;

– valuable cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA);

– an increasingly sophisticated legal framework;

– internationally recognised experience with complex power infrastructure financed by international lenders;

– a capable public administration with proven experience in delivering strategic infrastructure projects.

These foundations significantly reduce project risk.

International Interest Reflects Confidence in Vietnam

The strong interest shown by internationally recognised nuclear technology providers demonstrates an important fact: Vietnam has become one of the world’s most attractive destinations for long-term strategic investment. Healthy international competition benefits Vietnam. It enables the Government to identify the partner that best serves the country’s long-term national interests. The objective should never be merely selecting the strongest reactor technology. The objective should be selecting the strongest long-term strategic partnership.

Strategic Action Plan



Action 1: Complete Partner Selection with a Long-Term Strategic Perspective



Evaluation should extend well beyond construction capability. The successful strategic partner should demonstrate:

– internationally proven technology;

– an outstanding operational safety record;

– successful delivery of comparable projects;

– commitment to technology transfer;

– comprehensive training of Vietnamese personnel;

– long-term operational support;

– competitive financing capability;

– commitment to developing Vietnam’s domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The relationship will extend over many decades. Long-term partnership should therefore receive the highest priority.

Action 2: Complete the Legal and Regulatory Framework Before Financial Close

International lenders finance legal certainty. Vietnam should continue strengthening legislation covering:

– licensing;

– nuclear safety;

– environmental protection;

– land acquisition;

– radioactive waste management;

– emergency preparedness;

– procurement procedures;

– international safeguards;

– regulatory oversight.

Predictable regulation significantly reduces financing costs and increases investor confidence.

Action 3: Make Nuclear Security and Cybersecurity a National Strategic Priority

A modern nuclear power plant is not merely an energy facility. It is part of a nation’s most critical infrastructure. Accordingly, Vietnam should establish a comprehensive nuclear security framework covering every phase of the project—from design and construction through operation, maintenance and eventual decommissioning. This framework should include:

– cybersecurity by design for operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT);

– protection against state-sponsored cyber threats and advanced persistent attacks;

– secure digital supply chains and rigorous vendor security requirements;

– strict personnel screening, access control and insider threat programmes;

– physical protection of nuclear facilities and supporting infrastructure;

– secure communications and protection of sensitive data;

– continuous cybersecurity monitoring, penetration testing and independent security audits;

– incident response capability, business continuity and disaster recovery planning; and

– close cooperation with the IAEA and international partners on nuclear security best practices.

Cybersecurity must not be viewed merely as an information technology issue. It is a matter of national security. The resilience of Vietnam’s future nuclear programme will depend not only on engineering excellence, but equally on the ability to protect critical infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated physical and cyber threats. The safest nuclear power plant is one that is secure by design from its very first day.

Action 4: Build a Bankable Financing Structure

Experience from internationally financed infrastructure projects demonstrates one fundamental lesson:

– Engineering attracts attention.

– Bankability attracts financing.

Vietnam should therefore complete:

– Government support arrangements;

– transparent risk allocation;

– lender protections;

– currency risk management;

– change-in-law provisions;

– political force majeure arrangements;

– internationally accepted dispute resolution mechanisms.

These elements create confidence among international lenders, export credit agencies and investors.

Action 5: Coordinate Government Decision-Making

A national project of this magnitude requires unified leadership. Close coordination should continue among:

– Ministry of Industry and Trade;

– Ministry of Finance;

– Ministry of Justice;

– Ministry of Science and Technology;

– Ministry of Agriculture and Environment;

– Vietnam Electricity;

– provincial authorities.

Efficient coordination accelerates implementation and reduces delays.

Action 6: Develop Vietnamese Human Capital

A nuclear programme ultimately depends upon people.

Vietnam should continue investing in:

– engineering education;

– regulator training;

– operator certification;

– international exchange programmes;

– university cooperation;

– research institutions.

Human capital remains Vietnam’s greatest strategic asset.

Action 7: Strengthen Domestic Industrial Participation

The project should maximise opportunities for Vietnamese industry.

Preparation should begin immediately for:

– supplier qualification;

– quality certification;

– manufacturing capability;

– specialised construction services;

– maintenance capability.

Every Vietnamese enterprise successfully integrated into the nuclear supply chain strengthens the country’s long-term industrial competitiveness.

Action 8: Accelerate Digital Project Delivery

Modern nuclear projects should utilise:

– digital permitting;

– integrated project management;

– Building Information Modelling (BIM);

– artificial intelligence for project monitoring;

– digital compliance management;

– electronic reporting systems.

Digitalisation improves transparency, efficiency and accountability.

Action 9: Maintain Transparent Public Communication

Public confidence is essential. Communication should remain:

– transparent;

– scientifically accurate;

– timely;

– consistent;

– understandable.

Public trust represents one of the project’s greatest strategic assets.

Action 10: Think Beyond the First Project

Ninh Thuan 2 should become the foundation for a long-term national nuclear programme.

Planning should already begin for:

– future reactors;

– domestic supply chains;

– research capability;

– advanced manufacturing;

– regional centres of excellence.

Great nations think in generations. Learning from Vietnam’s Infrastructure Success Vietnam has already demonstrated its ability to deliver internationally financed infrastructure projects meeting world-class standards. The lessons remain remarkably consistent:



– legal certainty creates investor confidence;

– balanced risk allocation attracts financing;

– transparent government support enhances bankability;

– professional project preparation reduces delays;

– close cooperation between government and investors produces long-term success.

These principles remain equally applicable to nuclear infrastructure. Technology builds reactors. Preparation delivers successful projects.

Conclusion

Vietnam has reached a defining moment. The revival of nuclear power reflects confidence in the country’s future and demonstrates its determination to build a resilient, diversified and sustainable energy system. The strong interest shown by internationally experienced nuclear developers is itself a vote of confidence in Vietnam’s economic prospects, political stability and long-term energy strategy.

The next objective should therefore be clear. Select the strongest long-term strategic partner. Create a world-class legal, financial and regulatory framework. Build security and cybersecurity into every stage of the project.



Prepare thoroughly.

Execute professionally.

Deliver successfully.

If Vietnam follows this path, Ninh Thuan 2 will become far more than a nuclear power plant.

It will become an international benchmark for how vision, preparation, international cooperation, technological excellence, security and disciplined execution can together shape the future of a nation.

In the twenty-first century, the success of a nuclear programme is measured not only by megawatts generated, but equally by safety, security, cybersecurity, resilience and public confidence.

Vietnam’s nuclear future has begun. Now is the time to build it right.