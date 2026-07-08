From Chance Email To Chief Counsel: Nithia Dory

What is your role?

I'm the manager of the international team in Tokyo. Most of our business is outbound. Our job is to manage the global assets, both in terms of acquiring new assets or disposing of old assets or maintaining the current projects. I'm responsible for making sure that the team is always ready to help provide strategic advice. I have to not only manage downwards, but upwards in terms of reporting and making sure that the internal stakeholders are all kept in the loop at the right time. There are many deals ongoing, and there may be disputes, so we need to make sure that everyone's connected.

The most interesting part of the job is working at a higher level, seeing what's happening and acting as the middle person between the decision makers and the legal team. There is plenty of strategic analysis. The nature of the business, oil and gas, means that it is invariably more than a legal question that we are considering, there is always the broader business context.

We are well-resourced in the legal team. We have lawyers drawn from big law, with specialist expertise in different practices, such as M&A, regulatory, disputes - in fact, we cover the full spectrum. We have around 25 people in the team.

Do you get support from the top management?

Yes, we get a lot of support. They do understand the value of the work we do, and they appreciate our consistency because we have a very stable team. We are always there for them. We hold ourselves to the very highest standards, much like a top-tier law firm would. We help the teams reach the right decisions.

What language do you work in?

Because all of it is outward bound work, many of the project documents are in English and our advice is always in English. Sometimes we get emails in Japanese, which we can translate. It's quite rare for us to render advice in Japanese. My Japanese is improving, and is now better than my Mandarin, but really only to be used for social occasions. When we advise in English, we keep it simple and clear and practical.

How did you come to Japan?

In 2014, I was with HSF in Singapore. I was actually quite interested in living in another part of Asia. Quite by chance, an email came around asking if anyone was interested in a secondment in Japan. I leapt at that, thinking it would be for two years, and here I am 12 years later!

What do you enjoy about being in Japan?

It truly is unique - the blend of tradition and modernity, and the culture is fascinating. From a work point of view, there are challenges, but I like challenges. From Day One, I found it fascinating. People have been very welcoming and encouraging - and patient with me.

What about the work culture?

That has changed, especially since COVID, where some Japanese companies, including ours, are more amenable to flexible working. People do the work, wherever they are. We trust each other, which is very important. We have never felt the need to be in the office simply because the boss is in the office. We want to keep people happy and motivated. We know there will be times when it is all hands to the pump - late nights, Team calls at odd hours and so on - and we will always respond.

Did you always want to be a lawyer?

It was from my time in the UK that I ended up in law. I became particularly interested in M&A work when I went back to Singapore. I enjoyed the intensity and speed required.

Why did you join Herbert Smith Freehills as was?

It had - and has - a very strong reputation in the market. Even the way they presented themselves publicly left an impression on me. And it lived up to my expectations - very smart lawyers, a collegiate culture, and excellent work.

Who influenced you?

Probably following my move to Tokyo, I would say Graeme Preston, then my supervising partner. But also Andy Blacoe, who is now the managing partner, who was then responsible for secondments. Andy would keep in touch, almost on a weekly basis, to find out how I was getting on in my secondment. I felt that was impressive, taking the time when he would always have been very busy.

Where did your interest in the energy industry and oil and gas come from?

It was really when I was seconded to INPEX. I did not have much knowledge of the industry, but the then GC said that as long as I had the skill set and the right attitude, I would pick up the industry knowledge. I then went on courses and made the effort to immerse myself in the sector.

What do you like about the industry?

It's very dynamic - it affects our daily lives. I like the whole process from discovery to extraction to delivery. The law and the contracts are really interesting. I am lucky to see the whole process from upstream to downstream. Now, we have plenty of change underway, with the transition to renewables.

What is INPEX's approach?

We have what we call the INPEX Vision, a 10-year vision with three pillars. One is maintaining our current operations, and other two are looking at energy transition and initiatives in the energy sector. For example, the CCS space, ammonia projects, green and blue hydrogen projects. We are looking at opportunities. This is very important for the company, that we contribute to lowering CO2 emissions.

Do you ever instruct Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer as it now is?

I do from time to time on our multi-jurisdictional projects. When it comes to disputes, they're very strong and we have a great working relationship. For deals work or general corporate work, to the extent that they have good credentials, skillset, the right team, and a presence in a jurisdiction, we’ll definitely reach out to them and ask them to pitch for the work.

Like most big Japanese companies, we run a competitive process to make sure we get the best advice. I would say, it's always quite easy to pick HSF Kramer because, firstly, they provide excellent and practical advice well suited for our business - they know how we work and, secondly, I know many of the individuals. They are also very easy to work with and down-to-earth. I can pick up the phone and talk to anyone on the team easily.

Tell me what you like to do outside of work, if you have any free time?

The last couple of years have been really busy, so I don't have that much free time. I go to a spin studio, to the gym. I love to draw and sketch. I read voraciously. And I am still learning Japanese, when I can.

What other languages do you speak?

English and Tamil, which is a Dravidian language, and I have some conversational Mandarin.

Have you explored different parts of Japan?

I live in the centre of Tokyo. I have travelled through Japan. Kyushu is my favourite part - the landscape, the food and the pace of life there are wonderful.