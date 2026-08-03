Vietnam’s Power System Is Being Rebuilt: First Grid Battery Signals A Historic Energy Shift

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Vietnam’s energy transition has entered a decisive new phase. A series of major developments announced over the past weeks demonstrates that the country is no longer focusing solely on expanding generation capacity—it is now systematically building the infrastructure, regulatory framework and investment environment required for one of Asia’s most ambitious energy transformations.

At the center of these developments is the successful commissioning of Vietnam’s first large-scale grid-connected Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), marking an important milestone in modernizing the national electricity system.

A Historic Milestone: Vietnam’s First Large-Scale Grid Battery Storage

EVN Hanoi has officially commissioned the country’s first utility-scale BESS pilot project across five 110 kV substations in Hanoi.

The project consists of:

50 MW / 100 MWh total installed storage capacity;

Five individual 10 MW / 20 MWh battery systems;

Deployment at Bac Thang Long, Quang Minh, Sai Dong 2, Phung Xa and Thanh Oai substations.

The battery systems store electricity during periods of lower demand and discharge it during peak consumption, significantly improving grid flexibility, reliability and resilience.

This is far more than a technical demonstration.

It represents Vietnam’s first practical step toward integrating very large volumes of renewable energy into the national power system.

Vietnam is Preparing for the Age of Storage

Vietnam’s renewable energy success has created an entirely new challenge.

Installed solar capacity has expanded rapidly over recent years, creating the now well-known “duck curve”:

abundant electricity during midday,

rapidly disappearing solar production after sunset,

while electricity demand reaches its daily peak in the evening.

National electricity demand continues to rise at extraordinary speed.

During the first seven months of 2026:

electricity consumption exceeded 203 billion kWh,

demand increased 9.3% year-on-year,

peak load reached a record 58.4 GW.

To support the Government’s economic growth objectives, electricity generation must continue expanding at almost 12% during the remainder of the year.

Battery storage therefore becomes indispensable.

Recognizing this reality, Vietnam’s revised Power Development Plan now requires many new utility-scale solar projects to install BESS equivalent to at least 10% of installed capacity with a minimum two-hour storage duration.

The country’s energy policy is evolving from simply building more renewable capacity toward creating a fully integrated, flexible electricity system.

Solar Enters Its Second Generation

Vietnam’s solar market is entering a fundamentally different stage.

The first phase was characterized by rapid capacity expansion driven by attractive feed-in tariffs.

The second phase focuses on:

grid integration,

storage,

flexible demand,

digital grid management,

direct power purchase agreements (DPPA),

commercial and industrial decarbonization.

The first DPPA projects are now becoming operational.

Samsung Electronics recently inaugurated a 28 MWp rooftop solar installation at its Ho Chi Minh City manufacturing complex under Vietnam’s private-wire DPPA mechanism.

Developed under a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies ENEOS, the project will generate more than 40 GWh annually, reducing approximately 26,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions every year.

The project demonstrates how multinational manufacturers are increasingly financing renewable energy not because of subsidies, but because global supply chains now demand low-carbon production.

Vietnam’s Grid Becomes the New Investment Story

While generation capacity has expanded rapidly, policymakers increasingly identify transmission infrastructure as Vietnam’s principal bottleneck.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has therefore placed major emphasis on:

accelerated transmission investment;

modernization of grid operations;

integration of battery storage;

faster approval procedures;

deployment of large-scale solar under the new regulatory framework.

The focus is shifting from megawatts of generation toward system optimization.

This transition creates substantial opportunities for investors specializing in:

grid infrastructure,

transmission equipment,

energy storage,

digital grid management,

smart substations,

power electronics.

Nuclear Energy Moves from Planning toward Implementation

Vietnam is simultaneously advancing its nuclear energy programme.

EVN recently outlined the principal priorities for the 2.4 GW Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant, emphasizing:

completion of a modern nuclear regulatory framework;

establishment of dedicated project governance;

workforce development;

international technology transfer;

public communication;

coordination of site clearance and resettlement.

These priorities reflect Vietnam’s determination to implement nuclear power in accordance with international safety standards while developing domestic expertise.

For international technology providers, engineering companies, EPC contractors and financial institutions, nuclear development represents one of Southeast Asia’s largest long-term infrastructure opportunities.

Investors Continue to Enter Vietnam’s Renewable Market

Investor confidence remains exceptionally strong.

Renewable energy M&A transactions expanded dramatically from approximately USD 20 million in 2024 to roughly USD 747 million during 2025.

International investors from Singapore, Thailand, Japan, the Philippines—and increasingly China—continue acquiring operating renewable assets, reflecting strong confidence in Vietnam’s long-term electricity market.

At the same time, Vietnamese industrial companies increasingly install rooftop solar for self-consumption to reduce electricity costs and meet increasingly stringent ESG requirements imposed by global customers.

Regulatory Reform Continues at Full Speed

Vietnam’s regulatory framework continues evolving at remarkable pace.

Recent developments include:

new rules governing investor selection for energy projects;

revisions to electricity safety regulations;

ongoing refinement of BOT pricing methodology;

continued implementation of DPPA;

enhanced BESS regulation;

improvements to renewable energy investment procedures.

Perhaps most notably, nuclear power projects will follow a special investor selection mechanism, reflecting their strategic national importance.

Outlook

Taken together, these developments reveal a country entering the next phase of its energy transformation.

Vietnam is no longer simply adding generation capacity.

It is building an integrated electricity ecosystem where renewable energy, battery storage, advanced transmission networks, nuclear power and sophisticated market mechanisms operate together.

For international investors, infrastructure funds, export credit agencies, commercial lenders and technology providers, this transformation creates one of the most compelling energy investment stories in Asia.

The commissioning of Vietnam’s first utility-scale BESS project is therefore much more than a successful pilot.

It is a clear signal that Vietnam has begun constructing the flexible, resilient and low-carbon electricity system required to support decades of economic growth—and one that offers significant opportunities for long-term strategic investment.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.