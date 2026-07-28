Towards Sustainable Growth: How India’s Green Energy Incentives Are Reshaping The Regulatory And Investment Landscape

Jyotsna Chaturvedi’s articles from MAHESHWARI & CO. Advocates & Legal Consultants are most popular:

World Nature Conservation Day: A Regulatory Opportunity for Sustainable Growth

World Nature Conservation Day serves as a reminder that economic progress and environmental responsibility are no longer competing objectives—they are complementary pillars of sustainable development. As India accelerates its clean energy transition, the legal and regulatory framework governing renewable energy has become equally significant as the technology driving it.

For businesses, investors, manufacturers, infrastructure developers, lenders and multinational corporations, India’s green energy ecosystem presents unprecedented opportunities. However, these opportunities are accompanied by an increasingly sophisticated regulatory landscape involving multiple ministries, sectoral regulators, incentive schemes, compliance obligations and evolving carbon market mechanisms.

Understanding this regulatory architecture is becoming a strategic business imperative rather than merely a compliance exercise.

India’s Climate Commitments Are Driving Regulatory Reform

India’s commitment under the Paris Agreement and the ambitious Panchamrit announcements at COP26 have transformed renewable energy from a policy objective into a national economic strategy.

The targets—including 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, sourcing 50% of electricity from renewable energy, reducing emissions intensity by 45%, and achieving Net Zero by 2070—are driving significant legislative and policy reforms across the energy sector.

These commitments have resulted in an incentive-led regulatory framework that seeks to encourage investment while ensuring energy security, domestic manufacturing, technological innovation and long-term sustainability.

For businesses entering this sector, regulatory awareness has become as important as commercial viability.

The Incentive Ecosystem: More Than Financial Support

India’s renewable energy framework extends well beyond subsidies. It represents an integrated regulatory ecosystem combining legislation, fiscal incentives, manufacturing policies and market-based mechanisms.

Among the key pillars are:

Electricity Act, 2003 and associated policy framework governing renewable power generation.

National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) and the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme encouraging domestic solar manufacturing.

Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

Green Open Access Rules facilitating access to renewable power.

Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) establishing India’s emerging compliance-based carbon market.

Transmission charge exemptions, viability gap funding, accelerated depreciation and other fiscal incentives.

Collectively, these measures are creating new opportunities for project developers, manufacturers, financial institutions, infrastructure companies and international investors.

Green Hydrogen: The Next Regulatory Frontier

The National Green Hydrogen Mission marks one of India’s most significant policy initiatives in recent years.

Beyond financial incentives, the Mission introduces regulatory mechanisms including:

Incentives for electrolyser manufacturing.

Green hydrogen production support.

Exemption from Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges.

Development of Green Hydrogen Hubs.

Integration with India’s Carbon Credit Trading framework.

As global industries increasingly seek low-carbon supply chains, green hydrogen is expected to become a major area of investment, cross-border collaboration and regulatory development.

Carbon Markets Are Creating New Compliance Responsibilities

India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme under the Energy Conservation Act, 2022 represents a significant evolution in environmental regulation.

Businesses operating in energy-intensive sectors will increasingly need to understand:

emission intensity obligations,

carbon credit compliance,

reporting and verification requirements,

interaction with Renewable Purchase Obligations,

future ESG and sustainability reporting expectations.

As carbon markets mature, legal certainty around trading mechanisms, contractual allocation of carbon benefits and regulatory compliance will become increasingly important.

Structural Limitations Within the Current Framework

The network of incentives has definitely paved the way, however, there is a requirement of various structural bridging of gaps to remove disparity between the policy framework and expected milestone achievement . These issues can be further categorised as follows:

Policy Consistency and Harmonisation: The Policy consistency and harmonised national approach remains the key factor to built confidence amongst industry and investors which craves for stable policies, transparent and single window regulatory processes, and predictable investment conditions. Another important aspect is creating an even landscape with a close coordination of state and central government which is an important variable in creating the ecosystem for promoting the milestone achievement. DISCOM Financial Distress: As of 2024-2025, India’s DISCOMs had accumulated losses of around ₹6.47 lakh crore and outstanding debt of about ₹7.26 lakh crore. This has direct legal implications on the success of the policy framework and future planning which may have negative impact on Power Purchase Agreements. Land Acquisition and State-Level Fragmentation: Land in India remains a state subject and large-scale projects require large contiguous parcels of land. This process can take years and is often cited by the industry as a binding constraint on project timelines, irrespective of any central incentive. Storage: The Unaddressed Gap In the past, India’s incentive architecture has separated generation and storage into separate silos. Battery storage capacity is projected to jump from roughly 507 MWh in 2025 to 5 GWh in 2026, but industry continues to seek Viability Gap Funding for grid-connected battery systems, recognition of storage as a grid asset under system-operator control, and storage-linked procurement incentives. Without officially treating storage as essential grid infrastructure, achieving reliable round-the-clock renewable power will remain difficult. Grid Infrastructure and Energy Storage: The Grid Infrastructure needs a robust modernisation and further substantial investments in storage systems to ensure grid stability and efficient energy integration. Critical Links of interdependencies: Although the industry is working towards the independence in manufacturing the critical components for the mission, however at current stage India’s renewable energy sector continues to rely heavily on imported components, particularly solar photovoltaic modules and critical minerals. This dependence exposes the sector to global supply chain disruptions, price volatility, and geopolitical risks.

The Business Perspective

India’s clean energy transition is no longer confined to the power sector.

It now intersects with:

manufacturing,

infrastructure,

private equity and venture capital,

project finance,

cross-border investments,

mergers and acquisitions,

ESG compliance,

carbon markets,

international trade,

technology partnerships, and

regulatory approvals.

Businesses entering these sectors increasingly require a comprehensive understanding of evolving legal frameworks to effectively manage regulatory risk while leveraging available incentives.

Looking Ahead

India has made remarkable progress in building one of the world’s largest renewable energy markets through an incentive-driven policy framework. The next phase of growth, however, will depend on strengthening institutional infrastructure, ensuring regulatory certainty, improving transmission networks, enhancing DISCOM financial health, operationalising carbon markets and streamlining project approvals.

For businesses and investors, the transition to green energy presents significant commercial opportunities. Equally, it demands careful navigation of an evolving regulatory environment where legal strategy, compliance planning and policy awareness are becoming integral to successful project execution.

As India’s sustainable energy journey continues, those who understand both the commercial and regulatory dimensions will be best positioned to participate in the country’s next phase of green growth.