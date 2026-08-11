MNRE Issued Clarification With Respect To Amendment To Revised Guidelines For Installation Of Prototype Wind Turbine Models

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy by its office memorandum dated 14.07.2026 has issued a clarification with respect to the amendment to ‘Revised Guidelines for installation of prototype wind turbine models issued on 25.06.2026 (“Wind Turbine Model Guidelines”)’.

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The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (“MNRE”) by its office memorandum dated 14.07.2026 (“Clarification OM”)1 has issued a clarification with respect to the amendment to ‘Revised Guidelines for installation of prototype wind turbine models issued on 25.06.2026 (“Wind Turbine Model Guidelines”)’.

MNRE, by the Clarification OM, has clarified that the installation of prototype wind turbine models for commercial deployment shall be undertaken only after inclusion of wind turbine model in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (“ALMM”) (Wind) list. However, prototype wind turbine models may continue to be installed and commissioned for testing before enlistment in ALMM (Wind) list in accordance with Clause 5 of the Wind Turbine Model Guidelines issued vide Office Memorandum dated 12.06.2025 which provides that for each prototype wind turbine model, a maximum of 3 (three) wind turbines shall be allowed for commissioning/synchronization. Clause 5 further stipulates that the scheduled power generated may be purchased by distribution licensees or any other entity at a mutually agreed tariff or as per the applicable tariff regulations.

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