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11 August 2026

MNRE Notified A Limited Window Extension To Net Metering And Open Access RE Power Projects Exemption From ALMM List-II Till 31.12.2026

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MNRE by Office Memorandum dated 18.07.2026 notified an extended limited window for Net-Metering and Open Access renewable projects, for exemption from Approved List of Models and Manufacturers List-II (for solar PV cells) till 31.12.2026.
India Energy and Natural Resources
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MNRE by Office Memorandum dated 18.07.2026 (“Extension OM”)1 notified an extended limited window for Net-Metering and Open Access renewable projects, for exemption from Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (“ALMM”) List-II (for solar PV cells) till 31.12.2026.

In accordance with paragraph 8 of MNRE’s O.M. No. 283/59/2024-GRID SOLAR dated 09.12.2024, all the Net-Metering projects and Open Access RE power projects, which get commissioned on or after 01.06.2026, are mandatorily required to source their solar PV modules from ALMM List-I and solar PV cells from ALMM List-II. MNRE by the Extension OM, has notified that there shall be no blanket extension in the applicability of ALMM List-II for solar power projects. However, a limited window has been provided for Net-Metering projects and Open Access RE power projects, whereby such projects can be commissioned with exemption from ALMM List-II, till 31.12.2026.

The Extension OM supersedes MNRE's earlier O.M. dated 25.05.2026, which provided that the exemption for Net-Metering projects and Open Access RE power projects is only till 31.05.2026. The Net-Metering projects and Open Access renewable power projects commissioned after 31.12.2026 will be required to comply with the ALMM List-II provisions.

Footnote

1. MNRE’s Extension Office Memorandum

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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