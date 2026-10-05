Clean Energy Newsletter April-August 2026

Over the last few months, the ALMM List-I for solar PV modules and List-II for solar PV cells has been updated. Some of the entities included in List-II as of August 21, 2026 are Reliance Industries Limited, Jupiter Solartech Private Limited, Waaree Energies Limited, EMMVEE Energy Private Limited, Websol Energy System Limited and RenewSys India Private Limited.

As of August 3, 2026, the aggregate enlisted solar PV module manufacturing capacity under List -I was 217,107 MW per annum, with some recent capacity additions for Adani New Industries Limited, SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, Credence Solar Panels Private Limited, Fujiyama Power Systems Limited and HR Solar Solution Private Limited.