MNRE Has Issued Advisory For Extension Of Timelines For Implementation Of Renewable Energy Power Projects Due To Force Majeure

The MNRE vide its advisory dated 21.08.2026 has advised Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (“REIAs”) to consider extension of Scheduled Commencement of Supply Date (“SCSD”) and Scheduled Commissioning Date (“SCD”) on account of Force Majeure event due to West Asia Situation.

The MNRE vide its advisory dated 21.08.20261 has advised Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (“REIAs”) to consider extension of Scheduled Commencement of Supply Date (“SCSD”) and Scheduled Commissioning Date (“SCD”) on account of Force Majeure event due to West Asia Situation.

The advisory of MNRE relies upon the advisory issued by the Ministry of Finance (“MoF”) vide Office Memorandum dated 29.04.2026, wherein the MoF has stated that West Asia situation shall be treated as “war” for Force Majeure purposes. In light of the same, MNRE has further noted that the Standard Bidding Guidelines for procurement of renewable power, issued under Section 63 of the EA 2003, require Power Purchase Agreements (“PPA”) to contain provisions on Force Majeure definitions, exclusions, applicability and available relief, and that “war” is generally included therein as a Force Majeure event.

MNRE has advised REIAs and the Power/Energy/Renewable Energy Departments of State/UT Governments and Agencies thereunder to consider granting time-extension in the SCSD/SCD for such renewable energy power projects whose SCSD/SCD or extended SCSD/SCD falls on or after 28.02.2026, for a period of upto four (4) months, in line with the Force Majeure provisions contained in the applicable PPAs. The Advisory further proposes that the Ministry of Power grant relief to the extent Force Majeure is declared with respect to GNA/Connectivity without penalty and continuation of ISTS waiver/concession for the extended project period.

Footnotes

1 Advisory for extension of timelines for implementation of renewable energy (RE) power projects due to ‘Force Majeure’

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