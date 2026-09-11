MNRE Has Issued Compliance Guidelines Regarding Inverter-level Generation Data And Storage Of Inverter-level Data Of Rooftop Solar Systems

The Ministry of New and Renewable Enegery (“MNRE”) vide its office memorandum dated 17.08.2026 (“OM”) has issued directions regarding compliance with guidelines on inverter-level generation data and storage of inverter-level data of Rooftop Solar systems (“RTS”) installed under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (“PMSG: MBY”). This OM is issued in continuation of the earlier guidelines issued by MNRE from time to time on secure communication of generation data and the compliance requirements for inverters and communication devices used under PMSG: MBY.

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The Ministry of New and Renewable Enegery (“MNRE”) vide its office memorandum dated 17.08.20261 (“OM”) has issued directions regarding compliance with guidelines on inverter-level generation data and storage of inverter-level data of Rooftop Solar systems (“RTS”) installed under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (“PMSG: MBY”). This OM is issued in continuation of the earlier guidelines issued by MNRE from time to time on secure communication of generation data and the compliance requirements for inverters and communication devices used under PMSG: MBY.

MNRE while noting the significant integration and cybersecurity challenges arising from data communication by RTS plants installed at large scale has directed the following:

Data residency within India: Inverter OEMs/manufacturers must ensure that any application, associated monitoring and control servers, and the real-time data of such systems are stored in an encrypted, secure and protected environment, and reside exclusively within India. Additionally, data logger warranty is to be included as part of the inverter warranty. Written confirmation within 30 days: All Inverter OEMs/manufacturers operating in the country for RTS installations are required to confirm in writing to REC Limited (with a copy to MNRE) in the prescribed format, within 30 days from the date of the OM, their adherence to (a) the earlier guidelines on secure communication of generation data, and (b) the requirement of storing all inverter-level data parameters, including generation data, on servers/cloud located within India. Consequence of non-compliance: Inverter OEMs/manufacturers will not be permitted to install their systems on RTS installations under the scheme in case of non-compliance with the requirement to furnish written confirmation. Intimation of Point of Contact: All Inverter OEMs/manufacturers are also required to intimate to MNRE the details of an official point of contact, along with the written confirmation, in the prescribed format under Annexure-I. Sharing of daily generation data: All Inverter OEMs are required to provide daily generation data (i.e., cumulative energy generation data for a day), mapped against the Inverter Serial Number (or any other unique identity decided by MNRE), to the National Portal through a uniform API, for installations done under PMSG: MBY. This arrangement will continue until central servers are developed at the State/DISCOM level and States/DISCOMs are able to capture and provide such generation data to the National Portal themselves.

Footnote

1 Compliance guidelines regarding inverter level generation data and storage of inverter-level data of Rooftop Solar systems

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