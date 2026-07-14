Nuclear Power In Kazakhstan: Ten Legal Insights For Sponsors, Investors And Lenders

Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant represents one of Central Asia's most consequential infrastructure projects. This briefing sets out the key legal and regulatory considerations that sponsors, investors and lenders should address from the outset.

Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Basic Principles and Terms of Cooperation on the Project for the Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant in the Territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 28 May 2026 (the Balkhash IGA) moves the project from policy to legal reality. Five structuring questions now need answers before the EPC contract is signed.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT – 28 MAY 2026

The Balkhash IGA

On 28 May 2026, Kazakhstan and Russia formalised the legal framework for the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant through three intergovernmental instruments: construction parameters accord, a state export loan agreement and a nuclear and radiation safety cooperation plan for 2026-2030. The project, valued at an estimated $16.5 billion, will feature two VVER-1200 reactors with a combined capacity of 2.4 GW. The signing marks the project's transition from policy aspiration to legal reality and immediately surfaces a set of structuring challenges that sponsors, lenders and advisers will need to work through before the EPC contract is executed.

Intergovernmental agreements define state-level obligations and political commitments; they are not performance instruments. The construction accord designates JSC Atomstroyexport (the subsidiary of Rosatom State Corporation) as a lead contractor and addresses reactor specifications, but it cannot substitute for a fully negotiated EPC contract with robust performance security, liquidated damages and a workable dispute resolution mechanism. Until that contract is in place, the allocation of delay, defect and cost-overrun risk remains legally unresolved.

The IGA embeds long-term fuel supply and maintenance obligations within an intergovernmental framework. Treaty-level commitments are substantially harder to exit or renegotiate than commercial contracts and they sit outside the ordinary remedies available under Kazakhstan law. Sponsors and offtakers should establish whether commercially adequate fuel supply terms are reflected in separate documentation and what consequences follow if state-level obligations go unperformed.

The simultaneous conclusion of a safety regulation action plan for 2026–2030 is an implicit acknowledgement that Kazakhstan's nuclear regulatory architecture is still being written in real time. Conditions precedent in any project finance facility will need to be drafted with care: drawdown triggers tied to permits or approvals that do not yet have a settled legal basis create real execution risk and representations as to regulatory compliance will need qualification.

The IGA is silent (at least publicly) on end-of-life obligations. Kazakhstan law already imposes long-term decommissioning and waste management liabilities that survive changes in ownership and project document termination. With construction expected to begin in 2027, the window for structuring decommissioning provisions into the foundational documents is narrow. Leaving this to a later stage risks those obligations falling outside the agreed risk matrix entirely.

1. Regulatory Framework

The legal framework governing nuclear power projects in Kazakhstan draws from domestic legislation, spanning nuclear, environmental, industrial safety, land and energy law, alongside ratified international agreements that prevail over conflicting domestic norms. Legal compliance must therefore be assessed not only against statute, but with reference to Kazakhstan's international obligations and emerging regulatory practice.

Kazakhstan is also actively developing supplementary legislation, including a proposed law on alternative energy sources and a draft framework for radioactive waste management. Once enacted, these instruments might further shape the regulatory landscape for nuclear project sponsors.

Kazakhstan is party to the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management dated 5 September 1997, together with other international instruments on nuclear safety and radiation protection. In the absence of established domestic precedent, regulators consistently look to these conventions as their primary reference framework.

2. No Precedent

Kazakhstan does not currently operate a nuclear power plant. This means certain regulatory procedures exist only at a conceptual or legislative level, approval processes may be applied by analogy with other strategic or high-risk infrastructure and international standards carry an outsized influence on regulatory decisions. Sponsors should anticipate conservative legal structuring requirements and invest in early, sustained engagement with regulators.

Nuclear power projects in Kazakhstan carry strategic and public importance designations, translating into heightened state involvement across the project lifecycle. This includes examination of ownership and governance structures, and limitations on purely private-law risk allocation where public safety or national security is at stake. Even where contracts comprehensively allocate risk between private parties, public-law intervention remains a live possibility.

3. Structuring

Foreign participation, whether as equity investor or EPC contractor, is subject to a set of requirements that sponsors must address at the outset of project structuring:

Licensing and qualification requirements specific to nuclear and high-risk activities

Mandatory limits on the proportion of works that may be subcontracted, including statutory thresholds tied to total contract value

Potential restrictions relating to strategic assets and national security

Multi-authority regulatory approval requirements

Practical localisation and staffing expectations throughout implementation

Both equity participation structures and EPC contracts should be reviewed carefully in light of these constraints.

4. Environment & Safety

Environmental and nuclear safety regulation in Kazakhstan combines strict statutory requirements with broad regulatory discretion. The framework mandates public consultation and disclosure at key licensing and implementation milestones. Compliance obligations are continuous, running from construction through operations and competent authorities may suspend or revoke permits in the event of breach. These obligations are reinforced by Kazakhstan's international commitments and cannot be displaced by contract.

5. Land Rights

Land allocation for nuclear facilities is subject to specific legal constraints, including requirements for industrial or strategic land designation and restrictions on ownership in certain locations. Land rights are directly linked to construction permitting: deficiencies in land documentation can invalidate or delay construction approvals. Long-term land use for both operational and decommissioning phases requires careful planning. Sponsors should treat land-related structuring as a core bankability question from the earliest stages.

6. Offtake

Electricity generated by a Kazakhstani nuclear plant will be subject to mandatory regulation under the national electricity market framework, potentially including tariff regulation or direct state pricing involvement. Grid connection and system stability requirements are administered by state-related entities and constitute a condition of commercial operation. Offtake arrangements must be evaluated alongside mandatory public-law requirements as contractual terms alone are insufficient.

7. Investment Protection

Kazakhstan law and applicable investment agreements provide investment protection mechanisms, but not all regulatory risks can be stabilised. Risks arising from nuclear safety, environmental protection and public health and risks rooted in Kazakhstan's international treaty obligations may remain subject to future regulatory change. Stabilisation and compensation mechanisms should be structured carefully considering the fundamental nature of certain public-law obligations.

8. Dispute Resolution

Disputes in the nuclear sector may combine private-law and public-law elements. Certain regulatory and licensing matters may fall outside the scope of arbitration under Kazakhstan law. Public policy considerations, particularly those reflecting Kazakhstan's international nuclear obligations, may also affect the resolution and enforcement of disputes. Courts and arbitration tribunals will likely consider Kazakhstan’s international commitments when making decisions.

9. Financing

Project finance structures under Kazakhstan law face specific constraints, including restrictions on pledges over strategic assets as well as the negative pledge covenant imposed by IBRD regulations. Regulatory approvals may be required before security can be enforced and creditor step-in rights may be limited in sectors involving public safety considerations. These factors require careful attention at the financing structuring stage and are central to any lender risk assessment.

10. Long-Term Obligations

Kazakhstan law, reinforced by international conventions, imposes long-term obligations on nuclear facility operators, including requirements for radioactive waste disposal and mandatory financial provisioning for decommissioning costs. Critically, these obligations may survive the termination of project documents and changes in ownership. Sponsors and their lenders must address decommissioning liability comprehensively at the structuring stage.