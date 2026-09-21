DSO: From Strategy To Operational Capability

In short

Learn how DNSPs can move DSO capability from strategy to practice by prioritising investment, strengthening governance, improving constrained capacity decisions and building scalable operating models for Australia’s energy transition.

Every energy transition debate seems to come back to the same Distributed System Operator (DSO) question: who should perform the role? Is it the network, the retailer, the aggregator or some combination of market participants?

It is an important debate, particularly as the line between generation and distribution continues to shift. As DSO capability matures, decisions about who can import into and export from the grid will become more important. For distribution network service providers (DNSPs), making the case for their role will be critical, not only to secure funding but to shape the future nature of their business.

However, while the policy question is an important one, it’s no longer the most immediate issue for distribution businesses.

Practical DSO decisions are already being made. DNSPs are deciding which customers receive access to constrained network capacity, when flexibility should be used instead of network augmentation, how export limits should be applied, and what connection pathways should be offered to customers.

The challenge now is making these decisions consistently across the business and being able to explain them to customers, regulators and market participants. That means putting the “lowest reasonable cost for the end consumer” at the centre of decision making, not only in strategy but in the way DSO capability is operationalised.

DSO is shifting from a policy debate to a capital allocation and operating model problem. The DNSPs that move early will be better placed to justify investment, allocate scarce capacity fairly and defend decisions with customers, regulators and market participants.

Building on capabilities already in place

Most DNSPs already perform DSO-like activities. They forecast demand and generation, manage constraints, assess non-network solutions, negotiate connection outcomes and run flexibility initiatives.

The challenge is bringing these activities together into a consistent way of working across the business. In many organisations, they still sit within pilots, programs or isolated initiatives rather than informing day-to-day decisions across planning, operations, customer or regulatory functions.

As DSO capability matures, the focus will need to extend beyond technology. DNSPs will need clear decision-making frameworks, defined accountabilities, appropriate governance and the workforce capability to support increasingly complex customer and network decisions.

Organisations that do this well will be better placed to make transparent decisions about network capacity, respond to regulatory scrutiny and apply those decisions consistently across the business.

The right investment sequence depends on the network

One of the biggest mistakes in the current DSO debate is treating DSO as a single destination. Across Australia, different DNSPs are facing different transition pressures.

For some, the primary challenge is managing growing levels of customer energy resources and rooftop solar. In these networks, export capacity is the scarce resource, and the focus is on capabilities such as dynamic operating envelopes, voltage management, flexible exports and DER orchestration.

For others, the challenge is increasingly large load growth driven by electrification, industrial demand, EV infrastructure and data centres. In these environments, import capacity is becoming scarce, making capabilities such as capacity allocation, connection orchestration, flexible access arrangements and congestion management more strategically important.

The network’s constraintsshould determine the investment sequence. DNSPs that get the sequence wrong risk funding capability that is technically interesting but not yet necessary.

Prioritising investment

Most DNSPs no longer need convincing that DSO capabilities matter. The more difficult question is which capabilities should be prioritised first.

Across the industry, organisations are simultaneously exploring network visibility, flexibility markets, DER orchestration, customer participation models, dynamic access arrangements, forecasting tools, assurance frameworks and operating model redesign. Few have the capacity to mature everything at once.

As a result, DNSPs are increasingly facing decisions about where to invest first. In our view, every prospective DSO investment should be assessed against four questions:

Strategic relevance: Does it address the transition pressure actually binding on the network? Customer and system value: Will it improve access, participation, reliability or utilisation of scarce network capacity? Trust and operability: Can decisions be governed, explained and embedded into business-as-usual operations? Scalability and investment value: Can it scale beyond a pilot and deliver a meaningful benefit for customers, the network or the business?

If a capability cannot clear all four tests, it is unlikely to be the next priority investment.

Where DNSPs consistently underinvest

Technology is rarely the limiting factor. More often the gaps sit in the governance, workforce and ways of working needed to support DSO over the long term.

Across the sector, the same five themes continue to emerge:

Governance and decision rights. Who is accountable when capacity goes to one customer and not another, and is that decision explainable and auditable? Operating model. Does DSO capability live in a standalone innovation program, or is it embedded in planning, operations, connections and customer functions? Pilot-to-scale discipline. Plenty of building blocks are being built. Far fewer are being integrated into one governed operational capability. Workforce. Moving from plan, build and operate to forecast, orchestrate and optimise is a different job requiring different skills. Conformance and assurance. As decisions become more automated and more consequential, assurance stops being a compliance overhead and becomes a precondition for trust across the internal and external stakeholder group.

Technology is only part of the equation. Governance, accountability and assurance are equally important if decisions are to be understood and trusted.

Moving from strategy to delivery

Most DNSPs do not have a DSO strategy problem. They have a DSO operationalisation problem.

For many DNSPs, the challenge now sits in the governance, operating model, capability uplift and delivery discipline needed to turn DSO from a future concept into day-to-day practice.

The industry will continue debating what the future DSO model looks like. A more important question is emerging:

Which investments should DNSPs prioritise today to support better decision-making in the years ahead?

The organisations that get this right will be better placed to justify investment decisions, allocate network capacity fairly and respond to customers and regulators with confidence.