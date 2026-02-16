ARTICLE
16 February 2026

Five New Hydropower Plants Are Planned In Zhetysu Region: 68 Energy Projects Scheduled Across Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is entering a new phase in its power sector, where steadily rising electricity demand makes timely expansion of domestic generation capacity an important factor for maintaining long‑term energy security and system reliability. As part of this agenda, the government plans to fully cover domestic electricity demand by early 2027 and move toward a stable surplus by 2029, backed by more than 13 trillion tenge (US$27.7 billion) in large‑scale energy projects and over 26 gigawatts of additional capacity planned by 2035.

Kazakhstan's Zhetysu region is moving ahead with the construction of a cascade of five new hydropower plants in the Alakol district, designed to expand the regional renewable energy cluster and strengthen the resilience and reliability of the local power system. The projects are part of a broader strategy to support sustainable economic growth, reduce electricity shortages during peak demand, and provide a stable energy base for industry, agriculture, and tourism around Lake Alakol.

Five land plots have been designated for the new facilities, all within the Alakol district. On the Tentek River, three projects will be implemented by Arai-Oil LLP (320 hectares), Yntalyzhan LLP (16 hectares), and Sun Volt LLP (30 hectares), while in the Sapak rural district construction is being led by TK-Most-XXI LLP on a 30-hectare site. On the Yrgaity River, KazHydroEnergo LLP will develop another hydropower plant on a 45.12-hectare plot, forming a cascade that is expected to significantly increase the district's generation potential and grid stability.

The hydropower initiative builds on earlier renewable energy successes in Zhetysu, including the commissioning of a wind power plant by EcoWatt AKA in the Dostyk rural district, which has already generated 15.4 million kWh of electricity and 3.3 billion KZT worth of output. Across the region, 15–18 renewable energy facilities with more than 210 MW of installed capacity are in operation, and by 2029 the government plans to bring online eight additional small hydropower plants with a combined capacity of about 131 MW, further increasing the share of clean energy in the regional mix.

At the national level, the Ministry of Energy reports that over 770 MW of new generation capacity was commissioned in Kazakhstan over the past year, including 163 MW from renewable energy sources. Over the next five years, 68 energy projects with a total capacity of about 6.6–6.7 GW are planned, with the goal of achieving a full balance between electricity production and consumption by 2029 and then moving to an energy surplus that can support increased exports and long-term security of supply.

