Clean Energy Newsletter January - March 2026

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India ("MNRE") on February 25, 2026 issued the draft guidelines for quantifying greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions from offsite water drawal and treatment, for stakeholder comments until March 13, 20262. These guidelines inter alia provide for benchmark emission factors along with a mechanism for allocation/ determination of emissions during water treatment systems in order to ensure compliance with the Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India3 and alignment with ISO 19870:2023.

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Set out below are some of the major recent developments1 in the clean energy sector in India:

1. Green Hydrogen

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India ("MNRE") on February 25, 2026 issued the draft guidelines for quantifying greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions from offsite water drawal and treatment, for stakeholder comments until March 13, 20262. These guidelines inter alia provide for benchmark emission factors along with a mechanism for allocation/ determination of emissions during water treatment systems in order to ensure compliance with the Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India3and alignment with ISO 19870:2023. The objective of these guidelines is to maintain a "Well-to-Gate" boundary, covering all stages up to hydrogen compression and onsite storage, and requires inclusion of emissions arising from offsite water treatment in the overall GHG intensity calculation. On February 27, 2026, MNRE through separate notifications issued the (i) Green Ammonia Standard; and (ii) Green Methanol Standard, pursuant to the National Green Hydrogen Mission, establishing emission thresholds and certification frameworks for downstream green hydrogen derivatives. The standards define 'green ammonia' and 'green methanol' as products derived from green hydrogen produced using renewable energy (including banked or stored renewable electricity), and prescribe lifecycle emission thresholds of 0.38 kg CO₂ 4equivalent per kg of ammonia and 44 kg CO₂ equivalent per kg of methanol, respectively, calculated on a well-to-gate basis, averaged over the preceding 12-month period.

2. Solar, Wind and Hydro Power

Solar

The MNRE pursuant to its office memorandums dated February 5, 2026 and February 13, 2026, issued the 4th and 5th revisions to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers ("ALMM") List- II for solar cells, respectively, whereby certain approved entities were included in ALMM List-II. On March 17, 2026, MNRE issued an amendment to the ALMM order for implementation of ALMM List-III for solar PV wafers ("ALMM Amendment"), which would become effective from June 1, 2028. Relevantly, the ALMM Amendment provides that this ALMM List-III will not be issued unless there are at least 3 wafer manufacturers operating independently, without common ownership or control, whether directly or indirectly, with an aggregate manufacturing capacity of at least 15 GW per annum.Further, from June 1, 2028, (i) the projects falling under ALMM would be required to source solar PV modules, cells and wafers from manufacturers enlisted under ALMM List-I (solar modules), List-II (solar cells) and List-III (solar wafers), respectively, and projects that are exempted from using ALMM enlisted solar cells would automatically get exemption from using ALMM enlisted wafers. Additionally, the ALMM Amendment sets out a cut-off date mechanism, whereby projects with bids submitted or power purchase agreements ("PPAs") executed prior to the cut-off date (being 7 days from issuance of the initial ALMM list for wafers) would be exempt from wafer sourcing requirements under ALMM List-III. Relevantly, the ALMM Amendment provides for differential treatment of behind-the-meter, open access and government projects, including phased compliance requirements depending on commissioning timelines. On March 28, 2026, MNRE issued an office memorandum for extension of timelines beyond March 31, 2026 for financial closure and completion of projects under the PM-KUSUM scheme, in light of constraints faced in securing financing within the existing The extension applies to projects for which PPAs have been executed or notices to proceed have been issued on or before December 31, 2025.

Wind

On February 16, 2026, MNRE issued an office memorandum amending the procedure for inclusion/updating wind turbine models in the ALMM of wind turbines issued earlier on July 31, 2025 ("Procedure"). The amendment has been introduced in view of supply chain constraints relating to special bearings (main bearings, yaw bearings and pitch bearings) used in wind turbines. Further, for wind power projects to be commissioned within 18 months from July 31, 2025 under captive/ open access/ commercial & industrial/ third party sale arrangements, additional exemptions have been provided.

Hydro

The Central Electricity Authority ("CEA"), Ministry of Power, Government of India ("MoP"), on January 23, 2026 released a report titled 'Roadmap to 100 GW of Hydro Pumped Storage Projects ("PSPs") by 2035–36' ("PSP Roadmap"), outlining a strategic framework for scaling up long- duration energy storage to provide peak power supply, balancing variable renewable energy, enhancing grid reliability and supporting India's clean energy transition and long-term decarbonisation The PSP Roadmap envisages the commissioning of approximately 100 GW of pumped storage capacity by 2035-36, with an average capacity addition of around 9 GW per year over the coming decade. Further, it identifies a total pumped storage potential of approximately 267 GW in India. The Union Cabinet pursuant to a press release dated March 18, 2026, has approved the small hydro power ("SHP") development scheme for the period FY52026-27 to FY 2030-31, with a total outlay of INR 2,584.60 crore to support installation of approximately 1,500 MW of small hydro capacity across India. The scheme targets development of SHP projects (between 1-25 MW capacity), with a particular focus on hilly and north-eastern regions, and provides central financial assistance of up to INR 6 crore per MW or 30% of project cost (capped at INR 30 crore per project) for north- eastern States and border districts, and INR 2.4 crore per MW or 20% of project cost (capped at INR 20 crore per project) for other States.

3. Electricity Rules, Regulations and Orders

On January 12, 2026, MNRE directed renewable energy implementing agencies ("REIAs")6to grant time-extension in the scheduled commissioning date ("SCD")/ scheduled commencement of supply date of renewable energy power projects where delays occurred in obtaining approval under Section 68 of the Electricity Act, 2003 for overhead laying of power transmission lines due to the pendency of proceedings before the Supreme Court in the Great Indian Bustard ("GIB") matter7.MNRE has directed that such delay in grant of Section 68 approvals be treated akin to force majeure, and that REIAs may grant extension of time for the period from the date of application for approval under Section 68 (or March 21, 2024, whichever is later) until December 19, 2025, being the date of the Supreme Court's final judgment in the said matter. The relief applies subject to the concerned developer submitting an undertaking confirming compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the expert committee constituted in relation to the GIB matter. The developers who receive such extensions may pass on the benefit of the extension to downstream stakeholders such as EPC contractors, equipment suppliers and original equipment manufacturers. Developers seeking such relief are required to submit a formal application with supporting documentary evidence to the concerned REIA, which would examine the claim and grant appropriate extension based on the facts of the case. On January 20, 2026, MoP issued the draft National Electricity Policy, 2026 ("Draft NEP") for stakeholder comments till March 19, 20268. The draft policy has been prepared pursuant to Section 3 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which mandates the Central Government to formulate and periodically revise the national electricity policy in consultation with the CEA and State Governments. The Draft NEP sets out a strategic roadmap for the development of India's power sector in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, with the objective of ensuring reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity supply while strengthening the financial viability of the sector. On February 27, 2026, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission ("CERC") issued the CERC (Terms and Conditions for Purchase and Sale of Carbon Credit Certificates) Regulations, 2026 ("CCC Regulations"), establishing a framework for trading of carbon credit certificates ("CCCs") in India in line with the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, 2023 ("CCTS"). Some of the key features of the CCC Regulations are: the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (" BEE ") has been designated as the administrator, responsible for developing procedures, monitoring transactions and facilitating market functioning under the CCC Regulations;

") has been designated as the administrator, responsible for developing procedures, monitoring transactions and facilitating market functioning under the CCC Regulations; the Grid Controller of India Limited has been designated as the registry, responsible for maintaining accounts, recording issuance and transfer of CCCs, and ensuring reconciliation of trades;

the CCC Regulations provide for two distinct market segments, namely: (i) compliance market for obligated entities; and (ii) offset market for non-obligated entities;

the price of CCCs would be discovered through market-based mechanisms on power exchanges, subject to floor and forbearance prices to be specified by CERC; and

each CCC represents 1 tonne of CO₂ equivalent reduced, removed or avoided, and may be used for compliance or offset purposes. On March 13, 2026, MoP issued the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026 ("Electricity Amendment Rules"), amending Rule 3 of the Electricity Rules, 2005 relating to captive generating plants, with the objective of providing clarity on ownership structures, consumption requirements and verification mechanisms. These rules have come into effect from April 1, 2026 and mainly introduce the following: the definition of 'captive user' has been expanded to include consumption through an energy storage system (" ESS "), holding companies, any other subsidiary or subsidiaries of such holding company, which are to be treated as a single captive user;

"), holding companies, any other subsidiary or subsidiaries of such holding company, which are to be treated as a single captive user; special purpose vehicles have been expressly recognised and are to be treated as an association of persons (" AoP ");

"); in the case of AoPs, the Electricity Amendment Rules introduce a collective compliance framework, whereby overall consumption of 51% is assessed collectively, while each captive user is permitted to consume up to 100% of its proportionate shareholding;

where the ownership pattern varies during the FY, the proportionate consumption of each captive user is to be determined based on the weighted average shareholding during such period;

the obligation is on the captive user(s) to ensure that the prescribed ownership and consumption thresholds are met during the FY;

the Electricity Amendment Rules provide that verification of captive status would be undertaken by a State-designated nodal agency for intra-state projects and by the National Load Despatch Centre for inter-state projects; and

in case verification of a captive generating station is pending, cross-subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge would not be levied, subject to submission of a declaration, with liability (along with carrying cost) arising if captive status is not met. On March 24, 2026, CERC issued the CERC (Terms and Conditions for Renewable Energy Certificates for Renewable Energy Generation) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026 ("REC Amendment Regulations"). The REC Amendment Regulations introduce new definitions of 'designated consumer', 'renewable consumption obligation' ("RCO") and 'virtual power purchase agreement' ("VPPA"), aligning the REC framework with the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 and CERC (Power Market) Regulations, 2021. Further, it expands the scope of eligible captive generating stations for issuance of certificates to include renewable energy generating plants not meeting captive criteria but having self-consumption.The REC Amendment Regulations (i) revises the certificate multiplier framework, providing differentiated multipliers based on renewable energy technology, including higher multipliers for technologies such as biomass, hydro, offshore wind and energy storage, and prescribes that the certificate multiplier once assigned would remain valid for a period of 15 years from commissioning of the generating station. The CEA, by notification dated March 27, 2026, has issued the CEA (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Amendment Regulations, 2026, effective from April 1, The amendment introduces a comprehensive regulatory framework for battery energy storage systems. The Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission ("RERC") pursuant to an order dated January 27, 2026 approved the 'Procedure for Grant of Connectivity to the Intra-State Transmission System' ("RERC Procedure") pursuant to Regulation 17 of the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (Rajasthan Electricity Grid Code) Regulations, 2024.Some of the key features of the RERC Procedure are: the RERC Procedure would come into effect from February 1, 2026;

it would be applicable to applications for grant of connectivity to the intra-state transmission system at voltage levels of 33 kV and above;

it would apply to generating stations, licensees, and open access consumers (not being consumers of distribution licensees) seeking new or modified connections to the state transmission system;

the State Transmission Utility, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (" RVPN ") has been designated as the nodal agency responsible for processing applications and granting connectivity; and

") has been designated as the nodal agency responsible for processing applications and granting connectivity; and RERC has clarified that grid connectivity charges for renewable energy projects would be governed by the RERC (Terms and Conditions for Tariff Determination from Renewable Energy Sources) Regulations, 2020 and the Rajasthan Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024, as amended from time to time. The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission ("APERC") on February 19, 2026, issued the draft second amendment to the APERC (Green Energy Open Access, Charges, and Banking) Regulation, 2024. The proposed amendment seeks to provide regulatory clarity for renewable hybrid energy projects. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission ("MERC") pursuant to an order dated March 25, 20269, has issued its post-remand order in the review proceedings initiated by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited ("MSEDCL") pursuant to directions of the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court of India ("SC"). The proceedings arise from a review of the multi-year tariff order dated March 28, 2025 ("MYT Order"), which was set aside and remanded for fresh adjudication after stakeholder consultation.The order inter alia considers issues such as time-of-day ("ToD") tariff and banking provisions, disallowance of grid support charges, and removal of RPO fulfilment in respect of green power supplied to non-obligated entities under the green tariff framework. Relevantly, this order (i) revises ToD rebates/charges and defines solar hours and peak hours; and (ii) sets out conditions for ToD slot-wise banking/ adjustment, including restrictions on drawal of solar hours and normal hours banked energy in peak hours. The applicable ToD slot-wise banking conditions basically mean that energy banked during solar hours (09:00–17:00) is drawable only within the same ToD slot, and energy banked during solar hours/ normal hours is not drawable during peak hours (17:00 – 24:00). Though, the order holds that banking would continue to be governed by the applicable distribution open access regulations (including provisions relating to adjustment of banked energy). The SC pursuant to its judgment dated March 25, 2026 in the case of State of Maharashtra v. Reliance Industries Ltd. 10upheld the power of the State Government to withdraw or modify exemption from payment of electricity duty granted to captive power generators under the Bombay Electricity Duty Act, 1958. The dispute arose from notifications dated April 1, 2000 and April 4, 2001, whereby the State withdrew or curtailed earlier exemptions granted to industries under its industrial policy, which had been challenged on grounds including promissory estoppel and legitimate expectation. The SC pursuant to its judgment dated March 25, 2026 in the case of Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh and Anr. v. Green Infra Wind Solutions Ltd. and Ors., clarified the scope of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission's ("SERC") power to determine tariff in the context of incentives such as generation-based incentive ("GBI"). The dispute arose from whether the APERC could factor in GBI, a Central Government incentive granted to renewable energy generators, while determining tariff. Relevantly, SC observed that GBI is a generator- focused incentive intended to promote renewable energy investment and is to be disbursed to the generating companies over and above the tariff. The Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department, Government of Maharashtra 12has notified the Maharashtra Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Policy 2025-26 to 2035-36 ("MH RE Policy"), which sets out an integrated roadmap for scaling renewable energy and energy storage in the State. The MH RE Policy is in addition to and supplements other green energy- related policies, including the Green Hydrogen Policy 2023, the Pumped Storage Policy 2023, the Small Hydro Projects Policy, 2024, the Electric Vehicles Policy 2025, and Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0. The MH RE Policy is applicable to grid-connected renewable energy and ESS projects, and defines 'renewable energy sources' to include wind, solar, hydro (including large, small, mini and micro), biomass (including bagasse and biofuel cogeneration), municipal solid waste, hybrid renewable energy systems, and such other sources as recognised or approved by MNRE and MERC. MoP, through a press release dated March 21, 2026, announced that the Union Power Minister inaugurated the International Conference on Carbon Markets – "Prakriti 2026" and launched the Indian Carbon Market Portal, marking a significant step towards operationalising India's carbon market framework. The Indian Carbon Market Portal has been introduced as a centralised digital platform for implementation and administration of the Indian Carbon Market, supporting the On March 30, 2026, MNRE issued an office memorandum approving the implementation of a pilot contract for difference ("CfD") scheme for renewable energy ("CfD Scheme"), with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited designated as the nodal agency. The CfD Scheme inter alia contemplates that:

projects would be developed on a build-own-operate basis, with a contract tenure of 12 years, after which the renewable energy generator may continue to participate in the market without CfD support or enter into bilateral arrangements; and the strike price would be discovered through reverse bidding, and the CfD mechanism would operate such that where the market clearing price (" MCP ") exceeds the strike price, the surplus is credited to the CfD pool, and where the MCP is lower, the shortfall is paid to the generator, thereby ensuring revenue certainty.



4. Environmental Initiatives

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ("MoEF&CC") on January 13, 2026 issued the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target (Amendment) Rules, 2025 ("GGE Target Amendment"). Pursuant to the GGE Target Amendment, four additional sectors, namely petroleum refineries, petrochemicals, textiles and secondary aluminium, have been brought under the mandatory greenhouse gas emission intensity reduction framework, thereby expanding the list of obligated sectors beyond the earlier coverage of aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali and pulp and paper industries. MoEF&CC pursuant to its separate notifications each dated January 23, 2026, has issued the (i) Control of Air Pollution (Grant, Refusal or Cancellation of Consent) Amendment Guidelines, 2026; and (ii) Control of Water Pollution (Grant, Refusal or Cancellation of Consent) Amendment Guidelines, 2026, amending the respective guidelines issued in January 2025 under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. These amendments are mainly issued to streamline and simplify the process for obtaining consents to operate for air and water pollution. On January 27, 2026, MoEF&CC issued the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 ("SWM Rules 2026") to come into effect on April 1, 2026 and supersede the Solid Waste Management Rules,Some of the key features of the SWM Rules 2026 are: the SWM Rules 2026 are applicable to all urban local bodies and rural local bodies, and extend to entities within their jurisdiction including government establishments, private entities, public-private partnership projects, special economic zones, notified industrial areas or townships, food parks, areas under the control of Indian Railways, airports, airbases, ports and harbours, defence establishments, public and private institutions, and all domestic, institutional, commercial and other non-residential solid waste generators;

the SWM Rules 2026 do not apply to industrial waste, hazardous waste, hazardous chemicals, bio-medical waste, e-waste, battery waste and radioactive waste, which are regulated under separate rules framed under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986;

it introduces clear obligations for bulk waste generators, including requirements to process wet waste at source through composting or bio-methanation, or ensure authorised processing where on-site treatment is not feasible;

the principle of 'polluter pays' has been incorporated, enabling authorities to impose environmental compensation for violations such as improper waste handling or operation of waste management facilities without authorisation; and

a centralised digital portal for registration, authorisation and reporting relating to waste generation, collection, transportation, processing and disposal has been introduced. On January 30, 2026, MoP issued revised guidelines (replacing the earlier 2024 guidelines in this regard) for coal and lignite-based thermal power plants for disposal of current and legacy ash, in line with the MoEF&CC notification dated December 31, 2021 and its subsequent amendments dated December 30, 2022 and January 1, The primary objective of these guidelines is to meet the ash utilization targets as per the said MoEF&CC notification and reduce the tariff burden on the electricity consumers.

Footnotes

1 Please note that the information contained in this Newsletter is from January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026.

2 Based on public sources, we understand that these guidelines have not been issued as yet.

3 Issued by MNRE in April 2025.

4 i.e., carbon dioxide.

5 i.e., financial year.

6 namely, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), NTPC Limited, NHPC Limited and SJVN Limited.

7 In the case of M.K. Ranjitsinh & Others v. Union of India & Others (Civil Appeal no. 3570 of 2022 and Writ Petition (C) No. 549 of 2025).

8 Pursuant to notification issued by MoP on February 25, 2026. However, based on public sources, we understand that NEP pursuant to the Draft NEP has not been issued as yet.

9 In the matter of MSEDCL seeking review of the MYT Order dated 28 March 2025 issued in Case No. 217 of 2024 and revision of tariff (Case No. 75 of 2025).

10 2026 INSC 296.

11 2026 INSC 294.

12 Pursuant to Government Resolution dated March 18, 2026.

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