Ninh Thuan 2: From Nuclear Ambition To Bankable Reality – What Vietnam’s Landmark BOT Power Projects Can Teach Us About Financing The Next Generation Of Nuclear Infrastructure

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Introduction

Vietnam’s decision to revive its nuclear power programme represents one of the most significant developments in the country’s energy sector in decades.

Important progress has already been made. Nuclear power has returned to Vietnam’s long-term energy strategy. The legal framework has been strengthened. Institutional responsibilities have become clearer. Site preparation activities are advancing and project implementation is moving forward.

However, as Ninh Thuan 2 progresses from policy commitment toward implementation, a different set of questions emerges.

These are not primarily questions about technology.

They are questions about bankability.

The ultimate success of Ninh Thuan 2 will depend not only on reactor technology, licensing procedures or construction schedules. It will depend on whether the project can attract the confidence of international investors, export credit agencies, lenders, insurers, contractors and long-term stakeholders.

In short, the next chapter of Ninh Thuan 2 is not simply about nuclear energy.

It is about creating a framework capable of attracting billions of dollars of long-term investment.

Lessons from Vietnam’s Landmark BOT Power Projects

Vietnam is not entering unknown territory.

Projects such as Phu My 2.2 and Phu My 3 demonstrated that large-scale foreign investment can be mobilized successfully when governments, investors, lenders and project sponsors establish a framework that allocates risks transparently and fairly.

Those projects succeeded because they addressed concerns that international investors and lenders could not manage alone.

These included:

payment security;

foreign exchange convertibility and remittance;

political risk;

government approvals;

changes in law;

dispute resolution;

termination compensation;

implementation certainty.

The lesson remains relevant today.

Investors do not commit billions of dollars because a project is important.

They invest when risks are identifiable, understandable and appropriately allocated.

Why Nuclear Projects Raise the Stakes

Nuclear projects differ from conventional power projects in several important respects.

Capital requirements are substantially larger.

Construction periods are longer.

Regulatory oversight is more extensive.

Project lifecycles may extend over several decades.

As a result, investors, lenders and export credit agencies inevitably apply greater scrutiny.

The key questions become:

Is the regulatory framework stable?

Is the project implementation pathway realistic?

How will risks be allocated?

What protections exist against adverse regulatory changes?

How will sovereign and political risks be addressed?

Can the project achieve international bankability standards?

These are not merely legal questions.

They are financing questions.

And financing questions ultimately determine whether a project reaches financial close.

Government Guarantees: Asking the Right Question

Discussion often focuses on whether governments should provide sovereign guarantees.

For Ninh Thuan 2, however, the more useful question is different:

What forms of government support and risk allocation are necessary to create a bankable project structure?

Experience from Vietnam’s BOT power projects provides valuable guidance.

The critical issue was never whether every risk could be eliminated.

The critical issue was whether investors and lenders had confidence that risks had been properly identified and allocated.

The same principle applies today.

Certain risks can be managed by contractors, operators and technology providers.

Other risks remain fundamentally sovereign in nature.

These may include:

major changes in law;

regulatory instability;

restrictions on foreign currency convertibility;

delays in critical approvals;

political force majeure events.

Historically, successful infrastructure projects addressed these concerns through carefully structured combinations of:

government undertakings;

implementation agreements;

contractual protections;

political risk mitigation mechanisms;

export credit agency support;

multilateral participation.

Importantly, this does not necessarily require a blanket sovereign guarantee.

Modern project finance increasingly relies on more targeted and sophisticated support mechanisms.

The objective is not to transfer every risk to the government.

The objective is to create a framework that satisfies international bankability standards.

That distinction is fundamental.

Five Bankability Questions Every Nuclear Project Must Answer Before Financial Close

1. Is the Regulatory Framework Stable and Predictable?

Nuclear projects are multi-decade investments.

Investors and lenders require confidence that licensing, permitting and regulatory frameworks will remain transparent, professional and predictable throughout the life of the project.

2. How Are Political and Sovereign Risks Addressed?

Risks such as adverse changes in law, restrictions on currency convertibility and delays in governmental approvals cannot be managed solely by private sector participants.

These risks require credible support mechanisms and clear allocation.

3. Does the Project Meet International Financing Standards?

Projects become bankable when international lenders, insurers and export credit agencies conclude that the risk profile is acceptable.

The relevant test is not whether financing appears theoretically available.

The relevant test is whether financing institutions are prepared to commit capital.

4. Is the Risk Allocation Framework Commercially Balanced?

Governments manage sovereign risks.

Contractors manage construction risks.

Operators manage operational risks.

Financiers manage financing risks.

Balanced risk allocation remains one of the most important determinants of successful project financing.

5. Is There a Credible Path to Financial Close?

For a project of the scale of Ninh Thuan 2, financing is likely to require a combination of government support mechanisms, export credit agency participation, commercial financing and sophisticated risk allocation structures.

Ultimately, the measure of success is simple:

Will investors and lenders commit capital?

Why This Matters for Vietnam

Ninh Thuan 2 is more than an energy project.

It is an opportunity for Vietnam to demonstrate once again that it can attract world-class technology, international capital and sophisticated long-term investment for projects of national importance.

Vietnam’s remarkable economic development over recent decades has been supported by its ability to build confidence among international investors.

Ninh Thuan 2 provides an opportunity to demonstrate those same capabilities on an unprecedented scale.

Conclusion

Vietnam has already answered the question of whether it wishes to return to nuclear energy.

The more important question now is whether a project structure can be established that attracts the world’s leading technology providers, contractors, export credit agencies, financiers and long-term investors.

The experience of landmark projects such as Phu My 2.2 and Phu My 3 demonstrates that this challenge can be successfully addressed.

History shows that when risks are allocated transparently, responsibilities are clearly defined and confidence is established among stakeholders, international capital is prepared to support transformational infrastructure projects.

The challenge for Ninh Thuan 2 is not whether financing exists globally for nuclear projects.

The challenge is whether a framework can be established that gives investors, export credit agencies and lenders sufficient confidence to commit capital on a scale unprecedented in Vietnam’s energy sector.

If that framework is achieved, Ninh Thuan 2 will represent more than the revival of nuclear energy in Vietnam.

It will become the next chapter in Vietnam’s successful journey as a destination for globally significant infrastructure investment

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.