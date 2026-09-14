Vietnam’s Energy Opportunity: From Market Potential To Investable Projects

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A Practical Action Plan for Successful Market Entry

Vietnam is entering one of the most consequential periods of energy-sector expansion in Southeast Asia.

Rapid economic growth, industrialization, increasing electricity demand, the continuing relocation and expansion of international manufacturing into Vietnam, growing data-centre demand, and the decarbonization requirements of multinational corporations are converging with an unprecedented expansion of the country’s power system.

Vietnam’s revised Power Development Plan VIII (“PDP8”), approved under Decision No. 768/QD-TTg dated 15 April 2025, significantly expanded the country’s ambitions for renewable energy, battery storage, grid infrastructure and nuclear power. The revised planning framework envisages approximately USD 134.7 billion of investment through 2030 and potentially more than USD 500 billion through 2050. (moit.gov.vn⁠)

For international investors, developers, utilities, infrastructure funds, engineering companies, technology providers and project-management specialists, however, the key question is no longer simply whether Vietnam offers an attractive energy opportunity.

The real question is: how should an international participant enter Vietnam’s energy market in a manner that is commercially viable, scalable, legally secure and capable of producing an investable project?

The answer is not simply to establish a Vietnamese subsidiary and start looking for opportunities.

The more effective sequence is:

Identify the opportunity.

Verify the partner.

Validate the project.

Secure the route to market.

Structure the investment.

Then deploy capital.

That distinction is fundamental.

1. START WITH THE INVESTMENT THESIS – NOT THE CORPORATE VEHICLE

Vietnam should not initially be approached as a conventional greenfield market.

Before establishing a final investment structure, an investor should determine precisely which part of Vietnam’s energy transition best matches its capital, technology, expertise and risk appetite.

The opportunity extends considerably beyond conventional solar and wind generation.

The revised PDP8 substantially increased targets for onshore and nearshore wind, offshore wind and battery storage. It also reintroduced nuclear power and calls for very substantial development of transmission and other energy infrastructure. (Trade.gov⁠)

Potential areas of market entry therefore include:

renewable generation, particularly wind and solar;

battery energy storage systems (“BESS”);

grid and transmission infrastructure;

corporate renewable-power and direct power purchase arrangements;

industrial-zone energy infrastructure;

LNG and gas-to-power;

offshore wind and associated marine infrastructure;

engineering, programme and project management;

smart-grid and digital energy solutions;

energy infrastructure for data centres and advanced manufacturing;

equipment and technology supply;

energy-efficiency solutions; and

longer-term nuclear engineering, construction, technology, training and supply-chain opportunities.

The first step should therefore be the preparation of a Vietnam Energy Investment Thesis defining:

What sector do we want to enter?

How much capital are we prepared to deploy?

What level of development risk are we prepared to accept?

Do we seek control, a strategic minority investment or a service position?

What return do we require?

What is our investment horizon?

And how can Vietnam become a scalable regional platform rather than a single isolated transaction?

Only after answering those questions should projects and partners be shortlisted.

2. THE FASTEST ROUTE MAY BE TO BUY OR PARTNER RATHER THAN BUILD FROM ZERO

For many international investors, the most efficient entry route will be an acquisition, joint venture or strategic development partnership with an established Vietnamese developer, rather than developing the first project entirely from greenfield stage.

A capable Vietnamese developer may bring valuable local capabilities:

an existing development pipeline;

knowledge of the permitting environment;

established land-development experience;

local implementation capacity;

understanding of provincial procedures;

familiarity with power-sector institutions; and

access to existing project opportunities.

The foreign investor can contribute:

capital;

technology;

international project-development expertise;

financing capability;

international governance standards;

major-project management expertise;

global customer relationships; and

access to international strategic partners.

If properly structured, that combination can significantly shorten the route from market entry to a bankable project.

But acquiring or partnering in an “energy project” is not enough.

The investor must acquire the right project – and, even more importantly, work with the right partner.

3. APPLY A STRICT INVESTMENT GATE BEFORE CAPITAL IS COMMITTED

Vietnam’s energy opportunity is considerable, but both project quality and partner quality can vary substantially.

A disciplined investor should therefore apply a strict investment-gate system before entering into substantive partnership arrangements or committing material capital.

GATE 1 – COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE ON THE POTENTIAL PARTNER

This is one of the most important elements of the entire market-entry strategy.

A complete due diligence review of the proposed Vietnamese partner, project sponsor, developer or shareholder group should take place before substantive partnership discussions become advanced.

The investor should know exactly who it is dealing with before deciding how it wishes to invest with them.

This means that partner due diligence should not be postponed until after a joint-venture structure has already been commercially agreed.

It should help determine whether that discussion should take place at all.

The review should examine, among other matters:

ultimate beneficial ownership and actual control;

ownership history and unexplained changes in shareholders;

corporate structure and related companies;

financial standing;

funding capability;

outstanding indebtedness and security arrangements;

tax position where material;

litigation and arbitration history;

enforcement and insolvency history;

regulatory and compliance history;

anti-bribery and anti-corruption risks;

sanctions exposure;

politically exposed persons and relationships presenting compliance or reputational concerns;

relationships with related parties;

actual development track record;

experience obtaining and maintaining energy, investment, construction and land approvals;

historical dealings with provincial and central authorities;

disputes with previous investors, banks, contractors, suppliers or JV partners;

market reputation;

technical and management capability;

the accuracy of claimed project-development achievements;

whether the partner genuinely owns or controls the projects or development rights it claims to control; and

willingness to operate under transparent international governance, reporting, audit and compliance standards.

This investigation should be sufficiently advanced before the investor:

shares substantial commercially sensitive information;

enters exclusivity;

signs a binding joint-venture framework;

advances development funding;

pays a significant deposit;

becomes dependent upon the proposed partner; or

publicly associates its reputation with that partner.

A good project attached to the wrong partner can become a bad investment very quickly.

Likewise, a well-connected partner cannot transform a fundamentally defective project into a bankable one.

GATE 2 – COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE ON THE PROJECT

Only after the proposed partner has passed preliminary diligence should the investor proceed to detailed assessment of the actual asset or development opportunity.

At minimum, the investor should verify:

Planning:

Is the project properly included within the applicable national, regional or provincial planning and implementation framework?

Investment approvals:

Are the relevant investment approvals valid, complete, current and capable of supporting the contemplated transaction?

Project ownership:

Does the proposed seller, sponsor or joint-venture partner actually own the relevant company, rights, assets and development position?

Land:

Are the project site and land-use arrangements legally secured? Are there outstanding compensation, clearance, lease, land-use-purpose or term issues?

Grid:

Is there a realistic grid-connection solution? What transmission upgrades are required? Who bears their cost? What are the congestion and curtailment risks?

Offtake:

Who ultimately pays for the electricity? Under what contractual structure? What is the credit quality of the counterparty?

DPPA:

Can the project and intended electricity consumers participate in the applicable direct power trading regime?

Permitting:

What environmental, construction, electricity, fire-safety and other approvals have been obtained, and which remain outstanding?

Technical feasibility:

Do resource, design, equipment and site conditions support the projected output?

Financing:

Can lenders obtain an acceptable security package? Is the proposed revenue model sufficiently bankable?

Corporate liabilities:

Does the project company contain historical tax, employment, litigation, shareholder, related-party or other liabilities?

Development timetable:

Can all remaining approvals and implementation milestones realistically be achieved?

Economics:

Does the project remain financially viable when realistic assumptions are applied for connection costs, curtailment, construction costs, financing, taxation and delays?

The investor should then classify the opportunity:

GREEN – partner and project are investable.

AMBER – investment may proceed only after clearly identified conditions are satisfied and risks mitigated.

RED – do not enter the partnership and do not invest.

This front-loaded due diligence can save months of negotiations and substantial professional fees.

The principle should be simple: in Vietnam, due diligence should not begin after the partnership has effectively been agreed. It should determine whether the partnership discussion should begin at all.

4. FOLLOW THE CUSTOMER – THE DIRECT POWER MARKET CHANGES THE INVESTMENT MODEL

One of the most significant developments in Vietnam’s electricity sector is the development of direct electricity trading.

Decree No. 57/2025/ND-CP created the regulatory mechanism for direct electricity trading between renewable-energy generators and large electricity consumers, including arrangements through private connection lines and through the national grid. (Chính Phủ⁠)

That regime was subsequently amended by Decree No. 243/2026/ND-CP, issued and effective on 26 June 2026. (Vanban Chinh Phu⁠)

The commercial significance is substantial.

Instead of beginning with the question:

“Where can we build another power plant?”

investors should increasingly begin with:

“Where are Vietnam’s strongest electricity consumers – and what generation, storage and infrastructure do they need?”

This fundamentally changes project origination.

Industrial parks, major manufacturing centres, electronics producers, data centres and multinational companies increasingly value access to reliable and cleaner electricity.

That allows sophisticated investors to think beyond an isolated generation asset and towards an integrated business model combining:

Generation + Storage + Grid Access + Corporate Demand + Contractual Offtake.

5. BUILD A PORTFOLIO AROUND DEMAND – NOT A COLLECTION OF UNRELATED PROJECTS

A strong Vietnam energy strategy should aim to create a coherent platform rather than accumulate disconnected assets.

The investor should map:

Major load centres → industrial zones → large electricity consumers → available generation → grid capacity → storage requirements → direct power/offtake opportunities.

This may produce substantially greater commercial resilience than investing in isolated projects purely because they happen to be available for sale.

For example, a renewable-generation portfolio combined with BESS and strategically located industrial demand may create a more attractive long-term proposition than a stand-alone generation facility with a single conventional route to market.

The ultimate objective should be to build an energy ecosystem around demand.

6. SELECT THE VIETNAMESE PARTNER AS CAREFULLY AS THE PROJECT

Once the initial partner diligence has been passed, the question becomes whether the parties can construct a durable working relationship.

The joint-venture documentation should therefore be treated as an investment-protection instrument, not merely a company-formation document.

Depending upon the structure, protections should include:

clearly defined capital obligations;

reserved matters;

board representation;

minority protections;

information rights;

audit rights;

anti-dilution mechanisms;

related-party controls;

anti-corruption and compliance undertakings;

restrictions on competing activities;

transfer restrictions;

change-of-control provisions;

deadlock procedures;

default provisions;

valuation mechanisms;

call and put rights where appropriate;

exit rights;

dispute-resolution provisions; and

robust governing-law and enforcement arrangements.

The principle is:

Local capability is valuable. Local dependency is dangerous.

An international investor should benefit from its Vietnamese partner’s strengths without becoming unable to protect or exit its own investment.

7. STRUCTURE THE INVESTMENT ONLY AFTER THE OPPORTUNITY HAS BEEN VALIDATED

Once the partner and project have passed preliminary investment gates, the investor can select the most suitable transaction structure.

Depending upon the opportunity, this might include:

Share Acquisition

Acquire an equity interest in an existing Vietnamese project company.

Joint Venture

Establish or invest in a Vietnamese development platform together with a credible domestic partner.

Portfolio Investment

Acquire or develop interests in several projects under a single strategic platform.

Staged Development Partnership

Provide development capital against clearly defined milestones, with further equity deployed only when agreed conditions have been achieved.

Strategic Minority Investment

Take a protected minority interest while retaining rights over material decisions.

Service-Led Market Entry

For engineering, project-management, technology and infrastructure companies, the first entry may be through contracts and mandates rather than capital investment.

This can be particularly effective.

A company can establish market credibility, build relationships and develop proprietary knowledge of Vietnam before making a larger investment decision.

The principle remains:

The corporate structure should follow the commercial opportunity – not determine it.

8. DO NOT IGNORE GRID AND STORAGE

A power project is not valuable merely because it can generate electricity.

That electricity must reach somebody who can use and pay for it.

Vietnam’s rapidly changing generation mix makes transmission, grid management and storage increasingly important.

Under the revised PDP8 framework, Vietnam targets approximately 10,000–16,300 MW of battery storage capacity by 2030. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has also indicated that concentrated solar projects are expected to incorporate storage at a minimum ratio of 10% of installed capacity for two hours. (moit.gov.vn⁠)

This creates a significant investment opportunity in its own right.

BESS should therefore not merely be viewed as an accessory to solar or wind.

It should be analysed as part of the economic architecture of the project.

Likewise, grid analysis should happen before the acquisition decision, not after it.

A project with exceptional renewable resources but serious transmission constraints may be a poor investment.

A project with slightly lower natural resources but excellent grid access, storage capability and a strong customer base may be substantially more valuable.

9. THINK BEYOND RENEWABLE GENERATION

Vietnam’s energy transformation is much broader than the development of wind and solar farms.

The revised PDP8 itself illustrates the scale of required development across generation, storage, transmission, new technologies and the broader electricity system. (Trade.gov⁠)

This creates major opportunities for businesses that do not necessarily wish to own generation assets.

Potential entry points include:

programme management;

project management;

owner’s engineering;

EPC and construction management;

grid engineering;

transmission infrastructure;

BESS;

offshore-wind supporting infrastructure;

port and marine infrastructure;

industrial energy systems;

data-centre electricity infrastructure;

smart-grid technologies;

digital energy management;

technical consulting;

specialist equipment supply; and

project controls.

For many international engineering and infrastructure businesses, service-led entry may be the lowest-risk first step into the Vietnamese energy market.

That local operating position can later become the platform from which investment opportunities are originated.

10. NUCLEAR – POSITION NOW, INVEST LATER

Vietnam’s revived nuclear programme should be treated differently from conventional renewable investments.

The revised PDP8 brought nuclear power back into Vietnam’s long-term generation strategy, including the Ninh Thuan nuclear projects. (Trade.gov⁠)

For many international businesses, the immediate opportunity is not necessarily direct investment in an entire nuclear plant.

The more realistic strategy may be to position early in the surrounding ecosystem:

engineering;

project and programme management;

project controls;

construction services;

technology;

nuclear safety;

specialist equipment;

workforce development;

training;

localisation;

quality assurance; and

supply-chain development.

Major infrastructure markets tend to reward early positioning.

Companies that establish credibility and relationships during the preparatory stages may be considerably better placed when significant procurement packages enter the market.

11. THE 100-DAY VIETNAM ENERGY MARKET ENTRY PLAN

A serious investor should be capable of moving from general market interest to a defined investment strategy within approximately 100 days.

DAYS 1–30: MAP AND SCREEN

Define the Vietnam investment thesis.

Select priority energy subsectors.

Define capital limits and required returns.

Identify major electricity-demand centres.

Map industrial parks, manufacturing clusters and other major users.

Identify approximately 10–15 prospective projects and Vietnamese partners.

Immediately undertake preliminary integrity and background diligence on every potential partner.

Eliminate unsuitable counterparties before serious negotiations begin.

Conduct preliminary:

planning review;

ownership review;

land review;

grid review;

licensing review;

project-status review; and

offtake analysis.

Reduce the initial universe to approximately three to five credible opportunities.

DAYS 31–60: TEST AND VERIFY

Meet only the shortlisted partners.

Execute appropriate confidentiality arrangements.

Obtain project documentation and data-room access.

Undertake red-flag:

legal due diligence;

regulatory due diligence;

technical due diligence;

tax due diligence;

financial due diligence;

compliance due diligence; and

commercial due diligence.

Verify the partner’s claims independently.

Test grid availability and curtailment risk.

Analyse DPPA or other offtake structures.

Meet potential electricity consumers where appropriate.

Determine indicative project valuation.

Estimate the required capital.

Develop preliminary transaction structures.

Select one or two preferred opportunities.

DAYS 61–100: STRUCTURE AND EXECUTE

Negotiate an MoU, term sheet or exclusivity arrangement only after the principal due-diligence gates have been satisfied.

Launch full transaction due diligence.

Confirm the required investment and regulatory approvals.

Determine the optimal acquisition or JV structure.

Develop the financing strategy.

Negotiate the shareholder arrangements.

Secure or advance the offtake strategy.

Establish the Vietnamese investment vehicle where necessary.

Develop the government and regulatory engagement strategy.

Agree the transaction timetable.

Move the selected anchor investment toward signing.

By Day 100, the investor should no longer be “studying Vietnam.”

It should have:

a verified partner;

a selected project;

a clear grid strategy;

an identified customer or route to market;

a regulatory roadmap;

a transaction structure;

a financing plan; and

a defined path toward investment.

CONCLUSION – DO NOT SIMPLY ENTER VIETNAM: ENTER THROUGH THE RIGHT PROJECT

Vietnam’s energy transition presents an exceptional combination of rapidly increasing electricity demand, major industrial growth, enormous infrastructure requirements, international decarbonisation pressure and a policy environment increasingly designed to mobilise substantial private investment.

But a large market does not automatically produce a good investment.

The successful international investor should therefore avoid the temptation to start with a company, office or generic local partnership.

Start with the investment opportunity.

Then follow a disciplined sequence:

1. FIND THE DEMAND

Identify the industrial consumers, manufacturing clusters, data centres and other major users around which an economically resilient energy business can be built.

2. FIND THE PROJECT

Select projects that genuinely fit Vietnam’s planning, grid and regulatory framework.

3. VERIFY THE PARTNER – BEFORE SUBSTANTIVE PARTNERSHIP DISCUSSIONS

Conduct complete legal, financial, compliance, ownership, reputation and track-record due diligence.

If the partner fails the integrity test, stop.

4. VERIFY THE GRID

A generation asset without a commercially realistic route to the customer is not an investment proposition.

5. SECURE THE OFFTAKE

Understand exactly who will buy the electricity, under which mechanism and at what commercial risk.

6. COMPLETE PROJECT DUE DILIGENCE

Validate land, approvals, corporate ownership, technical feasibility, project economics, licensing and implementation timetable.

7. STRUCTURE FOR CONTROL AND PROTECTION

Choose acquisition, JV, staged investment or another structure that protects capital while allowing the project to move forward.

8. INVEST IN STAGES

Where appropriate, tie capital deployment to measurable regulatory, technical and commercial milestones.

9. MAKE THE FIRST TRANSACTION AN ANCHOR – NOT AN END POINT

Use the first investment to establish:

local execution capability;

government and industry relationships;

project-development knowledge;

customer relationships;

financing capability; and

a credible operating track record.

Then scale.

The most effective formula for entering Vietnam’s energy market can therefore be summarized in one line:

Demand → Partner Due Diligence → Project → Grid → Offtake → Full Due Diligence → Structure → Capital → Scale.

That sequence matters.

Do not commit capital and then discover the risks.

Identify the risks first – and let the results determine whether capital should be committed at all.

For many international investors, the optimum first transaction will therefore not be a speculative greenfield development and not a blind acquisition.

It will be a carefully screened investment, acquisition or joint venture in an advanced project or platform, with a fully diligence partner, credible regulatory position, realistic grid access and identifiable bankable demand.

And the first transaction should never be viewed simply as one Vietnamese energy project.

It should be designed as the anchor for a long-term Vietnam energy platform.

From that anchor, the investor can expand into renewable generation, storage, corporate power supply, grid infrastructure, industrial energy solutions, offshore wind, major-project services and, over time, Vietnam’s wider nuclear and energy infrastructure ecosystem.

Vietnam does not lack energy opportunities.

What it lacks—and what sophisticated investors can provide—is the disciplined conversion of those opportunities into properly diligence, financeable and executable investments.

The competitive advantage will therefore belong not to the investor who enters Vietnam first, but to the investor who enters correctly: through the right opportunity, with the right partner, after the right due diligence, using the right structure—and with a clear plan to scale.

That is the practical route into Vietnam’s energy market.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.