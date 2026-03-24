Introduction Of Qatar's Preliminary Real Estate Registry—Qatar Ministerial Decision No. 4/2026

As part of the State of Qatar's ongoing efforts to advance its National Vision 2030 and enhance the efficiency, transparency and accessibility of the real estate sector, the Ministry of Justice has issued Ministerial Decision No. 4 of 2026 (the Ministerial Decision), introducing the framework for a "Preliminary Real Estate Registry".

This development marks a significant milestone in the implementation of Law Number 6 of 2014 Regulating the Real Estate Sector (the Real Estate Law).

Following the issuance of the Real Estate Law, the Ministry of Justice took further steps to regulate the real estate sector by issuing law number 5 of 2024 regulating the registration of real estate transactions and rights (the Real Estate Registration Law).

The Real Estate Registration Law established a digitalised register (the Register) in order to streamline the real estate registration process.

The Real Estate Registration Law states that the Register must include details of all property transactions that create rights, including establishing, transferring or removing any ancillary real estate rights, which will also be recorded on the relevant title deed of such property.

However, as part of its internal consultation process, the real estate registration department identified a potential lacuna in the treatment of off-plan units and the related transactions and rights. Before the issuance of this most recent Ministerial Decision, there was no dedicated real estate register to deal with off-plan units or their related transactions—nor there was a mechanism to file applications and documents pertaining to the units in question. In practice, therefore, all dealings and transactions, whether sale or mortgage, for off-plan units were being recorded through side agreements between real estate developers and purchasers.

Obviously, the absence of such a system risked creating complications, and could result in reduced transparency and limited legal protection for the contracting parties.

Key Objectives of the Ministerial Decision

Together, the Ministerial Decision and the Real Estate Registration Law therefore aim to:

Facilitate real estate registration services through electronic registration systems.

Streamline access to registration procedures for owners and co-owners.

Ensure that all rights of any type over real property can be efficiently recorded.

Enhance transparency and legal confidence of real estate transactions.

Recognition of Off Plan Real Estate Rights

A notable feature of the Ministerial Decision is its express recognition of transactions and rights relating to off plan units, addressing an important market need in Qatar's growing real estate-development sector.

The Preliminary Real Estate Registry will maintain specialised records for off plan units, including:

Applications and sales contracts.

Approved architectural designs.

Engineering plans and project specifications.

Each registered off plan unit will have a detailed record capturing:

Unit area and dimensions.

Project name.

Unit number as shown in approved plans.

Relevant technical specifications.

Details of owners or co owners.

Ownership percentages.

Any registered rights or transactions affecting the unit.

Issuance of preliminary title deeds.

Under the new Ministerial Decision, each off plan real estate unit will be issued a preliminary title deed. This will enable owners and co owners to register key transactions and rights, including sales, mortgages and other rights or interests. This provides developers, investors and buyers with greater protection during the construction phase.

Impact on the Market

The introduction of the Preliminary Real Estate Registry is expected to increase regulatory structure to Qatar's off plan sales market, improve market transparency and investors' confidence, support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and provide enhanced legal protection for both real estate developers and purchasers.

In summary, the Ministerial Decision represents a welcome step forward in modernising and regulating Qatar's real estate sector.

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