Webinar: Digital Footprint – Your Success Factor

Join us for an enlightening webinar led by esteemed legal professionals Dr. iur. Alexander Lindemann, Dr. oec. publ. Jakob Schaad, Dr. Tatiana Zakharova, Shynar Lindemann and Dmitry Artyukhov from LINDEMANNLAW. In an age where digital footprints define both personal and professional lives, it's important to understand how your data is accessed, monitored and corrected, and what to do in case of inaccurate or misleading information. This webinar is designed to equip your business with the knowledge to manage your online presence and protect your reputation.

Webinar Agenda:

1. Digital Footprint Analysis

✓ Leveraging AI services for public data monitoring

✓ Accessing and managing non-public data

✓ Analysis through three detailed case studies

2. Justice Systems - Unjust Convictions

✓ Human Rights Benchmarking for Unjust Confictions

✓ Case studes: Russia, Turkey, and UAE legal environments

3. Internet - Erroneous Digital Information / Spam Evaluations

✓ Conducting a reputational audit for businesses and individuals

✓ Case studies: Digital Services Act, Data Protection, Personal Integrity, Right to be forgotten, selected highlights of the landscape worldwide

4. Intelligence Data Bases - Data

✓ Understanding the implications of databases such as WorldCheck

✓ Assessing the selected Data Protection / Right to be Forgotten landscape

✓ Addressing statute of limitations and the removal of criminal records

5. Q&A Session

