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20 August 2026

WIPO And ARIPO Strengthen Africa’s Innovation Ecosystem

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The World Intellectual Property Organization and the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization convened their annual Regional Technology and Innovation Support Centre Network Meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe, bringing together stakeholders to discuss the strategic role of patent information in driving research, technology transfer, and industrial development across the ARIPO region. The meeting emphasized strengthening national innovation ecosystems and supporting the commercialization of technological
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The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO), with support from the Japan Patent Office, convened the annual Regional Technology and Innovation Support Centre (TISC) Network Meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe, on 29 and 30 June 2026.

Participants highlighted the strategic value of patent information as a tool for research, technology transfer, entrepreneurship and industrial development. The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance access to technological knowledge, strengthen national innovation ecosystems, and support the commercialisation of innovation throughout the ARIPO region.

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