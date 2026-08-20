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20 August 2026

Kenya Introduces New Online IP Filing System

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The Kenya Industrial Property Institute has introduced a digital transformation in intellectual property services by launching an online filing system. This new platform enables applicants to electronically file patents, industrial designs, and utility models while processing payments through a streamlined digital interface. The modernization initiative represents a significant step toward improving efficiency and accessibility in Kenya's IP administration.
Kenya Intellectual Property
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The Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI) launched a new online filing system, which is now accessible through the KIPI website.

The e-filing platform currently supports national applications and enables users to:

  1. File patent, industrial design, and utility model (UM) applications online.
  2. Make payments related to patent, industrial design, and utility model applications.

The introduction of the online portal is part of the KIPI’s ongoing efforts to modernise and streamline IP services in Kenya. By providing a digital platform for filing and payment processes, the system is expected to improve efficiency and simplify interactions with the Kenyan Patent Office.

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