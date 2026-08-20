Kenya Introduces New Online IP Filing System

The Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI) launched a new online filing system, which is now accessible through the KIPI website.

The e-filing platform currently supports national applications and enables users to:

File patent, industrial design, and utility model (UM) applications online. Make payments related to patent, industrial design, and utility model applications.

The introduction of the online portal is part of the KIPI’s ongoing efforts to modernise and streamline IP services in Kenya. By providing a digital platform for filing and payment processes, the system is expected to improve efficiency and simplify interactions with the Kenyan Patent Office.