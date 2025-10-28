LD The Hague, October 21, 2025, Decision By Default, UPC_CFI_499/2024, ACT_48877/2024

1. Key takeaways

Decision by default

According to R. 355.2 RoP, a decision by default against the defendant may only be given where the facts put forward by the claimant justify the remedy sought and the procedural conduct of the defendant does not preclude to give such decision. In view of this, LD The Hague stated that it must assess whether the facts are sufficiently substantiated by evidence and whether the requested measures and orders are not prima facie unlawful or unfounded, i.e. the patent in question is not obviously invalid and that the allegedly infringing product is not obviously outside of the scope of the patent.

In addition, R.277 RoP specifies that no decision by default shall be issued unless the Court is satisfied that either (a) the Statement of Claim was served by a method prescribed by the internal law of the state addressed for the service of documents in domestic actions upon persons who are within its territory; or (b) the Statement of Claim was actually served on the defendant under Chapter 2 of the RoP.

2. Division

LD The Hague

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_499/2024, ACT_48877/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action

5. Parties

Claimant: Amycel LLC

Defendant: not known

6. Patent(s)

EP 1 993 350 B2

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 277 RoP, R. 355 RoP

