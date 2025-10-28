How The EU CIGI Framework Safeguards Craft And Industrial Heritage

From 1 December 2025, producers across the European Union will have a new way to protect their craft and industrial products under the EU Craft and Industrial Geographical Indications (CIGI) framework.

This new system, managed by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), enables artisans and manufacturers to register their products' names for Geographical Indication (GI) protection, providing them with official recognition and legal safeguards throughout the EU.

At Michael Chambers & Co. LLC, our Intellectual Property team guides creators, artisans, and producers in Cyprus and beyond through every stage of this new registration process.

What is the CIGI framework?

The CIGI Regulation expands the concept of Geographical Indications, traditionally applied to food, wines, and spirits, to include non-agricultural products.

It provides legal protection for the names of craft and industrial goods that originate from a specific region and whose quality, reputation, or characteristics are linked to that geographical area.

Examples of Eligible Products

Limassol ceramics

Paphos lace or embroidery

Venetian glass

Solingen knives

Irish linen

Each of these products is connected to regional expertise, traditional methods, and community identity, values that the CIGI framework aims to uphold.

Why the CIGI framework matters

Stronger Market Competitiveness: Producers can distinguish themselves with a recognised mark of origin and quality. This not only boosts brand visibility but also attracts consumers seeking authentic, high-quality products.

Legal Protection Against Misuse: A registered GI grants the owner the right to prevent unauthorised use or imitation of their product name. It protects against counterfeiting, misleading labelling, or unfair competition, safeguarding both the business and its heritage.

Cultural and Economic Value: The system recognises and safeguards local craftsmanship, fostering regional growth and sustainable employment. It also promotes collaboration among producers who share similar traditions and production methods.

How to register a product under the CIGI system

The registration procedure has two main phases:

National Phase: The national competent authority first reviews the application to ensure it meets the legal requirements and conducts a national opposition procedure. EU Phase: If the application passes the national review, it is then forwarded to the EUIPO, which manages the EU-level opposition procedure and ultimately approves or rejects the registration. In cases where an EU member state does not have a designated national authority, the EUIPO will handle the national phase with support from a single contact point within that country. Once registered, any producer located in the defined geographic area who complies with the approved product specifications will be entitled to use the registered Geographical Indication (GI).

At Michael Chambers & Co. LLC, our lawyers guide producers through each stage of this process, helping them prepare documentation, respond to examinations, and secure their registration once the system becomes operational.

Why work with our law firm for CIGI registration

Navigating EU registration procedures can be complex, and ensuring full compliance with the CIGI framework requires both legal and practical expertise. At Michael Chambers & Co. LLC, we provide comprehensive support to producers seeking Geographical Indication (GI) protection for their craft and industrial products.

As a full-service law firm based in Cyprus with a strong focus on Intellectual Property and EU Law, our team assists individual creators, local workshops, and industrial manufacturers through every stage of the process. We help clients:

Assess CIGI eligibility

Prepare and refine product documentation

Submit applications to the EUIPO

Manage and enforce registered GI rights

Partnering with a law firm ensures that:

All documents and specifications meet EUIPO standards

The product's name, heritage, and characteristics are properly justified to avoid rejection

Post-registration rights are correctly managed, including enforcement and renewals

Our law firm combines legal precision with practical experience in international registrations, helping clients safeguard their work, preserve cultural identity, and strengthen market recognition across the European Union.

Protecting Europe's craft and industrial heritage

The new EU Craft and Industrial Geographical Indications (CIGI) framework is a major step toward protecting Europe's rich traditions in craftsmanship and industry. This new legal system recognises the deep connection between local expertise, cultural identity, and product quality, ensuring that these values are preserved and rewarded. For producers, it offers stronger legal protection, market visibility, and a trusted mark of authenticity across the European Union.

