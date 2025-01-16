Requirements For Work Permits And Visas In Nigeria

Nigeria is a prominent destination for expatriates, business professionals, and investors seeking opportunities in Africa. Understanding the requirements for a work permit in Nigeria is crucial for anyone intending to work or reside in the country. This article provides a brief overview of the legal and procedural requirements for obtaining Nigerian work permits and visas.

Types of Nigerian Visas

Nigeria issues different types of visas tailored to specific purposes of travel. These include:

Tourist Visa: This is for individuals visiting Nigeria for leisure or tourism. Business Visa: For business-related activities such as attending meetings, conferences, or exploring business opportunities. Visa on Arrival: Nationals of all African countries and some number of countries can apply for a Nigerian visa on arrival. This visa is pre-authorized, and it is issued on arrival at the airport. Subject to Regularization (STR) Visa: Issued to expatriates who have secured long-term employment in Nigeria. It is also known as work visa.

Work Permits in Nigeria

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) regulates the issuance of work permits. There are two primary categories:

Temporary Work Permit (TWP)

The TWP is designed for expatriates coming to Nigeria on short-term assignments. It is commonly granted to professionals such as engineers, consultants, or technicians contracted by Nigerian companies on a temporary basis. The TWP can be renewed twice on the arrival of the expatriate in Nigeria.

Requirements for TWP:

Invitation Letter from the host company in Nigeria.

Pre-authorized approval from the NIS (cablegram)

Valid passport with at least six months' validity.

Completed visa application form.

Payment of applicable visa fees.

Proof of return ticket and accommodation in Nigeria.

Evidence of expertise, such as certifications or references.

Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC):

The CERPAC, also known as a resident permit, is issued for expatriates coming to work and reside in Nigeria. An STR Visa and expatriate quota are the precursors to obtaining CERPAC, which allows long-term residency and work rights in Nigeria. It is important to note that a CERPAC can only be issued upon the arrival of the expatriate with an STR Visa. A foreigner who has arrived in Nigeria with a visiting or business visa or even TWP cannot convert to CERPAC inside Nigeria. The CERPAC, upon issuance, is valid for one year and renewable, subject to the validity of the expatriate quota.

Requirements for STR Visa:

Employment offer letter or contract from a Nigerian company.

Expatriate Quota Approval.

Business permit (where applicable)

Valid passport with at least six months' validity.

Police clearance certificate from the applicant's home country.

Medical certificate confirming the applicant's health status.

Completed visa application form.

Payment of visa fees.

Steps to Obtain CERPAC:

Upon arrival in Nigeria with an STR visa, the applicant must apply for CERPAC.

Required documents include:

STR visa. Expatriate quota Letter of Acceptance of Employment. Valid passport. Completed CERPAC application form. Passport photographs. Payment of applicable fees.

CERPAC is valid for one year and must be renewed as required.

Expatriate Quota

The Nigerian government emphasizes the employment of Nigerian nationals over expatriates to promote local job opportunities. As such, companies employing foreign nationals must secure an Expatriate Quota Approval from the Ministry of Interior. This quota specifies the number and type of expatriates a company can employ.

Key Requirements for Expatriate Quota Approval:

Incorporation documents of the company (Certificate of Incorporation, CAC Forms, etc.).

Evidence of operational capacity, such as tax clearance and audited financial statements.

Justification for hiring expatriates, including proof of efforts to recruit locally.

Organizational structure showing positions reserved for Nigerian nationals.

Payment of prescribed fees

Position to be filled by the expatriate

General Visa Application Process

For all visa categories, applicants must follow these general steps:

Online Application:

Visit the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) website.

Complete the appropriate visa application form.

Pay the visa processing fee.

Document Submission:

Submit the completed application form and supporting documents to the Nigerian embassy or consulate in the applicant's country of residence.

Interview/Screening:

Attend an interview if required.

Provide biometrics and additional documentation as requested.

Visa Issuance:

Upon approval, the visa is stamped in the applicant's passport.

Applicants are advised to verify the visa's validity and conditions before travelling.

Special Considerations

Dependents:

Spouses and dependents of expatriates may apply for a Dependent's Visa.

Proof of relationship, such as marriage or birth certificates, is required.

Visa on Arrival (VoA):

Available for business travellers and certain categories of visitors.

Requires prior approval from the NIS.

Penalties for Non-Compliance:

Working in Nigeria without proper authorization can lead to fines, deportation, or legal action.

Employers hosting undocumented workers may also face penalties.

Challenges and Practical Tips

Processing Delays:

Applicants should plan ahead to accommodate potential delays in visa and permit processing.

Document Accuracy:

Ensure all submitted documents are authentic and correctly completed to avoid rejection.

Legal Assistance:

Engaging legal consultants can simplify complex processes, especially for expatriate quota approvals and CERPAC applications.

Finally, securing the appropriate visa and work permit is a vital step for anyone intending to work or reside in Nigeria. Adherence to the outlined requirements and procedures will ensure compliance with Nigerian immigration law. As immigration laws and processes can change, applicants are encouraged to seek up-to-date information from official sources or legal professionals to avoid complications. To obtain a work permit in Nigeria, the applicant must first secure employment or incorporate his own company in Nigeria, apply for an expatriate quota in Nigeria, obtain an STR visa to come to Nigeria, and, on arrival, obtain the residence permit, which is also known as CERPAC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.