Energy Focus Report Q2 2025

FORGING NIGERIA'S CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE: REGULATORY MOUS AND THE ENERGY TRANSITION PLAN AS CATALYSTS FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

INTRODUCTION

Nigeria stands at a vital moment in its energy evolution, where ambitious regulatory frameworks and strategic partnerships are converging to reshape the national power landscape. Through the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs), the Nigerian government is actively fostering renewable energy collaborations aimed at diversifying its energy mix and reducing carbon emissions. Simultaneously, the country's Energy Transition Plan outlines a guideline to lift millions of people out of energy poverty, while steering towards a low-carbon, inclusive economy. Together, these initiatives signal a coordinated approach where policy, private investment, and sustainable development goals align to drive Nigeria's clean energy future, ensuring environmental sustainability and socio-economic empowerment for future generations.

UNDERSTANDING THE ENERGY TRANSITION PLAN (ETP)

The Energy Transition Plan (ETP) signifies Nigeria's commitment to eliminating the dual crises of energy poverty and climate change. It seeks to deliver Sustainable Development Goal 7, which is to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030 and simultaneously attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. The plan aims to address energy poverty and promote inclusive economic growth. This plan is deeply rooted in a commitment to balance environmental sustainability with national development goals. Essentially, the plan is built on three key pillars. First, it prioritises universal energy access, ensuring that all citizens, especially those in underserved rural areas, have reliable and affordable energy. Second, it emphasises a massive scale-up of renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydro, to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and enhance energy security. Third, the plan focuses on job creation and local manufacturing, fostering a green economy that generates employment and builds domestic capacity for energy technologies.

Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan (ETP) aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, a target adjusted from an initial 2050 goal, due to significant financial, social, and technological considerations.

The ETP is driven by several key objectives which includes Providing reliable and modern energy services to all Nigerians; Lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and fostering economic growth through sustainable development; Managing job losses in the oil sector while creating new opportunities in emerging energy sectors;

Positioning Nigeria as a leader in Africa's energy transition, advocating for a fair and inclusive approach that includes natural gas as a "transitionary fuel."; Optimizing and aligning government initiatives related to energy transition for a cohesive national strategy.

The ETP provides a detailed framework for emissions reduction across five key sectors responsible for 65% of Nigeria's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions which aims for an approximate 100% emissions decrease by phasing out diesel/petrol generators. The plan involves an initial expansion of gas generation, followed by a rapid increase in renewables (especially solar PV), and significant investments in energy storage and hydrogen production; targets a nearly 98% reduction in emissions, by shifting from traditional fuels to cleaner alternatives. The short-term strategy focuses on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), with a transition to biogas and electric cooking after 2030; projects an approximately 97% decrease in emissions through the widespread adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in both passenger and public transport; the oil and gas sector targets an 87% emissions decrease due to declining global fossil fuel demand, reduced flaring, and improved efficiency. The industrial sector aims for a 97% decrease, achieved by promoting natural gas and integrating renewable energy sources.

The ETP estimates an additional cost of approximately $10 billion annually, totaling around $410 billion in incremental funding between 2021 and 2060, with a total investment requirement of $1.9 trillion to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. Nigeria sought an initial $10 billion support package for implementation. The Energy Transition Office (ETO), established in 2022, has mobilized over $3.6 billion in investments to date. Despite this, a significant funding deficit persists, with an estimated annual financing gap of $10 billion to $27.2 billion, highlighting a critical challenge in aligning financial resources with the ETP's ambitious goals.

THE ROLE OF REGULATORY MOUS IN DRIVING RENEWABLE ENERGY

Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) have emerged as powerful instruments in accelerating renewable energy development, particularly in markets where regulatory clarity and investment security are evolving. As "soft law" mechanisms, MOUs do not carry the binding force of contracts, but serve as strategic tools for fostering collaboration between governments, agencies, and private sector actors. In the context of renewable energy, MOUs provide a structured yet flexible framework for public-private engagement, speeding up innovation, investment, and scalable project deployment.

In Nigeria, a series of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and partnerships are actively catalysing on-the-ground implementation of the ETP:

Lagos-GreenPlinth Clean Cookstoves Project: A significant MOU was signed in June 2025 between the Lagos State Government and GreenPlinth Africa for the distribution of 80 million clean cook stoves across Nigeria, with an initial 6 million to be distributed free in vulnerable communities in Lagos. This initiative aims to drastically reduce harmful indoor air pollution, promote clean energy access, combat deforestation, and is projected to create over 35 million green jobs. It is a scaled-up version of Nigeria's earlier success under a UNFCCC program, demonstrating the potential for local action to contribute to national and international climate goals.

