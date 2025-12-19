Nigeria Joins The Unified West African Power Grid: A Potential Power Shift?

As the year winds down, the power sector has quietly marked a breakthrough that could redefine regional energy dynamics. On November 8, 2025, Nigeria achieved what has eluded the industry for nearly two decades: a successful, four-hour (between 05:04 a.m. and 09:04 a.m.) synchronization of the Nigerian national electricity grid with the regional West African Power Pool ("WAPP"). The test coordinated by the Nigerian Independent System Operator ("NISO") and the WAPP Information Coordination Centre ("WAPP-ICC") in the Benin Republic, connected Nigeria (Area 1), Niger, Benin, and Togo to the broader West African grid (Area 2 and Area 3) in a single frequency for the first time. This connection marks the first time in history that Nigeria operated a unified, stable configuration with its West African neighbours. The purpose of this connection is to give Nigeria access to a more stable electricity supply through cross-border power exchanges, allowing the country to import power during periods of shortfall and export surplus electricity into the regional market when available.

This milestone is particularly notable when juxtaposed with the failed 2007 attempt, which collapsed after seven (7) minutes. This failure was primarily attributable to system instability within the Nigerian grid, specifically the inability to maintain the strict frequency control required for operation within a unified synchronous system. Compounding this technical challenge was the lack of mature operational coordination protocols between the national control centres of the participating countries. The failed 2007 test demonstrated that despite the physical interconnection (such as the commissioning of the 330 kV Sakété–Ikeja West Line), the requisite technical and institutional readiness for a unified, single-frequency regional grid had not yet been achieved. The successful 2025 test was facilitated by enhanced system monitoring, real-time communication between national control centres, stricter frequency management, and harmonised operational standards across the region. In many ways, this synchronization was not just a technical achievement; it was a validation of Nigeria's gradual shift toward system discipline and market-aligned reforms.

What does this mean for Nigerians?

Nigeria's power sector has long struggled with constant outages and grid instability, coupled with mounting liquidity crisis, where GenCos are currently being owed cumulative debts of up to four trillion naira. It is against this backdrop, the successful synchronization of the national grid to WAPP marks a historic technical and geopolitical milestone. This connection opens significant new opportunities for Nigerians, promising a more reliable and stable power supply through regional cooperation and potentially leading to more affordable electricity rates in the future.

Enhanced Grid Stability and Resilience

The primary technical benefit is the ability to leverage Regional Support. By synchronising with WAPP, the Nigerian grid gains access to instant power reserves from connected neighbours. This mutual support mechanism is crucial for stability, as it provides a critical buffer during system disturbances, thereby reducing the likelihood and severity of total grid collapses and ensuring greater frequency stability for all connected consumers.

Potential Foreign Exchange Earnings

The WAPP creates a lucrative regional market for Cross-border Electricity Trading. This would allow Nigerian Generation Companies ("GenCos") to trade power in foreign currency (FX) to West African off-takers. These potential foreign exchange earnings are vital towards providing a new, non-oil source of FX revenue for the Nigerian economy.

Utilization of Idle Generation Capacity

Nigeria is often unable to utilize its full installed power generation due to grid and operational constraints, WAPP provides a commercial outlet for this idle generation capacity (or "stranded capacity"), turning power that would otherwise be wasted into valuable, revenue-generating exports. This raises the overall efficiency and commercial viability of Nigeria's gas-fired power plants.

Attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Project Financing

Integration into the WAPP signals Nigeria's commitment to operating within a compliant, commercially viable regional electricity market. This adherence to harmonised operational and regulatory standards significantly reduces perceived risks, making the sector more appealing to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and global institutions (such as the World Bank and African Development Bank). Similarly, synchronization to WAPP is a prerequisite for several regional transmission projects supported by these institutions. Nigeria's success, therefore, increases its eligibility for funding to upgrade substations and largely modernise its energy infrastructure.

While synchronization strengthens system stability and unlocks new revenue channels for GenCos, the direct benefits to the Nigerian consumer (such as access to more power) are conditional upon solving persistent domestic systemic issues. The central question remains: Will the positive effects of this regional partnership translate into reliably increased power supply and lower operating costs for the Nigerian consumer?

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.