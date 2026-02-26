ARTICLE
26 February 2026

Africa Guide Mergers And Acquisitions Forecast 2026 - Nigeria

UU
Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie

Contributor

Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie logo
Founded in 1983, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie is a multi-specialisation full service corporate and commercial law firm with offices in Nigeria’s key commercial centres. The firm’s corporate practice is supported by a company secretarial department, Alsec Nominees Limited, which provides a full range of company secretarial services and our sub-firm, U-Law which caters exclusively to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, and growth businesses across several industries, including the FinTech industry. It is designed as a one-stop-shop for all basic business-related legal needs, providing high-quality support in a simplified and straightforward manner at super competitive prices. We are privileged to work with diverse local and international clients to create and implement innovative practical solutions that facilitate business in Nigeria and beyond. When required, we are well-placed to work across Africa with a select network of leading African and international law firms with whom we enjoy established relationships.
Explore Firm Details
Nigeria remains at the forefront of Africa's M&A landscape, sustaining strong deal activity and reinforcing its role as one of the region's most active markets.
Nigeria Corporate/Commercial Law
Folake Elias-Adebowale and Etido David
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Folake Elias-Adebowale’s articles from Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Oil & Gas and Securities & Investment industries

Nigeria remains at the forefront of Africa's M&A landscape, sustaining strong deal activity and reinforcing its role as one of the region's most active markets. Despite broader deal volumes softening across West Africa, Nigeria continues to anchor regional M&A, supported by fiscal reforms, regulatory liberalisation and sustained investor appetite for strategic opportunities across multiple regulated and non-regulated sectors. This positioning reflects not only Nigeria's scale but the increasing sophistication of its regulatory and transactional environment.

Nigeria's capital-importation profile highlights renewed investor engagement, albeit with measured caution. In Q1 2025, total capital inflows reached approximately USD 5.64 billion – a year-on-year increase of about 67% – with portfolio investment representing more than 90% of this amount and the banking sector attracting over half of all inflows. Although macro-economic headwinds, supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures continue to affect investor sentiment, National Bureau of Statistics data underscores underlying confidence in Nigeria's fundamentals. This resilience reflects the continued relevance of Nigeria's core sectors (such as banking, digital infrastructure and services) and the gradual early impact of structural reforms aimed at stabilising the business environment.

Nigeria's economic activity is increasingly shaped by non-oil sectors. Services continue to dominate national output, while agriculture, ICT, telecommunications, financial services, real estate, life sciences and entertainment remain strong contributors. Recent transactions across construction materials, energy, pharmaceuticals and creative industries – including Saint-Gobain's acquisition of Fosroc's global construction-chemicals business (with Nigerian elements), Seplat Energy's acquisition of ExxonMobil's offshore shallow-water assets, Universal Music Group's acquisition of Mavin Global, and Micro Labs' acquisition of Swiss Pharma Nigeria – illustrate both the breadth of commercial activity and Nigeria's embedded role within global value chains. They also illustrate the increasing sophistication of cross-border participation in Nigerian assets, spanning both traditional and emerging industries.

While FDI remains comparatively subdued relative to short-term portfolio flows, key real-economy sectors – including agriculture, ICT, digital infrastructure, clean energy and real estate – continue to demonstrate strong underlying potential.

The M&A landscape continues to show momentum, supported by ongoing macroeconomic reforms such as FX market liberalisation and interest-rate realignment. Nigeria's continued attractiveness is further reinforced by an evolving regulatory framework, a maturing professional-services ecosystem, and its strategic positioning within AfCFTA.

Originally published by Bowmans Africa M&A Guide and 2026 Forecast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Folake Elias-Adebowale
Folake Elias-Adebowale
Photo of Etido David
Etido David
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More