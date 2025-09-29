Continuing Conversations At Horizon 2.0: 9th October 2025, London

In July 2025, Stren & Blan Partners hosted a webinar on "Evolving Global Investigations Landscape: Risk Management and Response Strategies for International Businesses in Africa." Experts discussed how multinationals can navigate Africa's complex regulatory terrain, with key themes including cross-border coordination among enforcement agencies, the risks of applying global frameworks without local adaptation, and the surge in white-collar crime investigations across African markets. A clear message emerged: Africa is no longer peripheral in global compliance. International regulators and domestic authorities are increasingly assertive, making proactive, well-integrated risk management essential for multinationals.

These conversations now continue at Horizon 2.0: The Continental Investment Drift Summit, taking place on 9 October 2025 in London. With the theme "Africa Unlocked: Capital, Compliance, Connectivity and Market Trends," the summit will broaden the focus to include investment, governance, and connectivity as drivers of Africa's next phase of growth. Building on the July webinar, Horizon 2.0 will provide a platform for translating insight into action—fostering partnerships, boosting investor confidence, and shaping the future of business across the continent.

Whether you are an investor seeking opportunities, a compliance leader strengthening frameworks, or a policymaker bridging global capital with Africa's evolving markets, Horizon 2.0 offers a chance to engage meaningfully in Africa's growth story.

