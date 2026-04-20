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20 April 2026

Holding The Line: A Practical Guide To Contempt Proceedings In Nigerian Courts Vol.1

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After years of litigation and substantial legal expense, a successful litigant obtains a favorable court judgment in Nigeria, only to face a harsh reality: the judgment debtor refuses to comply voluntarily, rendering both themselves and their assets inaccessible. What happens when court orders become mere pieces of paper, and how can successful litigants navigate the protracted and cumbersome enforcement proceedings that follow?
Nigeria Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Harrison Ogalagu,Oludayo Ayeni,Philip Oladimeji
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Introduction

After years of protracted litigation, repeated adjournments, and considerable legal expense, a litigant finally obtains a favourable judgment, positive order, or ruling from a court of competent jurisdiction. The litigant holds the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the court’s decision, relieved that justice has been served – but then the Nigerian reality sets in. The judgment debtor elects not to comply voluntarily with the order, judgment, or ruling of the court. Months stretch into years. In the interim, counsel to the successful party initiates enforcement proceedings, which often prove protracted and cumbersome, because the judgment debtor, or other party bound by the court order, has deliberately rendered both themselves and their assets unavailable or otherwise inaccessible.

The judgment, ruling, or injunctive order —representing the culmination of a hard-fought legal contest—may ultimately amount to a mere piece of paper with little or no significance. This is the common reality for thousands of successful litigants across Nigeria, where the issuance of a judgment or court order often fails to lead to effective enforcement or tangible compliance.

“Court judgment” (for the purposes of this article, includes all rulings and pronouncements of a competent court, whether monetary or non-monetary, including but not limited to: final judgments, interlocutory orders, injunctions, specific performance orders, and rulings).

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Harrison Ogalagu
Harrison Ogalagu
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Oludayo Ayeni
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Lucky Nwode
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Philip Oladimeji
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