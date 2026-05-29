Effective Enforcement Of Judgements In Nigeria: Why Winning In Court Is Not Always Enough

Many people assume that once a court delivers judgment in their favour, the dispute is over and payment or compliance will automatically follow. In reality, that is often not the case.

In Nigeria, successful litigants frequently spend months, and sometimes years, trying to enforce judgments. Some judgment debtors refuse to pay, others move or hide assets, and many deploy procedural tactics to delay enforcement. For businesses, this can turn a “victory” in court into continued financial strain. This is why enforcement is as important as obtaining judgment itself, which should be considered before a claim is filed. A judgment that cannot be enforced risks becoming a paper victory.

The Nigerian legal system recognises this reality, that is why Section 6(6)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), empowers courts to give effect to their decisions, ensuring that judgments are not merely declaratory.

Why Enforcement of Judgments Has Become More Difficult

Commercial relationships are more complex now than ever. Many businesses now operate through multiple accounts, subsidiaries, and layered structures that make asset tracing difficult after judgment. In addition, many judgment creditors are unprepared for enforcement. After focusing extensively on litigation, parties are often confronted with unforeseen procedural challenges in enforcing the judgment after it has been delivered. Common post-judgment tactics include filing appeals mainly to delay enforcement, applying for stay of execution, transferring assets to related entities, emptying bank accounts, and ignoring court orders are part of the hurdles faced by Judgment creditors. As a result, a judgment may exist in law, while recovery remains uncertain in practice.

Common Ways Judgments Are Enforced in Nigeria

Enforcement mechanisms generally fall into two categories; monetary judgments and non-monetary judgments, and their effectiveness depends largely on the nature of the judgment and the debtor’s financial position.

MODES OF ENFORCING MONETARY JUDGMENTS

1. Garnishee Proceedings

Garnishee proceedings, under Section 83 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, allow a judgment creditor to recover funds directly from a bank or third party holding money for the judgment debtor. The process involves:

Obtaining a Garnishee Order Nisi; Serving the order on the garnishee (usually a bank holding the debtor’s funds); Allowing the garnishee to show cause; and Obtaining a Garnishee Order Absolute directing payment to the judgment creditor.

This is one of the fastest recovery methods where funds are traceable. However, timing is critical, as judgment debtors often move funds once enforcement is anticipated.

One of the major procedural challenges encountered in the enforcement of debt recovery judgments arises where the judgment debtor is a government institution or where the funds sought to be attached are public funds. In such circumstances, Section 84 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act requires the consent of the Attorney-General before garnishee proceedings can be effectively commenced against funds in the custody or control of a public officer acting in an official capacity. This requirement has, over time, constituted a significant hurdle in the realization of judgment debts, particularly against government agencies and institutions.

Although the law recognizes the right of a successful litigant to enforce a judgment against government entities, compliance with the procedural safeguards under Section 84 remains mandatory where applicable. In CBN v. Interstella Communications Ltd, (2018) 7 NWLR (Pt. 1618) 294, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that government institutions are not insulated from garnishee proceedings merely because they are connected to the government. However, the Court emphasized that the statutory conditions governing the attachment of public funds must be strictly observed.

A further challenge in practice is the persistent uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of who qualifies as a “public officer” under Section 84 of the Act. In many instances, practitioners assume that the involvement of the Central Bank of Nigeria automatically necessitates the consent of the Attorney-General. The legal position, however, is more nuanced. In Central Bank of Nigeria v. Lidan Engineering Ltd & 6 Ors, the Supreme Court clarified that the requirement for the Attorney-General’s consent does not arise merely because the garnishee is a government institution or because public funds are involved. Rather, the determining factor is whether the funds are in the custody or control of a public officer within the meaning contemplated by Section 84 of the Act.

The Court further explained that although the Central Bank of Nigeria may act as custodian of government funds, it does not automatically assume the status of a public officer for the purpose of garnishee proceedings. Consequently, the applicability of Section 84 depends largely on the nature of the funds sought to be attached and the capacity in which such funds are held. This distinction has continued to generate procedural disputes and delays in garnishee proceedings, thereby posing additional challenges to the effective enforcement of debt recovery judgments in Nigeria.

2. Writ of Fieri Facias (FiFa)

A writ of fifa allows seizure and sale of a debtor’s property to satisfy a judgment debt. It may apply to movable or immovable assets. Movable assets include vehicles, equipment, machinery, and inventory. The law, however, protects essential personal items and tools of trade.1 Where movable assets are insufficient, execution may extend to immovable property such as land or buildings, though this process is more technical and time-consuming due to valuation and court-supervised sale procedures.2

3. Judgment Summons

Where a judgment debtor has the means to pay but deliberately refuses to comply with the judgment, the court may summon the debtor to appear and explain why the judgment remains unpaid. The court may examine the debtor’s income, assets, and financial means. In appropriate cases, persistent refusal to comply may expose the debtor to committal proceedings.

4. Bankruptcy and Winding Up Proceedings

In some situations, ordinary enforcement measures may not be sufficient. Creditors may then consider insolvency proceedings. An individual debtor may become subject to bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency Act 2022, while a corporate debtor may face winding-up proceedings under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. This approach is particularly relevant where the debtor is insolvent or unable to satisfy multiple outstanding obligations.

5. Writ of Sequestration:

A writ of sequestration may be used where a party refuses to obey a court order. Sequestrators may take possession of the defaulting party’s property and collect rents or profits until compliance is achieved.3

B. MODES OF ENFORCING NON-MONETARY JUDGMENTS

Not all judgments involve payment of money. Nigerian law provides specific enforcement tools to ensure compliance with orders relating to land, property, and performance of acts. The main modes include:

Writ of Possession – used to recover land or premises from unlawful occupants and restore possession to the successful party. Warrant of Possession – commonly used in landlord–tenant matters where a tenant refuses to vacate after judgment for recovery of premises. Writ of Delivery – used to compel the return or delivery of specific movable property identified in the judgment. Order for Execution of Documents (Substituted Execution) – where a party refuses to sign or execute a document required by the judgment, the court may authorise an officer of the court to execute it on their behalf. Committal / Contempt Proceedings – used where a party persistently disobeys or refuses to comply with a court order. The court may enforce compliance through sanctions, including imprisonment where appropriate.

Common Challenges in Enforcing Judgments

Even after judgment, enforcement may still face obstacles such as:

Asset dissipation, concealment or transfer: Debtors may restructure or move assets quickly after judgment. Delay through appeals: Appeals and applications for stay of execution are sometimes used primarily as delay tactics. Government-related enforcement: Recovery from public institutions may involve administrative delays and procedural requirements. Difficulty in asset tracing and identification: Judgment creditors often face challenges locating assets or confirming ownership, especially where assets are held through related companies or third parties. Banking and institutional delays: Even where garnishee orders succeed, enforcement may still be slowed by internal compliance processes or procedural objections from financial institutions.

Why Early Enforcement Strategy Matters

A major mistake in litigation is treating enforcement as an afterthought. In reality, enforcement strategy should begin during the dispute itself. This includes understanding banking and financial footprint, asset ownership and beneficial structure, corporate group and related entities network, and third-party custodians or intermediaries (agents, trustees, escrow holders)

Where this information is identified early, enforcement is faster and more effective. Without it, even a strong judgment may be difficult to realise in practice. Early enforcement planning often determines whether a judgment results in actual recovery.

Why Strategic Legal Advice Matters

Judgment enforcement is no longer purely procedural. It is a strategic process combining law, finance, and commercial insight. Effective enforcement often requires the following among others:

Asset Tracing: Judgment debtors sometimes move funds or conceal assets after judgment. Identifying bank accounts, properties, or business interests early can significantly improve recovery prospects. Enforcement Timing and Recovery Strategy: Timing is often critical in enforcement proceedings. Delays may allow judgment debtors to move funds, transfer assets, or restructure their affairs before recovery steps are taken. Understanding Corporate Structures: Many businesses operate through subsidiaries, affiliated companies, or nominee arrangements. Understanding these structures may become important during enforcement. Post-Judgment Negotiation and Recovery Strategy: In some cases, structured settlement discussions and commercial negotiation may produce faster and more practical recovery than prolonged enforcement proceedings.

Conclusion

A court judgment only becomes valuable when it is effectively enforced. In Nigeria, many successful litigants discover too late that winning a case does not guarantee payment or compliance. As commercial disputes increase, enforcement strategy must be considered from the outset. Early planning and prompt action significantly improve recovery prospects.

Judgment enforcement ensures that court decisions are not mere declarations. Judgment declares rights; enforcement secures them. Without enforcement, justice remains theoretical. With it, justice becomes real.

Footnotes

1. Order 7 Rule 1 of the Judgment Enforcement Rules , Sections 25 and 29 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act

2. Order 7 Rule 7 of the Judgment Enforcement Rules, Section 44 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act