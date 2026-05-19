Choosing Nigeria As An Arbitral Seat: Key Highlights Of The AMA 2023 For International Investors

Nigeria's Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 fundamentally transforms the country's arbitration framework by codifying the seat of arbitration doctrine in alignment with international standards.

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A. Introduction

The concept of the ‘seat of arbitration’ also referred to as the juridical seat or legal domicile of an arbitration is one of the most foundational doctrines in both domestic and international commercial arbitration. It determines the Lex arbitri (the law governing the arbitral proceedings), delineates supervisory jurisdiction, and shapes the enforceability of awards across borders. Nigeria’s Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 (AMA 2023) represents a landmark reform of the country’s arbitration framework, replacing the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1988 (Cap A18 LFN 2004) and aligning Nigerian arbitration law with global best practices as embodied in the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration. This article examines the doctrine of the seat of arbitration treatment under the AMA 2023, and its intersection with international arbitration norms under instruments such as the New York Convention, UNCITRAL Model Law, and leading institutional rules.

B. The Seat of Arbitration in International Arbitration Law

1. A Fundamental Distinction between the Seat and Venue of Arbitration

A critical and frequently misunderstood distinction in arbitration law is that between the ‘seat’ and the ‘venue’ (or ‘place’) of arbitration. The seat is a legal concept, it determines the governing procedural law, the supervisory court, the nationality of the award, and enforceability considerations. The venue, by contrast, is a purely geographical concept, it refers to the physical location where hearings, deliberations, or other arbitral activities take place. An arbitral tribunal seated in Lagos may hold hearings in London, Paris, or Nairobi without altering the legal seat.

2. Institutional Rules and the Seat

Major international arbitral institutions address the seat question directly in their rules. The ICC Rules of Arbitration provide that the place of arbitration shall be fixed by the Court of Arbitration unless agreed by the parties, with the Court taking into account any comments from the parties and the circumstances of the case.1 The LCIA Rules similarly allow parties to agree on a seat and, absent agreement, empower the LCIA Court to determine the seat.2

The ICSID Convention, applicable to investment arbitration, establishes Washington D.C. as the formal seat by default, though hearings may be held elsewhere. The UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules also vest the seat-determination power in the arbitral tribunal, absent party agreement.3

3. The Seat of Arbitration under Nigeria’s AMA 2023

The AMA 2023 substantially mirrored Article 20 of the UNCITRAL Model Law in addressing the place of arbitration.4 The provision affirms the primacy of party autonomy, the parties are free to agree on the place of arbitration. In the absence of such agreement, the arbitral tribunal is empowered to determine the place, having regard to the circumstances of the case, including the convenience of the parties.

Critically, the AMA 2023 codifies the seat-venue distinction, expressly permitting the tribunal to hold hearings, deliberations, and other arbitral activities at locations other than the designated seat.5

C. Supervisory Jurisdiction of Courts under the AMA 2023

The AMA 2023 establishes clear rules on which Nigerian courts exercise supervisory jurisdiction over arbitrations seated in Nigeria. The Act designates the Federal High Court and State High Courts as competent courts for arbitration-related applications, depending on the nature of the dispute. For international commercial arbitrations seated in Nigeria, the Federal High Court typically exercises supervisory jurisdiction.

The Act limits court intervention to the specific circumstances enumerated in the statute, giving effect to the principle of minimal judicial interference, a cornerstone of modern international arbitration.6 The supervisory court at the seat can grant interim measures, assist in the taking of evidence, appoint arbitrators where the agreed appointment mechanism has failed, and critically entertain applications to set aside awards under Section 55 of the Act.

D. Legal Consequences of the Choice of Seat

1. Nationality of the Award

The seat determines the nationality of the arbitral award, a matter of critical practical importance for enforcement. An award rendered in an arbitration seated in Nigeria is a ‘Nigerian award’ for the purposes of international enforcement. Whether and how that award can be enforced in another jurisdiction will depend, inter alia, on that jurisdiction’s treaty obligations, including whether it is a party to the New York Convention and whether it recognises Nigerian awards under its domestic enforcement rules.

2. Court Assistance and Interim Measures

Nigerian courts, as courts of the seat state have the power to provide assistance and support to arbitral proceedings under the AMA 2023. This includes the granting of interim measures of protection, assistance in the enforcement of tribunal-ordered measures, and aid in the gathering of evidence. Critically, this court support is available regardless of whether the physical hearings are held in Nigeria, reinforcing the legal centrality of the seat as distinct from the geographical venue.

3. Enforcement Implications

The AMA 2023 provides a streamlined enforcement framework for both domestic and foreign awards. Awards rendered in arbitrations seated in Nigeria are enforceable under the AMA, which provides that an award shall be recognised as binding and enforceable by the courts upon application.7 Foreign awards, those made in arbitrations seated outside Nigeria, are also enforceable under the New York Convention framework codified in the AMA, subject to the limited defences available.8

E. Nigerian Judicial Jurisprudence Developments

Nigerian courts have historically grappled with the seat-venue distinction and the limits of judicial interference in arbitral proceedings. Under the repealed ACA 1988, various oil and gas arbitral disputes illuminated the Nigerian courts’ approach to the seat question, sometimes revealing a tendency to conflate venue with seat or to extend judicial supervision beyond the internationally accepted norm.

The AMA 2023 was partly enacted in response to concerns that the Nigerian judicial environment was perceived as hostile to arbitration, with courts too readily entertaining interlocutory applications to restrain arbitral proceedings or challenge awards on broad grounds. The Act’s explicit codification of the seat doctrine and its limited grounds for court intervention is intended to signal a decisive shift toward a more arbitration-friendly judicial culture.

F. Nigeria as a Seat of International Arbitration: Prospects and Challenges

The enactment of the AMA 2023 has significantly enhanced Nigeria’s credentials as a seat for international arbitration, particularly for disputes arising from Africa-related transactions. The Lagos Court of Arbitration (LCA), established in 2012, provides institutional infrastructure, and the AMA 2023’s alignment with the UNCITRAL Model Law removes many of the legal impediments that previously made Nigerian-seated arbitration unattractive to sophisticated international parties.

However, challenges remain. The Nigerian judicial system’s capacity to implement the AMA 2023’s arbitration-friendly provisions including the seat doctrine will depend on the development of a cadre of judges with specialist expertise in international arbitration law. Infrastructure for conducting large-scale international arbitrations, including hearing facilities and technological support, also requires continued investment.

Nevertheless, the trajectory is encouraging. The AMA 2023 positions Nigeria as the most advanced arbitration jurisdiction in sub-Saharan Africa from a legislative standpoint, and its provisions on the seat of arbitration reflect a mature, internationally harmonised approach that should inspire confidence among international parties and their counsel.

G. Conclusion

The seat of arbitration is far more than a geographic coordinate on an arbitration clause, it is the juridical home of the proceedings, the anchor of procedural law, the locus of supervisory jurisdiction, and the determinant of an award’s nationality and enforceability. Nigeria’s Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 represents a transformative step in the country’s arbitration history, providing clear, modern, and internationally harmonised provisions on the seat of arbitration that align with the UNCITRAL Model Law and the broader canons of international arbitration law.

For practitioners, investors, and policymakers engaged in Nigerian and African commercial transactions, a thorough understanding of the seat doctrine as reformed by the AMA 2023 is now an indispensable element of transactional and dispute resolution strategy.

Footnotes

1 Article 18 of International Chamber of Commerce Rules of Arbitration 2021

2 Rule 16 London Court of International Arbitration Rules 2020

3 Article 18 of United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Arbitration Rules 2013

4 Section 32 of Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023

5 Section 32(3) of Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023

6 Section 64 of Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023

7 Section 57 of Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023

8 Section 58 of Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023

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