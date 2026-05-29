Can An Estate Residents’ Association Or Its Security Service Provider Be Liable For A Burglary In The Estate? A Review Of The High Court’s Decision In Obioha v. The Registered Trustees Of Osborne Estate Property Owners & Residents Association, Lagos & Anor (Judgment Delivered On 4 May 2026 By Hon. Justice K.A. Ajose (Mrs))

Introduction

The increasing popularity of gated estates in Nigeria is largely driven by the prospect of enhanced security for residents and their properties. Many residents accordingly rely heavily on their residents’ associations, and on the security personnel that those associations engage to maintain effective access control and safeguard lives and valuables within such estates. Recent security breaches have, however, raised pressing questions about the extent of liability of residents’ associations and their security service providers when negligence by either results in loss or damage to a resident’s property.

The decision of the High Court of Lagos State in Charles Obioha v. The Registered Trustees of Osborne Estate Property Owners & Residents Association, Lagos & Anor. (unreported: Suit No. LD/ADR/4419/22, judgment delivered on 4 May 2026) provides important judicial guidance on the duty of care owed by residents’ associations and the security companies they engage, and on the legal consequences of failing to comply with established security protocols within gated estates.

Summary of the Facts

The Claimant, Mr Obioha, is a homeowner and resident of Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos State. Before travelling out of the country, he instructed all his domestic staff to report daily to his wife’s shop and to return home only after the close of business. While he was abroad, one of his domestic staff informed him that his residence had been burgled and that jewellery, luxury wristwatches, and other valuables had been stolen. The burglars also took the receipts evidencing the Claimant’s ownership of those items, which had been kept together with the items themselves in his safe.

On enquiring as to the whereabouts of his chef on the day of the incident, the Claimant learned that the chef had disobeyed his instructions to report to the shop, citing an alleged stomach upset. The chef was subsequently arrested by the police, and he confessed during the investigation to having invited the burglars who carried out the operation.

The Claimant promptly notified the estate’s Chief Security Officer (the “CSO”) of the security breach. The CSO took no action until the Claimant’s solicitors petitioned the police. When the police visited the estate to investigate, they were initially denied entry because the estate’s security insisted that the police produce the chef or a search warrant before they would be permitted to review the relevant CCTV footage, despite the police having identified themselves as plain-clothes detectives conducting a discreet investigation.

The Claimant subsequently sued the residents’ association and the security company engaged by it. He contended that, had the established estate security protocol been observed, the burglars would never have gained entry to the estate. Under that protocol, only homeowners (and not their domestic staff) were permitted to grant clearance to visitors at the estate’s gate. However, the entry of the burglars on the day in question had been authorised by the Claimant’s chef.

The Defendants denied liability. They argued, in summary, that: (a) the Claimant’s chef had unrestricted access to the premises and was responsible for the burglars’ entry; (b) the Claimant operated unofficial security arrangements with the security personnel through a Closed User Group (“CUG”) phone line outside the formal protocol; (c) residents are individually responsible for securing their private homes, with estate security principally concerned with common areas; (d) the police had initially arrived without proper identification; (e) CCTV footage could not be stored indefinitely; and (f) some of the stolen items had in any event been recovered by the police.

The Court’s Decision

The Court held that the Defendants owed the Claimant a duty of care in respect of how access to the estate was granted, and that they had been negligent in the discharge of that duty. At page 23 of the judgment, Ajose, J held as follows:

“Here the Defendants who said they had no duty of care agreed that the 2nd Defendant was engaged by the 1st Defendant which is the residents’ association was in charge of granting access to visitors to the estate per the modes set down by the 1st Defendant for granting such access. Based on these facts it is the view of the court that the Defendants’ actions in granting access to visitors was such that it could affect the Claimant who is a resident in a positive or negative way. It is therefore the view of the court that the Defendants stood in a position where they had a duty of care to the Claimant in terms of how access to visitors is granted to the estate and ultimately his house.”

The doctrinal foundation of the Court’s reasoning is the established principle that where a person assumes responsibility for an activity that may foreseeably affect the well-being or property of another, a duty of care arises in respect of the manner in which that responsibility is discharged. The Defendants’ control over access to the estate, exercised through a protocol promulgated by the residents’ association and operated by the security company engaged, brought them squarely within that principle in their dealings with the residents whose protection the protocol was designed to secure.

The Court awarded general damages of N3,000,000.00 (Three million naira) for the psychological trauma occasioned by the breach. The Claimant’s claims for special damages in respect of the items lost were, however, dismissed mainly because the Claimant was unable to produce documentary proof of ownership (the receipts having been stolen together with the items themselves), and some of the items had, in any event, been recovered in the course of the police investigation. The Court further held that the Defendants’ failure to preserve the CCTV footage did not, on the evidence before it, occasion the damage suffered by the Claimant, and accordingly did not found a separate head of liability, though it remained a matter of concern.

Key Takeaways from the Court’s Decision

Estate Residents’ Associations and Security Companies Owe Residents a Duty of Care:

The decision confirms that a residents’ association which assumes control over access to a gated estate, and the security company it engages to operate that control, owe the residents of the estate a duty of care in respect of the manner in which access is granted. Where that duty is breached, and the breach causes loss to a resident, liability in negligence will follow.

Negligence Must Be Properly Established:

The judgment is a useful reminder that a claim in negligence will not succeed unless the claimant proves the three ingredients: namely, (i) the existence of a duty of care owed to the complainant by the defendant; (ii) failure to attain the standard of care prescribed by law or a breach of that duty; and (iii) damage suffered by the complainant which must be connected with the breach of duty of care. The failure of the Claimant’s claim for special damages and the Court’s treatment of the unpreserved CCTV footage both illustrate the practical consequences of failing to establish causation and quantum, even where duty and breach are made out.

Security Protocols Must Be Strictly Enforced:

The Court’s reasoning was anchored on the residents’ association’s own access-control protocol. An association that promulgates a security protocol but does not enforce it in practice, or that permits informal workarounds, exposes itself and its security companies to the risk of being judged against the protocol while having failed to enforce it. Accordingly, associations should periodically audit their security operations against their own protocols and document those audits.

CCTV Records Should Be Preserved Following Any Security Breach

The Court did not find that the failure to preserve the CCTV footage caused the Claimant’s loss, but the dispute over its non-preservation occupied a meaningful portion of the trial and contributed to the perception of negligence. Estate residents’ association and security companies should, as a matter of standard practice, preserve and securely store all surveillance footage following any reported security breach, and should adopt a written retention policy that survives staff turnover.

Residents Bear Concurrent Responsibility for Estate Security

Effective estate security is a shared responsibility among residents, residents’ associations, and the security companies they engage. A resident who departs from the established protocol, for example, by permitting domestic staff to grant gate clearance, weakens both the security of the estate and his or her own position in any subsequent claim for negligence.

6. Payment of Estate Dues Is Crucial

Although this point did not arise on the facts of this case because the Claimant was a financial member of the residents’ association, in our experience residents who are not recognised as members of the relevant residents’ association, or who have refused to pay their estate dues, may face additional evidential and legal standing hurdles in negligence claims against the association and its security services provider. Membership status and compliance with estate dues are therefore worth attending to in their own right, independently of the merits of any particular dispute.

Conclusion

This decision is a useful confirmation that estate associations and the private security companies they engage may be held liable in negligence for failing to exercise reasonable care in the discharge of access-control and security responsibilities they have assumed. It also draws attention to the importance of consistent enforcement of established protocols, the preservation of surveillance evidence following any reported security breach, and the maintenance of orderly channels of communication between residents and security personnel.

The case also illustrates the financial, reputational, and emotional costs of allowing disputes between residents and their associations to escalate into litigation. Cases of this nature can often be avoided when residents’ associations operate robust internal dispute-resolution mechanisms and when residents’ complaints are addressed promptly and professionally.