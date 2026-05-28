OAL Defeated A Secret Court Order Aimed To Cripple Fidelity Bank

A claimant secured a Mareva injunction against Fidelity Bank through material non-disclosure, attempting to enforce an arbitral award from proceedings the bank never participated in.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.

Article Insights

Olisa Agbakoba Legal’s articles from Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

in Nigeria

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

Imagine waking up to discover your bank account has been frozen by a court order for a debt that has absolutely nothing to do with you?

That was exactly what happened in the Fidelity Bank matter.

A claimant secured a Mareva injunction against Fidelity Bank through material non-disclosure, trying to enforce an arbitral award from a proceeding the bank was never a party to. The injunction was obtained through material non-disclosure, meaning critical facts were withheld from the court to secure the order.

Our team at OAL exposed the non-disclosure, dismantled the statutory compliance failures in the application, and argued the foundational legal principle: you cannot be bound by an arbitral award from a proceeding you were never party to. We also demonstrated that the attempt to enforce via Originating Summons, with pending appeals still live, was a textbook abuse of court process.

The Court agreed, discharged the Mareva injunction, and struck out the suit in its entirety for want of jurisdiction and abuse of process.

If your business is facing aggressive litigation, emergency injunctions, or financial claims designed to intimidate, we know just how to fight back.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.