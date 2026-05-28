OAL Successfully Achieved A Lawsuit Dismissal Against The Central Bank Nigeria

Just recently, a plaintiff filed a constitutional challenge against key provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), a crucial piece of banking legislation in Nigeria.

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Just recently, a plaintiff filed a constitutional challenge against key provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), a crucial piece of banking legislation in Nigeria. The challenge was directed at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Essentially, the plaintiff sought a ruling from Nigeria’s Federal High Court on a hypothetical issue, asking the court to address abstract constitutional questions in the absence of any real, live dispute.

OAL, a legal counsel to the CBN, filed a robust Notice of Preliminary Objection that effectively dismantled the lawsuit on three key points:

Lack of Locus Standi: The plaintiff lacked legal standing to bring the case.

Absence of a Justiciable Dispute: There was no live controversy for the court to resolve.

No Reasonable Cause of Action: The claim revealed nothing actionable.

When confronted with the strength of our arguments, the plaintiff attempted to discontinue the suit quietly. However, we firmly opposed this move. Since we had already engaged in legal proceedings, simply stepping back was not an option; what we sought was a complete dismissal.

The Court agreed, upheld our Preliminary Objection, and dismissed the suit in its entirety.

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